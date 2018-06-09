Life Family

Saturday 9 June 2018

Backlash for tv star Kirstie Allsopp after revealing she flies first class and puts her sons in economy

 

British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp
British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp
Kirstie Allsopp attends the Chelsea Flower Show 2018 on May 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Kirstie Allsopp said the family sat together when the boys were smaller but sit separately now that they are older (Ian West/PA)
Caitlin McBride

British tv star Kirstie Allsopp has found herself in hot water after revealing that she flies in first class while insisting her children fly in economy.

In an interview with The Sun, the Location, Location, Location presenter, who earns an estimated €550,000 per year, said that her two sons Oscar (10) and Bay (12) will continue to fly economy in a bid to both save money and to stop them from becoming spoiled.

She said her first class tickets are something that "you've worked hard for" and wants to teach her children the value of money, so she and long-term partner Ben Andersen fly separately.

"If I’m going to spend money, it’s on the holiday itself rather than the flights," she said "Club Class should be a huge treat you’ve worked hard for.

"When we fly as a family, the boys do fly separately from Ben and me if we’re not in economy together."

She said when the children were smaller, she would travel with them, but now that they're a bit older, they can fly in a separate cabin to her and their father.

"If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling," she explained.

"I suspect Gordon Ramsay and I can’t be the only ones to think this."

Last year, Ramsay, who is worth an estimated €32m, said he doesn't pay for his four children to fly first class because it doesn't believe it is necessary, saying they "haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that".

“I have got to keep it real with the kids,” he told the Mirror. “And also I think just getting kids at the age of five, six and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space, they get entertainment on their iPads.”

“So I like to think about what you can do with the money when you land, rather than paying out thousands of dollars for eight, nine 10-year-olds to sit in first class.”

"I am not embarrassed. It is my wife [Tana] and I’s choice to discipline them and to keep them real."

