Emer O’Neill interview: ‘In America, I realised I was too white to be black and too black to be white, and that was a tough pill to swallow’

During the dark days of lockdown, with schools and offices closed, Emer O’Neill and her family came to rely on the daily lessons delivered as part of RTÉ’s Home School Hub.

Emer, a mother of two, was on maternity leave from her job as a PE teacher and battling with postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter, Sunny Rae.

Meanwhile, she was trying to homeschool her five-year-old son, Ky, despite his many protestations.

“He told me I was the worst teacher he ever had,” she recalls, with something in between a laugh and a shudder. “He said I was so mean and strict… so I think he enjoyed the break from me with Home School Hub.”

It was a challenging few months, but Emer could at least chalk it up to experience. She was on the trajectory to becoming a deputy principal, having just received an assistant principal II position at North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School. And, as hard as homeschooling was, it was all part of the learning curve.

At the time, Emer’s career path was clearly mapped out in front of her. But then, without much warning, she took the path less travelled.

In June 2020, Emer made a video that went viral, and in the 16 months since, she has become an activist, a TV presenter and a published children’s book author.

She went from watching Home School Hub with Ky to joining the educational programme as Múinteoir Emer (and bringing Ky to the studio with her).

As we chat today, she’s on her way to the RTÉ studios for a wardrobe fitting ahead of her new gig on the Today show, where she’ll be filling in while Sinéad Kennedy is on maternity leave.

“I was told to go online and pick clothes and I was like, ‘that I can do’,” she laughs. “They have €3,000 worth of clothes in here for me to try on — every girl’s dream.”

Emer didn’t plan to become a TV presenter, but neither did she plan to become a vocal activist with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The murder of George Floyd in May 2020 had a profound effect on her, and she felt compelled to speak out about her own experiences of racism here in Ireland.

The four-minute video she made went viral and she was suddenly catapulted into national prominence. She appeared on TV and radio, and across social media — and then she dealt with the repercussions.

After forming a group called Speak for Racial Justice in her hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, Emer became the target of racist graffiti plastered around the local area. Her house was egged on her son’s sixth birthday. Acid was poured on her neighbour’s car — a garda later told her they believed the assailants got the wrong house.

“I thank [the assailants] for what they did because they really brought attention to the racism that’s going on here,” she says of the attacks. “People who say [racism] is not happening here had a rude awakening.”

Despite the intimidation, Emer continued to speak out about racism. A few months later, when Home School Hub asked her to come on board as “the Irish Joe Wicks”, she embraced the opportunity to engage younger people in the conversation.

“Just imagine you bought a box of markers and every colour in the packet was the same,” she says in a monologue aired during Black History Month. “How boring would it be if we were all the same too?”

Emer, who is 35, grew up in a single-parent family in Bray. Her Wexford-born mum, Phyl Foley, went to work in Nigeria as a voluntary nurse and was pregnant with Emer when she came back to Ireland.

Phyl worked hard to give Emer and her brother every opportunity, and she was right behind her daughter when she was offered a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Southern Mississippi. “I had just turned 18 and I didn’t know when I was going to get to come home and see my mum and brother again,” Emer recalls. “But it was my dream.”

After growing up in a predominately white country, Emer says she was excited about moving to a more ethnically diverse part of the world. “I thought, ‘There are going to be so many more people that look like me. I’m going to fit in’,” she says.

“And there were so many more positives. I was able to go into Walmart and buy hair products instead of having to order them from a different country. I was able to get my hair done anywhere.”

Yet instead of fitting in, she once again felt like the odd one out. “It was over there that I realised that I was too white to be black and too black to be white, and that was a really tough pill to swallow…”

She spent the first six months crying and wanting to come home. “But my mum kept saying, ‘No’, to the point where I was saying, ‘You don’t love me. Why won’t you let me come home?’

“And she said, ‘I can’t. I think you’ll hate me for the rest of your life if I let you come home… At least do one year’.”

She took her mum’s advice and, 10 years later, she was still based in the US and working in a prestigious school in Florida. She had bought her first home and was settled into American life. But then, after becoming pregnant, and splitting up with Ky’s father a couple of months into the pregnancy, she felt it was time to come back to Ireland.

