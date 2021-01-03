Fair city? Looking at Dublin through the lens of a newcomer

At the entrance to the Dart station stood a man with an interestingly photogenic face. He had several earrings, a wonderful piercing through his nose, a giant black spider tattooed on his left cheek and two tears under his right eye. His purple hair was half shaven. Everything about him was screaming: 'I am fierce and possibly dangerous', but also: 'Look at me!'

I didn't hesitate for a moment and walked straight over to him, my small camera in my hands. "I am taking photos of people on the streets of Dublin," I explained. "You have a striking look. Can I make your portrait?" It's a well-rehearsed routine I have followed hundreds of times in the last year, asking random people in the city if I could make their portrait. Almost all of them agreed, but this time it failed.

The man looked at me as if I came from another planet. The answer couldn't have been more blunt: "No, I don't want that…" So I didn't insist, just smiled and remarked: "Fair enough, thanks anyway", and walked away. Inside, I was cursing to myself. What a face; what a portrait that could have been; what a missed opportunity. Damn. I should have asked it in a different way. I have to do better…

I have been living in Dublin since mid-2019, but only started this endeavour in March of this year. Let's call it my lockdown project. Confined to home in Dublin 6, I decided to use this strange time to get to grips with this city. Having previously lived in Bruges and Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, Paris and New York, I still don't know if I like or dislike Dublin. In fact, I'm not sure whether I love or hate the place, whether it feels like my new home or just a place where I ended up by accident.

Expand Close A man outside the Bohemia vintage store in the Liberties. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man outside the Bohemia vintage store in the Liberties. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

One thing that is clear: this city fascinates me. I decided to explore its allure through the lens. Since March, I haven't left the house once without my camera. I've walked for kilometres, whenever the rules allowed: through the city centre and Ringsend, around Malahide and Clontarf, across the beaches of Sandymount and Killiney, along Dún Laoghaire pier and the Great South Wall, in Phoenix Park and Temple Bar…. and I've taken pictures of the city and its people.

Some of my pictures I post on Instagram and others on a blog that my Irish wife (a returning emigrant) and I launched recently (irelandbyaccident.com). A number of pictures have been selected to sit in the well-regarded photo gallery run by the German camera manufacturer Leica (lfi-online.de).

Yet, in the first place, it's a project for myself. I'm trying to find an answer to the question: why is this city so fascinating? It's a question that I felt could not be answered by words.

Strange, for someone who has spent his whole life as a newspaper journalist. My tools are words: I interview people, describe things, analyse situations. Over the years, I have written hundreds of editorials and opinion pieces. I've reported on the Gulf War from Kuwait; the Monica Lewinsky affair from New York and the French presidential elections from Paris. I've told my stories with words. Hundred-thousands of them.

Just now and then I leave my pen in my pocket and use a camera instead. I bought my first camera when I was 15 and later followed photography classes while studying history at the University of Ghent. I made good pocket money making pictures at the weddings of family and friends, not to mention friends of friends.

Then, during the 1990s when I was a foreign correspondent in Paris and New York, I sometimes sent not only my stories but also my pictures (on good old-fashioned film) to the Belgian newspapers I worked for.

Expand Close Two friends at Beresford Place. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Two friends at Beresford Place. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

So, here in Dublin, I decided to take out a camera again to help me in my quest. For the nerds among you: apart from a Fujifilm X100F (with a fixed 23mm lens), I have my favourite (too expensive, but wonderful) Leica CL with a 18mm 'pancake' lens and a superb (f/1.4) very light-sensitive 35mm lens.

Both cameras are small, inconspicuous and don't look at all professional. I'm quite happy that people usually take me for a naïve tourist with a strange accent, fumbling around with his toy camera.

No, I didn't find the answer to the question: what makes Dublin so fascinating? Yet, when I look back at my pictures I can see that it's all about opposites. Dublin is a city that contradicts itself over and over again. Dublin is the northside inner city of Drumcondra and the leafy southside of Rathgar. It's a city of congested roads and traffic jams, but with a coastline offering expanses of space.

It houses the rich and the poor. It's the tree-lined avenues of Phoenix Park and the concrete docklands of the North Wall. It's the wealth on display around St Stephen's Green and the homeless in alleyways two blocks further.

It's the clouds and the sun, a city of colours and a city of black and white. It's Googletown alongside the Liberty Market. It's the futuristic Convention Centre and the industrial-looking Croke Park. It's bleak and it's warm. The past and the future.

Above all, Dublin is the people. The woman with her hat and sunglasses on the beach at Skerries. The homeless man getting ready to spend a night in the doorway of the library in Rathmines. A friendly man with his two dogs watching the polo match in Phoenix Park. The dancer on the beach in Sandymount. Muslim girls with their expensive handbags at Beresford Place. A tattooed guy smoking a pipe in Temple Bar. The two girls who had just bought engagement rings for each other at the Ha'penny Bridge. People make this city.

Expand Close Flower-seller Katherine at the corner of Meath Street. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flower-seller Katherine at the corner of Meath Street. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

The man who did not want his photo to be taken was an exception. Maybe I just asked at the wrong place at the wrong time. Most people willingly posed for the camera, or at least didn't mind that I took their picture. They looked into the lens, sometimes a bit shy, in most cases with beautiful light in their eyes, with a great smile, proud of being Irish. Proud to be a Dubliner, or to be living in Dublin. Confirming the cliché that Irish people are friendly people.

I always try to talk to 'my' subjects. One man told me about his "great time" as a roadie with The Pogues in Liverpool at the end of the 1980s ("never tried so many drugs in my life"). A woman from Lithuania who has been living for 20 years in Dublin told me she never wanted to leave Ireland again. The two girls on the bridge said it was the happiest day in their lives. A homeless man told me the story of his life, from a big house in Cavan to the streets of Dublin.

My project is far from finished. I want to dig deeper. I want to go behind the front doors. I want to discover more. Because I realise more and more that the quest is more important, and much more interesting, than achieving the goal. Slowly, one photo at a time, I am falling in love with Dublin and its people. l