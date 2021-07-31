Facebook on the offensive: Mark Zuckerberg as a ‘wartime leader’

The conference room where Facebook’s ‘M-Team’ — its ‘Mark team’ — met that July 2018 morning was called “the Son of Ping and Pong,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to a conference room in the original office that was located near the table tennis tables. The group, which comprised more than 20 top executives and managers, strained to appear upbeat.

They had endured 18 months of one bad news cycle after another. They had been forced to defend Facebook to their friends, family and angry employees. Most of them had had little to do with the controversies over election disinformation and Cambridge Analytica, and several of them were struggling with their private frustrations with the founder Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Held two or three times a year, M-Team gatherings were times of bonding. Zuckerberg would kick things off with a boozy dinner catered by one of his favourite Palo Alto restaurants. At the daytime sessions, executives gave exuberant presentations, with charts showing hockey stick growth in revenue and users. They showcased audacious plans for products in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and blockchain currency. The group hashed out the biggest problems facing Facebook and discussed ways to beat back competition. The 40 or so executives had gotten to know one another well over the years, working through Facebook’s painful transition to mobile, its rocky IPO, and its race for the first billion and then the second billion users. They often veered off the topic of business to share stories of marriage, divorce, new babies or unexpected deaths in the family. Zuckerberg would cap off the two-day meeting with a rallying motivational speech before sending them back to lead their fiefdoms of engineering, sales, products, advertising, policy and communications.

Zuckerberg held court, as always, at the centre seat of a large U-shaped table. One executive gave a rousing presentation on plans for a video-calling device called Portal, Facebook’s attempt to compete with home devices like Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home Hub.

Another presented an update for Oculus, the company’s VR headset. Zuckerberg’s face brightened. The product unveilings were his favourite part of the M-Team meetings. They showed that rather than resting on his laurels, Zuckerberg was still pushing his company to innovate.

Facebook employee Elza Uzmanoff tries out the company's Oculus device

Facebook employee Elza Uzmanoff tries out the company's Oculus device

Sandberg spoke next. The company was getting back on track, she told the group. The scandals of the past year were behind them; Zuckerberg’s performance at the congressional hearings had been a triumph. She reminded everyone of the company’s mission statement, which Facebook had officially debuted the previous year: “Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” “We’re putting the wheels back on the bus,” she concluded.

But the moment of optimism was fleeting. During their presentations, several executives expressed concern for employees. Internal surveys showed that workers felt demoralised by Facebook’s role in election interference and the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Turnover was high, and recruiters struggled to attract new engineers. Recent college graduates said the idea of working at Facebook, once the hottest place to work in Silicon Valley, had lost its appeal. In the intense competition for engineering talent, employee satisfaction was a priority.

Zuckerberg listened to his deputies with his famously unnerving stare. In one-on-one conversations, he could hold an unwavering gaze for minutes. This created painful stretches of dead air. Longtime executives charitably described the quirk as Zuckerberg’s mind consuming and processing information like a computer.

When his turn came, Zuckerberg drew a long pause. Then, in a surprising change of topic, he began to talk about his philosophy of leadership. Facebook had evolved, he said. It was now a sprawling enterprise with more than 35,000 employees, 70 offices in 35 countries, more than a dozen products, and 15 multibillion-dollar data centres around the world. Up until this point, the social network had faced obstacles with competition but had enjoyed a clear runway of growth and goodwill from the public, buoyed by the techno-optimism of the past two decades.

But that period was over. Consumers, lawmakers and public advocates had turned on Facebook, blaming it for addicting society to their smartphones and for poisoning public discourse. The business had become the poster child for irresponsible, at-all-costs growth. It faced multiple investigations by regulators around the world. Shareholders, users, and consumer activists were pursuing lawsuits in court. “Up until now, I’ve been a peacetime leader,” Zuckerberg declared. “That’s going to change.”