She knew she was going to be a single parent, she says, and having a child and not having family around was “just not an option”.

After arriving back in Ireland, Emer felt like she had to “reinvent” herself and “start all over again”. It was a trying time, she says, and a bout of postpartum depression only made things worse.

But there were silver linings too. When Ky was one month old, Emer’s friend asked her to come out for the night. She reluctantly accepted the invitation and met her future husband, Séan O’Neill. “He asked for my number, he called me the very next day, and the rest is history. It was completely out of this world to have met him. I had literally not had a life for over a year.

“They say when you’re not looking for love, it will find you — and I certainly wasn’t in the position to be looking for it.”

Séan helped raise Ky with a readiness that Emer believes stems from his own upbringing. “His family fostered over 60 kids in his lifetime, and so family, to him, does not necessarily have to mean blood. Family is what you make it, and that’s why he has such an open mind and heart.”

Séan was also a huge support to Emer when she struggled with postpartum depression after the births of Ky and Sunny Rae. There were days when she just wanted to pull the duvet over her head, she admits, just as there were days when she was determined to lift herself out of the fog.

“My friend says, after I have a baby, I become a wonder woman. It’s an ongoing joke. After I had Ky, I applied for this modelling competition to be the face of [clothing brand] Simply Be. There were 4,000 applicants, they narrowed it down to 12, and I won the competition.

I was two months postpartum, I was breastfeeding Ky and I had leaky boobs. I remember, just before one of the photo shoots, I leaked through my swimsuit. Who does this kind of thing two months after having a child? Emer does!”

It was much the same last year when she spoke out at BLM rallies while nursing newborn Sunny Rae and dealing with an onslaught of postpartum depression symptoms. Looking back, Emer says her involvement in the BLM movement took a toll on her, physically, mentally and emotionally. But now, after months of black squares and performative activism, she thinks real change is occurring.

She’s seeing more zero-tolerance policies in the corporate world, and more diversity and inclusion in the media. She cites her own addition to the Today show line-up as a prime example. “There aren’t many people who look like me on Irish TV channels, so it was a massive step for the black Irish community and ethnic minority groups in general,” she says.

It’s progress, but despite more awareness and action, Emer and her family are still dealing with racist abuse. “A couple of months ago, the four of us were out on a walk and this guy on a bike shouted at us, ‘F**king non-nationals’, and Ky asked, ‘What did he say?’

“I was just so thankful that he didn’t say, ‘Go back to your own country’, because that’s usually the rhetoric that’s used, and then Ky would understand what that means and I’d have to sit down and explain it to him…”

More recently, Ky had an incident at school which led to Emer intervening. “A kid told him that his skin looked like someone had pooed on it, and he was just gutted… I said, ‘How do you feel?’ and he said, ‘I feel really bad, actually’. And my heart physically pained me.

“I know what that’s like. I’ve had that comment made to me as a child. It’s not a nice thing…”

Emer spoke to the child’s parent, who in turn spoke to her child about different skin colours. It was all “really well-handled”, she says, but it also proves to her that there needs to be more anti-racism education in schools.

“Teachers aren’t trained in these conversations,” she points out. “They don’t have unconscious bias training and they don’t have anti-racism training.”

Emer has written an anti-racism policy, which she would like to see rolled out in schools across Ireland. She’s also written her first children’s book, The Same But Different, with illustrator Debby Rahmalia.

The picture book encourages children to embrace their differences, and Emer says it’s the type of book she wishes she had read when she was a child. “All my Barbies were white and all my cartoons were white,” she says of her upbringing. “And if you’re constantly reading books where all the characters are white, then that’s your world.”

Ky loves the book (“he keeps bringing it out to show his friends on the street”), and Emer says she hopes teachers will use it as a tool to start important conversations in the classroom and cultivate empathy.

“I’m doing this for my kids,” she says. “I want change to occur so my kids don’t have to go through the same things that I had to go through.”

The Same But Different, published by Gill Books, is out now