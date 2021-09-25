| 16°C Dublin

Emer O’Neill interview: ‘In America, I realised I was too white to be black and too black to be white, and that was a tough pill to swallow’

From becoming the ‘Irish Joe Wicks’ to BLM activist and now author, in the last 16 months Emer O’Neill has very much veered off the career path she had mapped out. She talks about overcoming postpartum depression, finding love in unexpected places and the need for anti-racism education in Irish schools

RTÉ presenter and author Emer O'Neill. Photographs: Frank McGrath Expand
Emer has joined the Today show on RTÉ Expand

Katie Byrne Email

During the dark days of lockdown, with schools and offices closed, Emer O’Neill and her family came to rely on the daily lessons delivered as part of RTÉ’s Home School Hub.

Emer, a mother of two, was on maternity leave from her job as a PE teacher and battling with postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter, Sunny Rae.

Meanwhile, she was trying to homeschool her five-year-old son, Ky, despite his many protestations.

