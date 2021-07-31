| 13°C Dublin

Facebook on the offensive: Mark Zuckerberg as a ‘wartime leader’

In their revealing new book, An Ugly Truth, Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang tell the inside story of Facebook and its battle for world domination. In this extract, they describe how its chief executive sees himself as a wartime leader 

Mark Zuckerberg told his M-Team inner-circle at their meeting in July 2018 that he was taking back more control Expand
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019 Expand
One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC in 2018 in a protest over fake news Expand
Facebook employee Elza Uzmanoff tries out the company's Oculus device Expand
Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg Expand
Kara Swisher, an editor of the tech news site Recode, interviewed Mark Zuckerberg in July 2018 Expand
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook&rsquo;s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang Expand

Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang

The conference room where Facebook’s ‘M-Team’ — its ‘Mark team’ — met that July 2018 morning was called “the Son of Ping and Pong,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to a conference room in the original office that was located near the table tennis tables. The group, which comprised more than 20 top executives and managers, strained to appear upbeat.

They had endured 18 months of one bad news cycle after another. They had been forced to defend Facebook to their friends, family and angry employees. Most of them had had little to do with the controversies over election disinformation and Cambridge Analytica, and several of them were struggling with their private frustrations with the founder Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Held two or three times a year, M-Team gatherings were times of bonding. Zuckerberg would kick things off with a boozy dinner catered by one of his favourite Palo Alto restaurants. At the daytime sessions, executives gave exuberant presentations, with charts showing hockey stick growth in revenue and users. They showcased audacious plans for products in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and blockchain currency. The group hashed out the biggest problems facing Facebook and discussed ways to beat back competition. The 40 or so executives had gotten to know one another well over the years, working through Facebook’s painful transition to mobile, its rocky IPO, and its race for the first billion and then the second billion users. They often veered off the topic of business to share stories of marriage, divorce, new babies or unexpected deaths in the family. Zuckerberg would cap off the two-day meeting with a rallying motivational speech before sending them back to lead their fiefdoms of engineering, sales, products, advertising, policy and communications.