One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC in 2018 in a protest over fake news

One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC in 2018 in a protest over fake news

He had been influenced by a book called What You Do Is Who You Are by Ben Horowitz, one half of Andreessen Horowitz, the venture capital firm that invested early in Facebook.

In his book, Horowitz argues that at various stages of development, tech companies demand two kinds of CEOs: wartime and peacetime leaders. In periods of peace, he writes, a company can focus on expanding and reinforcing its strengths. In times of war, the threats are existential, and the company has to hunker down to fight for survival.

“Peacetime CEO works to minimise conflict. Wartime CEO heightens the contradictions,” Horowitz writes. “Peacetime CEO strives for broad-based buy-in. Wartime CEO neither indulges consensus-building nor tolerates disagreements.”

The idea was widely embraced by tech leaders, but it wasn’t new. In public speeches and interviews, Horowitz acknowledged that he had been inspired by Only the Paranoid Survive, written by Intel’s famously brutal former CEO Andy Grove, who had steered the company from the production of memory chips to processors. Grove was notorious in Silicon Valley for bullying challengers and opponents as part of his philosophy: never relax, because a new rival is coming just around the corner.

(In a blog post, Horowitz conceded that he had also taken some inspiration from the movie The Godfather, quoting a scene where consigliere Tom Hagen asks the Corleone family don, “Mike, why am I out?” and Michael Corleone replies, “You’re not a wartime consigliere.” The reference to The Godfather’s mob boss struck some Facebook employees as apt. “It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Mark would want to think of himself as modelling his behaviour after Andy when in fact he was taking cues from Hollywood’s most notorious gangster,” said one M-Team member. “You won’t find anyone more ruthless in business than Mark.”)

From that day forward, Zuckerberg continued, he was taking on the role of wartime CEO. He would assume more direct control over all aspects of the business. He could no longer sequester himself to focus only on new products. More decisions would fall to him.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg

The M-Team was silent. Sandberg and a small group of executives who knew in advance what Zuckerberg had prepared to say that day nodded approvingly. But others could only keep their faces carefully neutral as they tried to assess what Zuckerberg’s words meant for their departments and personal advancement. Technically, as the founder and stakeholder with a majority of voting shares since Facebook’s earliest days, Zuckerberg had always been in control of the company. But he had liberally delegated many parts of the business. Executives in charge of arms like WhatsApp and Instagram could operate with a fair amount of independence, and powerful heads of engineering within Facebook’s central product had cultivated their own, loyal teams.

“Zuckerberg hired and promoted managers who had big dreams for themselves. For years, he had kept them happy because they knew they had their relative autonomy,” noted one member of the M-Team who attended the meeting. “Now he seemed to be saying that was about to change.”

Zuckerberg’s affinity for the first Roman emperor, Caesar Augustus, whom he had studied both at his school Phillips Exeter Academy and at Harvard, was well known. Up to this point, Zuckerberg’s governance had been analogous to that of the Roman Republic. There was a clear leader, but his power was backed by a senate of sorts that deliberated over big decisions and policies. What he was outlining now looked more like Rome’s move from a republic to an empire. Zuckerberg was establishing rule by one.

Discontented employees had been departing all year. Jan Koum, the co-founder of WhatsApp, announced his departure in April; he later explained that Zuckerberg had broken his promise to keep WhatsApp separate from the Facebook app and to protect privacy.

Kevin Systrom, the co-founder of Instagram, left in September for similar reasons: Zuckerberg had reneged on promises.

At age 34, roughly 14 years after founding Facebook, Zuckerberg was doubling down on the insignia he had typed into the bottom of the Facebook website in 2004: “A Mark Zuckerberg Production.”

“From day one, it was his company,” an executive at the meeting said. But “he was happy to let other people do the stuff he wasn’t interested in. That all changed.”

