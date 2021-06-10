SUMMER is no stranger to ticket shortages. Where once this might have involved the All-Ireland, Electric Picnic or a headliner at the Royal Hospital, this year the hot ticket appears to be summer camp places for your kids.

Anecdotal reports of parents frantically calling Cúl clubs all over the country trying to get a space, or quizzing the grapevine for gymnastics spots, are becoming commonplace.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the locked-in year children have endured, there appears to be greater-than-usual demand for places.

Never fear – where possible, we’ve stated where places are available. Some providers assured availability but directed parents to their websites.

Stem

What: Anyone4Science

Everything from recipes for chocolate playdough to learning the principles of hydraulics are covered across these five-day camps.

Camps have two themes – Roald Dahl or science experiments – and have two sessions per day. There are also online camps for primary-age and teenage children.

Where: Cork, Dublin, Wicklow and online

Cork is full for the week of July 26 for primary-age children.

Who: Five to 13-year-olds in the primary age group, while the older age group encompasses 13 to 16-year-olds.

When: June 28 to August 20.

July 26: Teen in-person camp in Cork

July 14, 21, July 26: Online teenage camps

Info: anyone4science.com

How much: €99 per child, with family discounts

*****

What: WhizzKids

The coding, problem-solving and creativity camp has availability in some of its in-person offerings and also for online. The online camps cover different topics week-by-week. These range from video-game programming to 3D modelling.

Where: DCU, Thurles, Clonmel, Limerick

Online weekly from June 21 to July 26

Who: Eight to 15-year-olds

When: July 12, 19, 26; August 9, 16.

DCU: 126 spots available

Thurles (July 12): 28 spots available

Clonmel (July 19): 33 spots available

Limerick (August 9): 25 spots available

How: whizzkids.ie

How much: In-person, the price range is between €120 and €175 per week, depending on which options you choose. An online variation of the course is available for €99.

*****

What: Learnit

The Lego-themed camps allow children to explore a range of concepts across robotics, mechanics, construction and science. Places are running out quickly. Next week, details of the online camp will be posted online, which will run throughout July.

Where: Cork (Mallow, Midleton, Bandon, Clonakilty); Limerick (Gaelscoil Sáirséal, Shelbourne Road); Dublin (Rathgar).

Who: Junior engineers (6-8 year-olds); senior engineers (9-12 year-olds); robotics (8-12 year olds).

When: July 12 to August 2 (Cork); July 5 (Limerick); July 5 (Dublin – only three places remaining); July (online).

Info: learnit.ie

How much: €125 for engineers; €150 for robotics. Online: €125

*****

What: Techkidz

Starting with the principles of using a computer for smaller children and ranging up to Minecraft, Python and 3D Design, the camps are nationwide. Most locations are already full, but waiting lists are offered. At the time of receiving information, 10 spots are available on the Kinsale course at Scoil Naomh Eltin.

Where: Nationwide

Who: Seven to 13-year-olds

When: 5 July – 9 July, 10am – 12.30pm

Info: techkidz.ie

How much: €115 per week with family discounts

Outdoor and adventure

What: Killary Adventure Centre Camping Expedition

The ever popular centre’s adventure courses are all booked out but there are spots available on the camping expeditions. These are seven-day camps including five days camping in tents.

This is a relatively hardcore camp with participants expected to cycle at least 20km and hike on rough terrain. Needless to say, it is mostly outdoor.

Where: Killary Adventure Centre, Leenaun, Co. Galway

Who: 14 to 17-year-olds

When: June 27, August 28

Info: killaryadventure.com

How much: €899

*****

What: SurfMayo Summer Surf Camps

Running out of south Mayo, SurfMayo allows parents to join in. Highlight of the week is the Friday surf competition. Morning camps are all full but the school is now offering afternoon camps. There is availability in all weeks but spots are filling up very quickly.

Where: Carrownisky Strand, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Who: Seven to 12-year-olds

When: Weekly, from June 28 to August 16

Info: surfmayo.com

How much: €100 per child

*****

What: Rebelle Surf

If you’d prefer the North West, Rebelle Surf operates out of Strandhill. Their week-long classes – morning or afternoon – teach techniques for three levels of ability: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Participants should be able to swim and tread water.

Where: Strandhill Beach, Co Sligo

Who: Six to 17-year-olds

When: June 26-July 2 (morning, four places available); July 5-9 (morning, nine places available); July 19-23 (morning, 12 places available; afternoon, eight places available); July 26-30 (morning, eight places available); August 2-6 (morning ten places available); August 9-13 (10 places available); August 16-20 (10 places available).

Info: rebellesurf.com

How much: €150

General

What: Let’s Go Summer Camps

Five-day camps which cover everything from sport, arts and crafts and games. The camp day starts at 9.15am and runs until 3.30pm with seven activities per day. Two camps run concurrently, the first for five- to six-year-olds and the second for seven to 12-year-olds.

Where: 155 camps nationwide, but many places have been booked, including the Dublin camps. More details are available at www.letsgo.ie/kids-summercamps-ireland/summer-camps/find-a-camp.

Who: Five to 12-year-olds.

When: Weekly from July 5 to August 20.

