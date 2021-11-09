Facepaints, fivers and the odd fight: The truth about life as a kids’ party entertainer

‘I used to do a lot of babysitting when I was younger and I was always a little bit arty. I remember I got face paint when I was about 14 and I started practising face painting on my cousins.

Then, when I was about 15, I set up a stand at a horse show in Co Meath. I charged £1 a face and I came home with £50. That would have been the equivalent of €250 today.

When I moved to Dublin in 2002 I started doing face painting and balloon modelling for different companies. In 2009 I set up my own company. The business just organically got bigger and bigger with referrals, word of mouth and repeat bookings. These days we offer teepee slumber parties, tie-dye parties, slime parties and plenty more.

A lot of kids nowadays are very strong-minded. They know what they like, they know what kind of party they want and they know what friends they want. And some of them are very specific.

Some kids live for their birthday and their party is the biggest event of their year. They’ll be up at 6am and by the time the party starts at 2pm they’re exhausted and overwhelmed.

There are always big personalities and quieter kids too. Some kids just love the attention and they love the whole day to be about them, while other kids don’t. Some parents will say, ‘She doesn’t like being the focus of attention so don’t single her out’.

Other kids are just so thankful and grateful that they’re having anything for their birthday, not that other kids aren’t grateful — just they know what they want.

Fights are very rare but you do hear the odd remark. We don’t ask the kids to queue for a glitter tattoo but they all do it anyway. And then you’ll hear things like, ‘I want to be next!’ The other day one of the kids said, ‘She skipped!’ And the poor girl [who she accused] started crying, saying ‘I didn’t skip’.

In that instance I said, ‘Well, I’m going to do you next because I don’t like seeing anyone sad and we all have to be nice to each other’.

Expand Close Eimear McCann with homemade slime which she uses at some of her parties. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Eimear McCann with homemade slime which she uses at some of her parties. Photo: Frank McGrath

The boys can sometimes be a bit harder to manage than the girls. They’re just playing but you’d definitely be more tired after them. The 10+ age group love to hear about my business — they’ll go far!

We meet different types of parents too. Some of them take [organising a party] more in their stride than others. Some parents want their parties to be amazing and they want us to deliver, and some parents get stressed about hosting parties and having kids over — but that’s what we’re there for.

Then there are the parents who send through an enquiry form and you don’t really hear from them again until the day itself.

After the age of five, parents tend to drop and go. You might occasionally see one or two adults staying for the chat if they’re good friends with the parent but that’s it.

We lost a lot of our corporate work when Covid struck and the birthday parties we do now are either bigger or smaller than usual. Most people are keeping their numbers down and we’ve done a lot of parties where there are only six to eight kids.

Other parents have been having bigger parties since we opened up. They’re saying, ‘Let’s go all out because we didn’t have a party last year’. They want to make it extra special. We did one party recently with 25 kids at it and some parents are combining two packages, say a luxury picnic and a tie-dye party, on the same day.

The average spend for a children’s birthday party, including entertainer, cake and party bags, is about €350. But some parents go all out. I recently did a party where everything was unicorn-themed. There were unicorn balloons, unicorn cupcakes… who knows how much that party cost.

The type of gifts children receive vary from party to party. I think if the child has invited the whole class then it’s acceptable to pop a fiver in a card, but you do see some nice presents that have been bought in a toy store and definitely worth €20/€30. I suppose it depends on how close they are with the birthday boy/girl.

I was at a party the other day where a girl started opening her presents and her friend ran over and said, ‘I gave her €30!’.

If there’s a sweet table at the party, it can be hard to get the kids away from it — even when we’re doing the activities. As the party progresses you can definitely see the sugar levels going up! A lot of parents only put a small amount of sweets out at one point of the party. But some kids can be very limited with their treats at home. Some of them are only allowed a treat on a Friday so when they get to a birthday party they go all out. I’ve only seen one child puke from eating too many sweets at a party — it was a lot of sick…

There’s a lot of Covid protocol at birthday parties now. A lot of kids get individual party bags when they arrive so they’re not putting their hands into bowls. Sometimes the parents write their names on their cups. Bottles of water with labels on them is a good idea too.

We stopped our face painting and pamper parties because it’s too tactile. I now sanitise the children’s hands at the beginning of the party and I always say, ‘Who’s sick of hand sanitiser?’ and they all go ‘Meeeeee!’

They don’t mention Covid [during the party] but I definitely think it has hugely affected kids. And I hear it from their parents too. They talk about how the pandemic has really affected their children and how they’ve regressed in their social lives and they’re struggling with their friends and their social interactions. And because they’ve been out of school so much, they were really worried about going back into the unknown.

We recently did a party and the mum told us that her child didn’t even want to have one. Like a lot of children she was finding it hard being back in school and mixing again.

I’m usually exhausted at this time of year from running lots of different events, but this year will be a lot less busy. Yet even when I’m busy I get so much satisfaction from my job. They’re feel-good parties and when you see the reactions of the kids it’s really lovely. You smile when you walk in the door and you leave with the same attitude — you’re just in better humour.”

littlelaughs.ie

As told to Katie Byrne