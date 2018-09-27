'1,000 students enrolled last year' - Online service for exam students aims to make grinds cheaper

Many Irish parents can spend hundreds – even thousands – of euros on private grinds for their children in certain subjects.

But a website service, which charges €99 per subject, is hoping to make grinds more affordable.

Paul Kelly (36), from Castleblaney, Co Monaghan, was a teacher for 14 years. When his mum fell ill and spent a long time in hospital, he thought about children who were due to sit exams but missed out on long periods of school due to illness.

In 2015, he designed and built online courses for 11 subjects - four at Junior Cert and seven at Leaving Cert to help such students. Now, the service has grown to 24 subjects. Some 1,000 students enrolled in the service last year, according to Kelly.

“We tried to break the Leaving Cert physics course for example into 24 lessons, which are on the most important topics over 5th and 6th year. Really, it’s a one-year online course. The teacher records their lessons, the student watches them, and underneath each lesson, if the student has a question they can post it underneath to the teacher, and it’ll be the teacher that responds to them.”

He explained: “The biggest area of students we’re helping is not so much those children on transplant waiting lists, it’s kids with anxiety. Every single day you get two or three calls from parents whose child has an eating disorder or anxiety-related issues for attending school.”

Parents can also monitor the grinds sessions, Kelly added.

Aside from exam-related courses, Paul’s website homeschool.ie also offers maths and Irish lessons to primary school children living abroad.

“We started our own primary school maths and Irish course and we’ve found that Irish parents abroad in the Middle East and America love to keep their children up to date with the Irish curriculum.”