***

In July 2018, Zuckerberg had held his first extended interview in years, with Kara Swisher, an editor of the tech news site Recode. His communications team cranked up the air-conditioning to icebox mode for the interview. Swisher was a veteran journalist with a must-listen-to podcast that featured C-suite leaders of Silicon Valley. Her acerbic wit and tough questions drew a large and influential following. Many, Zuckerberg among them, found her intimidating.

Eight years earlier, Swisher had interviewed him onstage at the tech conference D: All Things Digital. At the time, Facebook was under scrutiny for changes to its privacy settings. As Swisher grilled him about the controversy, the then-26-year-old froze and spiralled into a flop sweat. Streams of perspiration rolled off his forehead and cheeks; his hair was plastered to his temples. Zuckerberg’s discomfort was so apparent that Swisher paused and suggested he remove his hoodie. It was a humiliating appearance. His PR team later insisted that Zuckerberg simply ran hot and that the hoodie was too thick for the blazing stage lights.

In the intervening years, Zuckerberg had spoken at developer conferences and given occasional speeches, but he generally left interviews with the press to Sandberg. And yet his communications team was telling him now that the public needed to hear from him directly. Facebook needed to show that it was changing. He had declared his wartime command to his executives. He now needed to show the world that he was in control and steering Facebook back towards stability.

Kara Swisher, an editor of the tech news site Recode, interviewed Mark Zuckerberg in July 2018

Kara Swisher, an editor of the tech news site Recode, interviewed Mark Zuckerberg in July 2018

A new public relations executive, Rachel Whetstone, insisted Zuckerberg appear on Swisher’s podcast. Senior members of the communications team prepped him on a range of issues Swisher was likely to cover: Russian election interference, Cambridge Analytica and privacy policies. The most recent controversy was over hate speech and misinformation.

For months, individuals and public interest groups had hammered Facebook and other social media sites for hosting the far-right talk show host Alex Jones and his conspiracy-laden site, Infowars. Jones attracted millions of followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube with outrageous and demonstrably false claims and incendiary accusations against liberal political figures. His most harmful assertion was that a gunman’s 2012 rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed 26 people, including 20 first-grade children, was a hoax. Jones’s audience believed him. The parents of one child killed during the attack had to move from their home because of death threats from Jones’s followers.

Jones had accumulated more than a million followers on Facebook, and his shock-jock tropes were primed for Facebook’s algorithms. Even when people disagreed with Jones and left outraged comments on his stories or shared them in disgust, they were helping catapult his content to the top of News Feeds. Pressure was building for Facebook to ban Infowars and Jones. His posts violated Facebook’s rules against hate speech and harmful content. But throughout 2018, Facebook refused to remove his accounts. Predictably, less than halfway into the interview, Swisher pressed Zuckerberg on the topic. “Make a case,” she said, for why he still allowed Jones’s content to reside on Facebook.

Zuckerberg stuck to his talking points. Facebook’s job was to balance free expression with safety. He didn’t believe false information should be taken down. “Everyone gets things wrong, and if we were taking down people’s accounts when they got a few things wrong, then that would be a hard world for giving people a voice and saying that you care about that,” he said. His solution was to have users flag the false news, enabling the platform to make that content harder to find. But, he added, a lot of what could be described as false news was debatable.

“OK, ‘Sandy Hook didn’t happen’ is not a debate,” Swisher said firmly. “It is false. You can’t just take that down?”

Zuckerberg had prepared for the pushback. He said he also believed Sandy Hook deniers were wrong and that posts supporting that view were false. “Let’s take this closer to home. I’m Jewish, and there’s a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened,” he said, adding that he found this deeply offensive. “But, at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong.” Facebook, said Zuckerberg, had a “responsibility to keep on moving forwards on giving people tools to share their experience and connect and come together in new ways. Ultimately, that’s the unique thing that Facebook was put on this Earth to do.”

Swisher expressed her disagreement and went on to grill him repeatedly on how he knew that Holocaust deniers were not intentionally trying to mislead people about real-world events that had in fact transpired. Zuckerberg refused to back down. “He thought he was being so clever, making this point. He couldn’t see he was being an intellectual lightweight and making an empty argument,” Swisher later recalled. “I knew he was going to get skewered.”

