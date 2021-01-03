| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fair city? Looking at Dublin through the lens of a newcomer

A recent arrival to Dublin, Peter Vandermeersch wasn't sure whether he loved or hated the capital. So, he set out to explore his new home with his camera in hand. What he found was a city that's equal parts poetry and poverty - and, above all else, a place shaped by her people

An Irish Frank Sinatra photographed by Peter Vandermeersch on Henry Street in Dublin Expand
A just-engaged couple on the Ha'penny Bridge. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand
A man outside the Bohemia vintage store in the Liberties. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand
Two friends at Beresford Place. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand
Charles with his dogs Cookie and Biscuit in the Phoenix Park. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand
A girl dancing on the beach in Sandymount. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand
A Lithuanian woman now living in Dublin. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand
Flower-seller Katherine at the corner of Meath Street. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand
A man with a pipe in Temple Bar. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch Expand

Close

An Irish Frank Sinatra photographed by Peter Vandermeersch on Henry Street in Dublin

An Irish Frank Sinatra photographed by Peter Vandermeersch on Henry Street in Dublin

A just-engaged couple on the Ha'penny Bridge. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A just-engaged couple on the Ha'penny Bridge. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A man outside the Bohemia vintage store in the Liberties. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A man outside the Bohemia vintage store in the Liberties. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

Two friends at Beresford Place. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

Two friends at Beresford Place. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

Charles with his dogs Cookie and Biscuit in the Phoenix Park. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

Charles with his dogs Cookie and Biscuit in the Phoenix Park. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A girl dancing on the beach in Sandymount. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A girl dancing on the beach in Sandymount. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A Lithuanian woman now living in Dublin. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A Lithuanian woman now living in Dublin. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

Flower-seller Katherine at the corner of Meath Street. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

Flower-seller Katherine at the corner of Meath Street. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A man with a pipe in Temple Bar. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

A man with a pipe in Temple Bar. Photograph by Peter Vandermeersch

/

An Irish Frank Sinatra photographed by Peter Vandermeersch on Henry Street in Dublin

Words and photography by Peter Vandermeersch

At the entrance to the Dart station stood a man with an interestingly photogenic face. He had several earrings, a wonderful piercing through his nose, a giant black spider tattooed on his left cheek and two tears under his right eye. His purple hair was half shaven. Everything about him was screaming: 'I am fierce and possibly dangerous', but also: 'Look at me!'

I didn't hesitate for a moment and walked straight over to him, my small camera in my hands. "I am taking photos of people on the streets of Dublin," I explained. "You have a striking look. Can I make your portrait?" It's a well-rehearsed routine I have followed hundreds of times in the last year, asking random people in the city if I could make their portrait. Almost all of them agreed, but this time it failed.

The man looked at me as if I came from another planet. The answer couldn't have been more blunt: "No, I don't want that…" So I didn't insist, just smiled and remarked: "Fair enough, thanks anyway", and walked away. Inside, I was cursing to myself. What a face; what a portrait that could have been; what a missed opportunity. Damn. I should have asked it in a different way. I have to do better…

Privacy