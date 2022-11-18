Black Friday has stretched into a near month-long event, with many stores offering discounts from mid-November ahead of the official date on the 25th.

The shopping frenzy is designed to drive compulsive buying, which is the last thing many of us need in the current crisis.

Yet Black Friday can also offer substantial savings on everything from Christmas gifts to winter coats and household goods. Here, we’ve rounded up the best early bargains to get the most for your money this season.

Food and drink

If you’ve yet to be converted to the air fryer, you can find plenty of discounts on the most popular brands this month. For small households, Iceland is selling the Tower 4L Air Fryer for €45, reduced from €70, in stores and online, or Very.ie has the Ninja Foodi Max 7.2L Multi Cooker for €219.99, saving you €60. This extra-large option allows you to pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, bake, roast, grill and dehydrate, as well as air fry.

Ninja Foodi Max 7.2L Multi Cooker, €219.99 reduced from €279.99, Very.ie

Ninja Foodi Max 7.2L Multi Cooker, €219.99 reduced from €279.99, Very.ie

Both Tower and Ninja were highlighted by Shopaholic experts as two of the top brands for air fryers.

Coffee lovers can get 30pc off their order from Dublin roasters BearMarket.ie, including their top seller, The Holy Roast, a Colombian specialty now priced €29 (down from €42).

The Holy Roast, €29 for 1kg, reduced from €42, BearMarket.ie

The Holy Roast, €29 for 1kg, reduced from €42, BearMarket.ie

Beauty

Irish beauty destination millies.ie has offers on a selection of top-rated brands, such as luxury skincare favourite Murad, with more than a third off its Hydration Nutrient Charged Water Gel (€47.57, reduced from €51). The site also has 30pc off Kerastase haircare, including the Parisian brand’s luxurious shampoos (€19.22, reduced from €27.45).

There’s 30pc off everything at PestleandMortar.com, the Naas-based skincare company that is always a hit on Christmas morning.

The brand has handily put together a Bestsellers kit — containing its Renew Gel Cleanser, Pure Hyaluronic Serum, Recover Eye Cream and Hydrate Light Moisturiser — for €62.30, (reduced from €89), or check out the Glow Drops (€26.60, reduced from €38), a previous Shopaholic pick for a hydrating, natural-looking facial tanner.

Bestsellers Kit, €62.30, reduced from €89, PestleandMortar.com

Bestsellers Kit, €62.30, reduced from €89, PestleandMortar.com

At Boots, the YSL Black Opium eau de toilette is now half price (€40 for 50ml), while the Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush — recommended by our experts as the “top of the range electric toothbrush” — is also 50pc off (€325).

You can find plenty of gift sets too, including the Sculpted by Aimee Perfect Present Vol 2, featuring five products (€55, reduced from €115) and the Clinique Festive Fall Favourites (€49, reduced from €98), containing four full-size products and a mini 7 Day Scrub Cream.

L'Oreal Steampod 3.0, €215, reduced from €260, Peter Mark

L'Oreal Steampod 3.0, €215, reduced from €260, Peter Mark

From tomorrow, Peter Mark will have €45 off all GHD stylers — the GHD Original is marked down from €144 to €99, while the GHD Helios hairdryer is down from €175 to €130. Also included in the sale is the L’Oreal Steampod (€215, reduced from €260), recommended by our experts for being less damaging on hair due to its steam technology.

Fashion

Marks & Spencer has 20pc off women’s, men’s and children’s coats and boots. The Autograph feather and down jacket is reduced from €185 to €148, and the Per Una faux fur teddy coat is reduced from €120 to €96.

There’s also 30pc off selected lingerie: the Joy Lace Wired Full Cup Bra is now €18.20 (reduced from €26), with matching knickers for €8.05 (reduced from €11.50).

Per Una Faux Fur Teddy Coat, €96, reduced from €120, M&S

Per Una Faux Fur Teddy Coat, €96, reduced from €120, M&S

At Dundrum Town Centre, Wicklow designer Aoife Mullane has discounts on her luxury silk hair bows (€15, reduced from €39), Best Menswear will have up to 40pc off from Monday, and Louis Copeland launches its 20pc-off discounts from Tuesday. The offer includes knitwear brand Inis Meáin’s stylish Reverse Carpenter’s Jacket (€460, reduced from €575).

In footwear, Dune has 30pc off selected lines: the Character men’s Chelsea boots are now €115 (reduced from €165), women’s Essential white platform trainers are €80 (reduced from €115) and the Pella heeled boots are now €140 (reduced from €200).

Serena platforms, €55, reduced from €170, Kurt Geiger

Serena platforms, €55, reduced from €170, Kurt Geiger

At Kurt Geiger, the Splash boots with pink chunky sole are reminiscent of Bottega Veneta’s trending rubber-trimmed style (€55, reduced from €150), and the Versace-esque purple satin Serena platforms are nearly 70pc off (€55, reduced from €170). At its Dundrum store, HSE workers can get 50pc off full-price items from November 23.

Toys

Smyths has discounts on top brands like the Sylvanian Families Sky Blue Terrace Town House (€39.99, reduced from €79.99) and the Jurassic World Dominion Slashin’ Attack Therizinosaurus dinosaur (€16.99, reduced from €36.99), while Castlebar’s TotallyToys.ie has 50pc off Playmobil’s James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition (€39.99, reduced from €79.99) and 30pc off the Lego Super Mario Peach’s Castle set (€104.99, reduced from €149.99).

Jurassic World Dominion - Slashin' Attack Therizinosaurus Action & Sounds Dinosaur, €16.99, reduced from €36.99, Smyths

Jurassic World Dominion - Slashin' Attack Therizinosaurus Action & Sounds Dinosaur, €16.99, reduced from €36.99, Smyths

Kerry-based WorldofWonderToys.ie has bargains across its Barbie range, including the Play N Wash Pets doll (€19.99, reduced from €29.99) and the flamboyantly dressed Barbie Extra dolls (€19.99, reduced from €39.99).

Disney is running an early promotion with 20pc off homeware and collectibles using the code CASTLE at ShopDisney.eu; its main event launches next Friday, with 30pc off toys, apparel, costumes and collectibles online.

Homewares

Emma-Sleep.ie has more than half price off its top-rated, Irish-made Original mattress (€421.92 for a double, reduced from €879), and its memory foam pillow — a Shopaholic expert pick for back or side sleepers — is also half price (€54.74, reduced from €119).

Black Friday is a smart time to save on premium glassware, either for yourself or as a gift. The Kilkenny Shop has reductions on Killarney Crystal, including a set of six whiskey glasses (€20, reduced from €50).

Killarney crystal set of six whiskey glasses, €20, reduced from €50, Kilkenny Shop

Killarney crystal set of six whiskey glasses, €20, reduced from €50, Kilkenny Shop

Kilkenny has deals on home fragrance too, such as the Max Benjamin Pink Pepper diffuser set (€15, reduced from €30), hailed as a “crowd-pleasing” scent by our experts, and its Christmas candle collaboration with Carlow-based Torc, made in Ireland with cinnamon and clove (€10, reduced from €17).

Fitness

McSport.ie has up to 60pc off everything from home gym equipment to small accessories. Its power bands are 35pc off (€14.95, reduced from €22.95), the yoga kit with mat, foam block, cotton strap and carrying bag is down from €24.95 to €14.95, while the 6ft x 4ft Match Goal is now €59.95 (reduced from €149.95).

Match Goal, €59.95, reduced from €149.95, McSport.ie

Match Goal, €59.95, reduced from €149.95, McSport.ie

Gym+Coffee has 50pc off its joggers and leggings, recommended by Shopaholic experts — the women’s Swift High Rise Leggings are reduced from €70 to €35 — and Dublin athleisure brand Human Collective has 40pc off its Fitted Crew in select colours (€51, reduced from €85).

Books

Stock up on the year’s biggest titles with Eason’s 25pc off deal, which applies to almost everything using the code BLACK online.

Check out new releases like Maggie O’Farrell’s The Marriage Portrait (€12.99 reduced from €21) and Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story (€23.99, reduced from €35), as well as half price deals, including Jamie Oliver’s new cookbook One (€19.99, reduced from €39.20).

Maggie O'Farrell's The Marriage Portrait, €12.99 reduced from €21, Eason

Maggie O'Farrell's The Marriage Portrait, €12.99 reduced from €21, Eason

Dubray Books will have key bestsellers at half price or better, including Kellie Harrington’s autobiography co-written with Roddy Doyle (€10, reduced from €28). The full list will be published on DubrayBooks.ie tomorrow.

Travel

Aer Lingus launches its sales on Tuesday, with €100 off return flights to North America (€200 off return business class fares) between January 1 and March 28.

There will also be up to 25pc off winter sun holidays between December 1 and March 28 to European destinations such as the Canary Islands, Faro and Malaga.​

Read More