Info: www.letsgo.ie

How much: From €105 each. Family discounts apply.

*****

What: NUIG Kingfisher Sports Summer Camps

If it has the word ‘ball’ in it, it’s probably here. There’s even Dodgeball. If you don't fancy sports, there’s arts and crafts and games. Daily from 10am to 2pm, with optional movie time until 4pm. The clubs have availability in all weeks and across all ages.

Where: NUIG Sports Centre, Galway

Who: Five to 13-year-olds subdivided into Cubs (5-6); Rookies (7-9); and Juniors (10-13)

When: Weekly from June 28 to August 3

Info: Nuigalway.kingfisher.com

How much: From €80 per week for members, €90 for non-members. Family discounts available.

Stage/performance

What: Next Stage Summer Stage Camps

Dance, drama and theatre classes with a focus on making friends and building confidence rather than jazz hands. Performances are recorded so parents can watch later. Five-day camps from 10am to 3pm.

Where: Dublin: Balally (waiting list only) and Donnycarney; Kildare: Naas (waiting list only), Castledermot; Meath: Dunboyne (waiting list only).

Who: Four to 14-year-olds

When: July 25, Donnycarney; August 16, Castledermot

Info: nextstage.ie

How much: €85. Family discount available.

*****

What: Star Camps

A multi-activity camp with magic, drawing, comedy, media and presentation skills, and public speaking. Elves, fairies and teddy bears picnics for younger children.

Star Camps assure they have availability in every county and every age group through adding extra venues and adding extra numbers to each location. Star is also adding an online summer camp, offering art with Don Conroy and dance with the Gardiner Brothers.

Where: Availability in 180/250 camps nationwide

Who: Four to 12-year-olds, subdivided by age (depending on location)

When: In-person, weekly, from June 28 until August 20. Online from July 1 throughout the summer.

Info: starcamps.ie

How much: In-person camps are €99 per child, with family discounts. Online camps are €45 per family.

Art and history

What: Artzone

Artzone takes budding creative types and helps them hone their talents aligned with experience. Operating at three Dublin locations and online, participants are broken into age groups of seven to nine, nine to 12, and 10 to 16.

There is a week-long portfolio course for those aged 16 and older who are looking to pursue further education in art.

Camps are run five days a week (except the August Bank Holiday) from either 10am-1pm or 2pm to 5pm. Online camps run daily for an hour but can be viewed up to a week later.

Classes are filling up but there is availability at each location for either the morning or afternoon sessions.

Where: Rathfarnham Studios; Taney Parish Centre, Dundrum; St Paul’s Parish Centre, Glenageary.

Who: In-venue, seven to 16-year-olds. Online, five to 12-year-olds. Academy online, eight to 16-year-olds.

When: June 21-25, Rathfarnham Studios (Portfolio camp, daily 10am-1pm. July 5-August 9, Taney Parish Centre, Dundrum. July 12-16, August 16-20, St Paul’s Parish Centre, Glenageary.

Info: artzone.ie

How much: In-venue costs €140 p/w (€125 for August bank holiday week). In venue portfolio camp costs €250, while online is €50 per week.

*****

What: School of Irish Archaeology (SIA)

Perfect for those who don’t fancy sport or commuting, SIA camps offer practical workshops on everything from claypot making, archery, leatherwork, ancient crafts and visits to digs.The courses are popular but there is some availability at three of their locations on specified weeks. Four or five-day week camps runs from 10am to 3pm.

Where: The Dublin camps are based in Sandyford, Terenure and Malahide. In Limerick, King’s John Castle plays host.

Who: Seven to 12-year-olds

When: July 5-9, Rosemount School, Sandyford (12 places); July 26-29, St Joseph’s Church Parish Hall (five places); July 26-30, King John’s Castle Limerick (20 places); August 3-6, Malahide Castle (37 places)

Info: sia.ie

How much: From €130 to €160

Sport

What: Olympian Gymnastics gym camps

Starting with preschoolers, the camps build from those with no experience to more experienced gymnasts looking to improve their techniques. Classes run in the morning (9.30am to 1.30pm) and afternoon (2.30pm to 6.30pm), and the price includes a gym bag. Camps from either 9.30am to 1.30pm or 2.30 to 6.30pm. It operates at four Dublin locations.

Where: Milltown, Templeogue, Knocklyon and Tallaght, with a number of places available at all locations.

Who: Age categories are broken into three to five-year-olds, five-plus and eight-plus.

When: Weekly from July 5 to August 27.

Info: olympiangymnastics.com

How much: €75 to €120, depending on age group and camp. €10 sibling discounts.

*****

What: GAA Cúl Camps

The unstoppable popularity of the GAA’s summer camps continues this year. Each day, participants work on a different aspect of the game, but there are also workshops and a weekly blitz. They also get the Cúl Camp Kit, but there is a delivery charge per booking. Approximately 70 pc of places have already been booked, but there is some availability and more places are currently being added. The camps run for five days a week from 10am to 2pm.

Where: Nationwide

Who: Six to 13-year-olds

When: Weekly from June 28 to August 30, depending on location

Info: www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

How much: €65 in the Republic of Ireland, with family discounts. £55 in Northern Ireland, with family discounts.