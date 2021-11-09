| 13.4°C Dublin

Facepaints, fivers and the odd fight: The truth about life as a kids’ party entertainer

Eimear McCann works at private events and parties and says the pandemic has had a profound effect on children’s social interactions

Children&rsquo;s party entertainer Eimear McCann having a tea party. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Eimear McCann with homemade slime which she uses at some of her parties. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Eimear McCann

‘I used to do a lot of babysitting when I was younger and I was always a little bit arty. I remember I got face paint when I was about 14 and I started practising face painting on my cousins.

Then, when I was about 15, I set up a stand at a horse show in Co Meath. I charged £1 a face and I came home with £50. That would have been the equivalent of €250 today.

When I moved to Dublin in 2002 I started doing face painting and balloon modelling for different companies. In 2009 I set up my own company. The business just organically got bigger and bigger with referrals, word of mouth and repeat bookings. These days we offer teepee slumber parties, tie-dye parties, slime parties and plenty more.

