As soon as Laura Whitmore announced her engagement to Iain Stirling, theirs became the wedding that celebrity watchers made a mental note to keep an eye out for.

Except Whitmore (35) and Stirling (32) had other plans. In fact, the Bray native has pulled what we’ll call a Beyoncé, although instead of dropping a fully-formed album out of the sky to the delight and amazement of fans, Whitmore has revealed that she’s pregnant on the same day as it emerged that she reportedly tied the knot in a small, secret ceremony.

With her half-brother Adam and Iain’s sister as witnesses, Iain and Laura got hitched at Dublin’s City Hall in November, according to the Sun. And, as a recent Instagram post relayed, Baby Whitling is due in early 2021.

Whitmore’s protection over her personal life, and in particular one of the most significant days of that personal life, is admirable. They very wisely sidestepped the lucrative magazine deal route, which effectively renders a bride and groom bound to the whims and directives of a magazine editor for the whole day (while they think of the pay cheque behind their rictus grins).

It’s a nice palate cleanser to the usual celeb-stuffed, glitz-to-high-heaven goings on of betrothed celebrities, who feel it’s their very obligation to go the full Kardashian on weddings.

Come to think of it, this was a phenomenon that, until this year at least, was becoming increasingly common in civilian circles, too. We’ve all been to the 400-strong, beef-or-salmon wedding, during which you exchange a single sentence to the bride and groom, and possibly meet the old lollipop lady from their primary school.

It’s anachronistic, unimaginative and ultimately a bit meaningless; or at least, less meaningful than a wedding in which the couple get to spend the day concentrating on each other.

The pandemic may or may not have forced Whitmore and Stirling’s hand when it came to having a small wedding. We’ll never know, and that’s what is kind of nice about it. But whatever 2021 brings, with its promises of vaccines and ‘new normals’, there’s still a lot to be said for the tiny wedding.

Consider the scenario of old. A wedding with a cast of hundreds is a logistical nightmare. There are the intricate politics of place settings to work out. The faff of sending invites. The writing of many cheques. The two people at the centre of it all often exchange their vows, and not much more than that for the rest of the day.

At the last large wedding I went to, the guests trotted through the motions glumly. During the internet-downloaded speeches, a family member circulated with an envelope and shook us down during the speeches for cash: ‘admission’ to the following day’s barbecue. Brrrrr.

The bigger the wedding, I figure, the higher the likelihood of a split. Actual research backs this up. Spending more than €25,000 on a wedding apparently increases the risk of that marriage ending in divorce.

Much like the Whitmore-Stirlings, my wedding next year will be on the micro side. There will be no best men, no cake, no speeches, no Day 2 barbecues, no hen parties, and no bridesmaids (there isn’t even an engagement ring. I got proposed to via a teapot with Peig Sayers on it).

What there will be, is sweet simplicity and lots of time for each other on the day that it really matters.

Oh, and probably some money left over in the bank.

Read More

Parents, tone down those Christmas expectations

I’ve become increasingly aware of a group of grown-ups — people with mortgages, jobs, cars and rich interior lives — who have effectively been taken hostage by small felt toys.

One parent admitted that she had to get out of bed at 3am after forgetting to move her Elf on the Shelf that evening. Another bemoaned the sheer labour involved in moving the toy around the house for days on end.

One friend mentioned the toxic vibe in her child’s school WhatsApp group, with parents encouraging everyone to chip in for teacher presents and whatnot.

Expand Close Elf on the Shelf dolls for sale on Dublin's Henry Street. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elf on the Shelf dolls for sale on Dublin's Henry Street. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Given the year that was, there’s clearly a desire for people to make this Christmas joyful and precious. But can we please do away with the performative nonsense of a huge, extortionate Christmas with all the trimmings? I’m taking it upon myself to remind parents that the new festive accoutrements that have come on stream are not mandatory.

Take on the additional labour of Elf on the Shelf if you like, but you don’t have to. Christmas Eve boxes are truly unnecessary.

Reaching for perfection — or rather, perfection as it looks to every cat, dog and divil posting on Instagram — is a fool’s errand.

Last year, I got into a taxi, where the driver bemoaned having to buy presents for his little girl. I felt for him, until he mentioned that the little girl was 16, and hoping for a new iPhone and trip to New York from ‘Santy’. If you can’t put the foot down on that complete madness, don’t blame the children. Don’t blame the influence of Insta. Ultimately, it’s entirely on you.

Read More

No more Mr Nice Guy for Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise (58) rarely lets his mask slip, but this week he did away with his your-mum-will-love-me smile to tear the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 a new one, after he saw them breaking Covid guidelines.

Expand Close Tom Cruise PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Cruise

In a world where many celebs are happy to believe/pretend that they are above the rules that govern the rest of us in a pandemic, Cruise doing away with his nice-guy person in the name of setting a good example is a rant I can do business with.

Get me, cheering on the actions of Tom ‘Face of Scientology’ Cruise. Honestly, 2020, when will you stop being so weirdly random?