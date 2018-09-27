'A lot of LAZY parents will agree with you' - Broadcasters Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker spar over childrens' homework

British broadcasters Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan became embroiled in a heated discussion this week on social media on the topic of childrens’ homework.

British broadcasters Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan became embroiled in a heated discussion this week on social media on the topic of childrens’ homework.

Former international soccer player Lineker, who is a father of five, professed his disdain for homework, calling it “waste of time” on Twitter.

He explained that homework is “destroying [childrens’] souls and giving them a depressing experience”.

Morgan and Lineker are known for trading barbs on Twitter, and have argued over everything from US President Donald Trump to Raheem Sterling’s gun tattoo. This week was no different.

Lineker tweeted: “Homework is a waste of time. Brings stress to the home, stress to the child, stress to the parents, stress to the parent - child relationship. Reading every night should suffice, imho (in my humble opinion).”

He added: “Seems an awful lot of parents agree on the pointlessness and stressful nature of homework. Kids should be allowed to play and enjoy home-life with their parents without the divisiveness of work they have plenty of time to do at school. There’s plenty of time to be an adult.”

Piers Morgan, co-host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain and former newspaper editor, took issue with Lineker’s opinions and told him “a lot of lazy parents will agree” with him.

“A lot of LAZY parents will agree with you, Jugs. As a nation, we're falling so far behind educational standards of countries like China, it's embarrassing. Telling our kids to now give up on homework seems a perverse response to this....”

Lineker replied: “There’s always one, and it’s invariably you.”

Piers hit back by saying: “Did you get to be a world class footballer by skipping training?”

Lineker replied: “No, I did it by skipping homework so I could play and practice at home.”

He added: “It appears the vast majority disagree with you, including many that are not footballers...but parents.”

Morgan tweeted back: “Never mistake Twitter mob opinion for the 'vast majority', Jugs... most parents understand that homework, if well organised, plays an important part in their children's education.”

Lineker replied: “The ‘Twitter mob’ are people, many will be parents. Their opinion counts just as much as yours or mine and most of them disagree with you....something you must be used to by now?”

Why Finland is light years ahead in terms of education

1. Competition isn't as important as cooperation

2. Teaching is one of the most respected professions.

3. Playtime is sacred.

4. Kids don't really do homework.

5. They nurture the arts and poetry in the curriculum. — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) September 25, 2018

Twitter users who agreed with Lineker cited the example of Finland, where primary school children are given little or no homework, in the belief that children require family and outdoors time more than revision.

