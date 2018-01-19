Relatives of an elderly man who is seriously ill in a London hospital have been found following an online plea.

Relatives of an elderly man who is seriously ill in a London hospital have been found following an online plea.

Family of Irishman 'dying in London hospital' found following online plea

A neighbour of Limerick man, Patrick John Mulligan, took to social media in a desperate bid to find his family.

Posting on the Luton Irish Forum Facebook page, Dave wrote: "My friend and next door neighbour of 20 years is from west Limerick and I am trying to find his family. "Sadly he is dying in hospital virtually alone apart from my partner and myself."

Padraic Grennan from Finders International said one of its geneologists was able to trace a cousin of John Patrick's in Sligo. It is understood that Patrick John's father died around the time that he was born.

Mr Grennan said Patrick John's first cousin is eager to call him and give him some other details of his long lost relatives. The post was shared hundreds of times and Finders Ireland have now located Patrick John Mulligan's cousin.

"What a fantastic response from our Facebook members and their friends. Thanks for your overwhelming support," Luton Irish Forum wrote.

Online Editors