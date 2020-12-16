| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Enough of the beef or salmon – we can all learn from Laura Whitmore’s secret wedding

Tanya Sweeney

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, pictured here in 2019, tied the knot last month Expand

Close

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, pictured here in 2019, tied the knot last month

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, pictured here in 2019, tied the knot last month

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, pictured here in 2019, tied the knot last month

As soon as Laura Whitmore announced her engagement to Iain Stirling, theirs became the wedding that celebrity watchers made a mental note to keep an eye out for.

Except Whitmore (35) and Stirling (32) had other plans. In fact, the Bray native has pulled what we’ll call a Beyoncé, although instead of dropping a fully-formed album out of the sky to the delight and amazement of fans, Whitmore has revealed that she’s pregnant on the same day as it emerged that she reportedly tied the knot in a small, secret ceremony.

With her half-brother Adam and Iain’s sister as witnesses, Iain and Laura got hitched at Dublin’s City Hall in November, according to the Sun. And, as a recent Instagram post relayed, Baby Whitling is due in early 2021.

Privacy