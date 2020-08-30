'Even women with a global voice have to fight to be heard' - Emmy-nominated film-maker Shaunagh Connaire

At the age of 34, I pivoted in my career for the second time. My biological clock was ticking, and dipping into danger zones around the world as a freelance journalist and film-maker was not conducive with conceiving and raising a child. Over the years I had built up the necessary armour to confront the many challenges this industry offered up. I had learned quite early on that working in media can be a tough place for women.

In the UK, where I had worked for the BBC and on Channel 4's acclaimed Unreported World for 10 years, the majority of foreign news journalists are contract workers. There are inherent risks in a job like this, and nobody is in it for the money. But, when I wanted to start a family, the prospect of being without work while pregnant and postpartum was unthinkable. Fortunately, I was headhunted for a permanent and largely office-based position at the Financial Times. So, I shipped my life and a very willing husband to the bright lights of New York.

It was five days after I returned from Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, where I was making a short film for the FT about climate migrants, when I placed a plastic stick with our future on my husband's desk in Brooklyn. We were both ecstatic, although we didn't realise it would happen so fast. I certainly would have thought twice about journeying into a hostile environment and Zika zone if I'd known there was a mini New Yorker on his way.

Becoming a mum is, of course, the best thing I've ever done. I'm extremely lucky to have been able to conceive, and have a job with some security. I did, however, spend 18 months mourning my identity as a foreign correspondent. Being a mother and doing that job shouldn't be mutually exclusive. When I started my new podcast Media Tribe - which features interviews with some of the world's leading journalists, telling the story behind the storytellers - I found that other leading female journalists had also faced some type of motherhood penalty. However, it's far from the only challenge women face in this industry.

I've worked with some extraordinary colleagues over the years, male and female, who have gone out of their way to support and mentor the next generation, including myself. However, I've also seen how unconscious bias can permeate a newsroom and become a silent career killer, not just for women but for minority groups too. Microaggressions based on your gender, race, disability, social strata or sexual orientation can slowly erode confidence even in the most competent of individuals.

As a female journalist, perhaps you've been branded 'too emotional' and your script has been rewritten by a male colleague as you sit silently in the corner like a bold infant, shrouded in shame. Maybe you were told that your male colleagues would have done a better job, had they been sent out on location instead of you. Again, you listen and envelop yourself in this shame. In fact, why not just cut you out of your story entirely?

This constant chiseling of morale and this ugly manifestation of shame becomes too much and you leave. Another perspective and lens set lost.

The easiest way to assess gender parity in any industry is by examining the pay gap. It's a black and white measure of the difference in how men and women are compensated when carrying out the same job. Equal pay for equal work is supposed to be part of every person's contract of employment, no matter what the industry. That is the law in most developed nations, yet in 2020, even some women with a public voice in global media have to fight to be heard and treated equally.

Among the first episodes of Media Tribe are interviews with Rana Ayyub of The Washington Post and Arielle Duhaime-Ross from Vox Media. Rana is a Muslim investigative journalist living on the sectarian lines in India. She receives death and rape threats on a regular basis. Her image was even put into a porn video that was widely shared online. She's under so much fire, because of her reporting into religious violence and extra-judicial killings by the state in India, that Time magazine named her one of the most threatened journalists in the world.

Arielle - a woman of colour who identifies as queer - has also been on the receiving end of online death and rape threats because of her rigorous reporting on climate change and science. Both of these women are in their 30s, yet they wear these battle scars as if they've been veterans on their beat for decades. Harassment seems, simply, to be a cost of doing business.

If you want to be a successful woman in global media you need allies, both male and female. Speaking to me for the podcast, CNN's Senior International Correspondent, Nima Elbagir said that without the support of colleagues like Jon Snow and Lindsey Hilsum from Channel 4 News, she, as a woman of colour, might never have been able to get her foot in the door. Since our conversation, her words 'spend your capital' ring fresh in my mind. Without the capital of my mentor Evan Davis at the BBC and Siobhan Sinnerton, my commissioning editor at Channel 4, I most certainly would not have succeeded.

My hope with the Media Tribe is to continue using my own capital to amplify diverse voices - particularly female ones - and to inspire the generation coming after me with my guests' zig-zagged journeys into journalism, and some of their extraordinary stories that had real and tangible impact. Yes, this is a tough industry for women, but it's also an industry that needs us.

For more information about Shaunagh Connaire's 'Media Tribe' podcast, see thismediatribe.com

Sunday Indo Life Magazine