Dying elderly neighbour leaves two-year-old girl 14 years' of presents

A family got a beautiful early Christmas surprise this week when they discovered their late elderly neighbour had left some very special gifts for their young girl.

A family got a beautiful early Christmas surprise this week when they discovered their late elderly neighbour had left some very special gifts for their young girl.

Ken, who was in his late 80s, lived near to Owen and Caroline Williams in Wales and “doted” on their two-year-old daughter Cadi, the couple said.

Before he died, Ken bought 14 Christmas presents for Cadi to open over the next 14 years.

The couple were shocked on Monday evening when his daughter knocked on the Williams' door to deliver the presents.

“Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he’d bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years,” Owen wrote on Twitter.

“He always told us he’d live till he was 100-years-old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl’s 16th Christmas.

Owen told Independent.ie: "Cadi is too young to understand that Ken has passed on, but I suspect we’ll make a tradition of giving her one of the gifts each year."

Owen described Ken as a former salvage diver, seaman, carpenter, baker who was “bouncing a 20ft ladder across the face of his house” at 83 years of age when they first met.

“Our dog loved him. I mean, genuine visceral love. It was mainly due to the chocolate digestive biscuits he gave her on first meeting. She’d scream whenever she saw him. Really scream. Like a banshee. He’d call her “my darling” and “sweetheart”.”

Owen added that Ken played the accordion.

“We’d hear the strains of oompah drift through the kitchen wall late at night.”

Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he’d bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years. 😢 pic.twitter.com/6CjiZ99Cor — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

Online Editors