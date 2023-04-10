Easter school holidays: What to do and see with the kids no matter what the weather

From egg trails to the newly-named Emerald Park, there is no shortage of fun to be had

We will have to embrace the drizzle this Easter weekend, with activities to thrill the children come rain or shine.

Here are seven ideas of how to entertain the family over the Easter period, regardless of the weather. For some activities, participants may need rain gear but others are indoors.

Dublin

Event: Kids showTime and KidsZone

Where: Tallaght, Dublin

When: Today (Thursday), Good Friday, Easter Sunday and until April 10

Raincoats are not a prerequisite for this walk-through show, where children will delight in meeting the one and only Easter Bunny and surprise guests. Children will also be photographed with the bunny or an Easter egg. An activity book will be provided, along with 30 minutes playtime in KidsZone. Tickets are €22.20 on Eventbrite.

Event: Malahide Castle Easter Trail

Where: Malahide Castle, Dublin

When: Today, Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Be warned, limited tickets remain. If you’re lucky enough to grab a slot, the children will be amused for at least some of the day. Malahide Castle Easter Trail will see The Fairy Trail transformed for Easter.

Families will find clues to complete an Easter puzzle, take a trip on a self-guided tour through the trail and use a worksheet to find the missing pieces to crack a code. There’s also a chance to enter a special draw to win an Easter basket.

The event is open until Easter Monday (April 10) but is booking up rapidly for the Easter weekend. A child’s ticket is €6 and an adult’s is €8.50. A family ticket is €28.

Cork

Event: Cork City Gaol’s Easter Bunny Trail

When: Saturday, April 8 until April 14.

Cork City Gaol’s Easter Bunny Trail will entertain the family daily. Children are provided with a map and challenged to find all of the hidden bunnies across the gaol. There’s also a small treat at the end. For more information log on to Cork City Gaol’s website.

Event: The Cork International Hotel’s special Afternoon tea menu

When: Until April 15

If the family is feeling particularly decadent and wants to stay dry this Easter, what better way than to spend an hour or so over afternoon tea. Served at 3.30pm, there’s sweet and savoury delights on offer and an egg hunt at 4pm each day with the hotel’s Easter Bunny.

Afternoon tea is €27.50 per adult and €15 per child. Phone: 021 454 9800 to book.

Meath

Event: Emerald Park, Co Meath (Formerly Tayto Park)

When: Daily.

It isn’t called Tayto Park anymore but it's still as fun as ever. This is the perfect way to have some fun with the family across the Easter weekend.

Grab a rain jacket and enjoy some rides and visit the park’s zoo. Rain gear will come in especially handy for the log flume. If you escaped the rain during the day, you’ll certainly need cover for this fun ride. An all-access ticket is priced from €39 online.

Galway

Event: Easter Garden Trail

Where: Kylemore Abbey, Connemara, Co Galway

When: Saturday April 8 until April 16

Take the kids to explore the Easter Garden Trail, where they’ll learn a few Irish words along the way. Top it all off by grabbing a mini hot chocolate at the Kylemore Kitchen Cafe. A colouring station will be available for children. For more information log on to the Kylemore Abbey website.

Event: Slieve Aughty Centre

Where: Kylebrack West, Loughrea

When: Until April 16.

Take part in the spring festival at the riding centre, with a short walk to the Enchanted Forest, where children will have the chance to spot some fairies and participate in games.

Families can also visit Winnie the pot-bellied pig and book a ride on a horse or pony. Admission is €7.60 per child and adults go free. A bag of sweets is provided to all children. For more information, log on to the Slieve Aughty Centre website.