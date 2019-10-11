Ask an expert: 'My overly critical mother keeps asking me about my sex life'

My mother hates my sister’s boyfriend and has said awful things to her about him. My mother is the life and soul of the party, spends all her time volunteering and helping others.

Everybody tells me she is a wonderful person. She tells everyone how proud she is of me, but privately, she can be critical. When I was younger, if I didn’t get full marks in my school exams, she would give me the silent treatment for days.

Whenever I get upset, she tells me I’m too sensitive, that I need to “man up”. She’s always says, “I’m your mother, I know everything that’s going on inside your head.” I couldn’t tell her which course I wanted to study because it wasn’t worth the hassle going against her choice for me.

She often asks about my sex life and mocks my father’s sexual abilities. He has always turned a blind eye to how she treats us. He is only interested in a quiet life and spends all his time working abroad or being in the pub. I don’t know how I feel about her anymore. I am so anxious and confused, it’s like I can’t breathe.

Answer: Of course you are feeling confused. For your entire life, you viewed your mother the way everyone else did, as a wonderful person. Because children are utterly dependent on their parents, they need to see them as perfect.

And now, with your sister’s revelation, this image has been shattered. And you are standing amidst the broken pieces, looking at the family you thought you knew. This is an emotionally intense experience and you will need to find lots of support to help you navigate this.

As I read your email, I began to feel tense and restricted — like I was stuck in a tight corner and couldn’t move. I imagine that this is what your inner world might be like.

It sounds as if your mother is a narcissistic parent. When a parent controls the heart and mind of their children, it stunts their development. It prevents their ability to develop a separate sense of self. Or to consider their own private dilemmas and work things out for themselves. This leaves them in a dependent, childlike state, which can lead to teenagers not being able to develop an inner life of feelings. Or they become people pleasers with a deep fear of abandonment.

Because of her own wounding, your mother has become over-identified with you. She does not see you as a separate self. You are an extension of her, which means that everything you do will be judged by the outside world. Her need for power comes from her own fear of being vulnerable and exposed.

Authentic feelings threaten her, so she will humiliate and overpower you to deny them. This is tragic for you as there is no room for you to develop your own identity. When you tried to be authentic, by being vulnerable, your masculinity was shamed. When you show your feelings, she abandons and rejects you.

Her need to discuss your sex life is alarming and shows she has no understanding of boundaries in relationships. As you now need to protect yourself from your mother, I am listing ways to help you.

Set clear boundaries

When you are communicating, try to be very direct. If she asks you about your private life, raise your hand up to show her the ‘stop’ sign. Use really short sentences, like, ‘I am not talking to you about my private life.’ If she verbally insults you, say, ‘I am going to leave now until you treat me with respect.’

Make sure you do leave the room or the house. It sounds as if you are often home alone with your mother. If you could join a college society, you would spend less time around her toxicity. By creating stronger boundaries in your own life, you will become less available.

It’s not you, It’s her

Your mother loves you, but psychologically, she is not in a healthy place. Her need to control everyone around her comes from her own mental fragility. None of this is about you. Whenever you feel confused around her, I want you to say to yourself: ‘This is not my baggage. I will not carry it.’

All children of narcissistic parents believe there’s something wrong or broken about them. This is because they were psychologically manipulated by a parent into always feeling wrong. Your mother can no more read your mind than I can. It’s another manipulative strategy to control you. You are the only person who knows your intimate self.

Trust and nurture your separate self

Find ways to support your emerging adult voice. You could start therapy to support your true self. This would help heal the wounded child and infant who wasn’t allow to express himself. Most colleges provide free counselling on campus. You could join a men’s group to find positive male role models. Check out mensgroups.ie. Draw a huge jar and write in it all the things that make you feel good about yourself, such as exercise, yoga or meeting friends.

Try to get in touch with your feelings by sitting in a chair and closing your eyes. Tune into your body and check if you are sad, calm or afraid. This will be difficult work as your feelings are a threat to the narcissist parent because they conflict with what she needs, believes, and demands.

Develop relationships that will support you

I wonder could you meet your father outside the home and explain that you’re struggling with your mother. If he is emotionally supportive, could you meet up for a weekly activity together? If he is not able to hear you, then protect yourself from him too. Contact your sister and ask her if you could visit her more often. That way, you would have an ally who really understands how hard your home life is.

Look closely at your friendships

Many adult children of narcissists can end up drawn into relationships with narcissists, including friends and partners. This is nature’s way of teaching us to heal through the repetition of our past.

Pay close attention to your relationships. Keep informed about the impact of narcissism. Don’t underestimate the impact of living with a controlling parent. It can be exhausting. Be kind to yourself.