Within hours of the podcast’s release, his remarks went viral. “Mark Zuckerberg defends Holocaust-deniers,” read the headline of one left-wing blog. National Public Radio summarised the story with the headline “Zuckerberg defends rights of Holocaust deniers.” Jewish groups in the United States, Europe and Israel issued blistering rebukes, reminding Zuckerberg that anti-Semitism was an ongoing threat to Jews worldwide. Holocaust denial is a “wilful, deliberate and longstanding deception tactic by anti-Semites,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement. “Facebook has a moral and ethical obligation not to allow its dissemination.”

Hours later, Zuckerberg tried to clarify his comments in an email to Swisher, saying he did not mean to defend the intent of Holocaust deniers. Yet he hadn’t stumbled into the topic; he had crafted the Holocaust denial response as an example of controversial speech that Facebook would defend in support of free expression.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019

It was already a core tenet of his belief system, honed over the years through discussions with libertarian friends such as Peter Thiel, the PayPal co-founder. The patrons of Silicon Valley enjoyed defending absolutist positions, which they saw as intellectually rigorous. The holes in their arguments — the grey areas that people like Alex Jones or Holocaust deniers inhabited —were ignored.

When Whetstone suggested that Zuckerberg bring up the most egregious example of speech he would allow, even if he personally disagreed with it, she was following the same line of argument that Thiel and others had used for years. It was a way for Zuckerberg to demonstrate his commitment to the idea that Facebook was a marketplace of ideas and that even uncomfortable speech had a place on the site.

Personally, Zuckerberg found Holocaust deniers repulsive, which made them the perfect example for his purposes. By allowing them to create a community on Facebook, he was showing he could put his personal feelings and opinions aside and adhere to a consistent rule based on logic. He was confident that people would see his thinking as a difficult but necessary way to maintain the integrity of speech policy on Facebook. Several members of his PR staff pleaded with him to rethink the strategy.

Hate speech

There was no need to invoke such an extreme case of what Facebook considered free speech; it would only blow up in his face. But he ignored their advice.

Zuckerberg viewed speech as he did code, maths and language. In his mind, the fact patterns were reliable and efficient. He wanted clear rules that one day could be followed and maintained by artificial intelligence systems that could work across countries and languages. Removing human beings, with their fallible opinions, from the centre of these decisions was key: people made mistakes, and Zuckerberg, especially, did not want to be held responsible for making decisions on a case-by-case basis. In April, he had floated the idea of an outside panel that would decide on the toughest expression cases, a sort of “supreme court” that was independent of the company and had final say over appeals to Facebook’s decisions.

In many areas of Facebook’s content rules, Zuckerberg’s worldview largely worked. The company banned violence, pornography and terrorism — in those cases, AI systems caught and removed more than 90pc of the content on their own. But when it came to hate speech, Facebook’s systems proved reliably unreliable. Hate speech wasn’t easily defined; it was constantly changing and culturally specific. New terms, ideas and slogans were emerging daily, and only human beings deeply enmeshed in the world of the extreme, far-right movements cultivating such speech could keep up with its nuances.

“In Mark’s ideal world there was a neutral algorithm that was universally applied and decided what was and wasn’t allowed on Facebook,” recalled one longtime Facebook executive who spent time arguing the merits of free speech with Zuckerberg. “He took it for granted that (a) that was possible, and (b) the public would allow and accept it.”

The disastrous podcast interview clearly revealed that he had underestimated the complexities of speech, but he only doubled down on his position. Facebook could not be an arbiter of speech. “He couldn’t understand that speech isn’t a black-and-white issue,” said the executive who debated the subject with Zuckerberg. “He wasn’t interested in the nuance, or the fact that when it comes to speech, there are certain things people simply feel, or know, are wrong.”

An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang

An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang

