| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Early Black Friday bargains: the best deals in food and drink, beauty, fashion, homewares, toys and travel to buy now

Whether you want to get items ticked off your Christmas list or save money on a winter coat, we’ve found terrific deals already in stores and online

Black Friday can be a great opportunity to stock up on Christmas gifts. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Black Friday can be a great opportunity to stock up on Christmas gifts. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Black Friday can be a great opportunity to stock up on Christmas gifts. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Black Friday can be a great opportunity to stock up on Christmas gifts. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Meadhbh McGrath

Black Friday has stretched into a near month-long event, with many stores offering discounts from mid-November ahead of the official date on the 25th.

The shopping frenzy is designed to drive compulsive buying, which is the last thing many of us need in the current crisis.

Most Watched

Privacy