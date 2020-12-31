Dr Jolanta Burke: I study the science of happiness — here's how I'm going to stay positive during Level 5 lockdown

‘Here we go again,” was my first thought after the Government announcement of the third lockdown. Rationally, I understood it was needed for us to reduce the coronavirus infection and death rates. Emotionally, however, I felt challenged.

As a positive psychologist, my life is influenced by what I have read over the last two decades and it helps me look at my circumstances differently. Positive psychology is the science of what is good about people and life, and how we can tap into it to help us overcome challenges. This is exactly what I plan to do in the face of the next lockdown.

Entering another period of tough restrictions makes me feel a little anxious. However, as a positive psychologist, I am committed to THRIVE during the lockdown and have created an anagram that will remind me daily to do it:

THRIVE

T – Tame anxious thoughts;

H – Head outside;

R – Relax;

I – Initiate quality interaction;

V – Veer towards others;

E – Express gratitude.

Tame anxious thoughts

During the previous lockdown, I experienced some anxiety associated with the fear of catching the virus, changed financial circumstances and the pressures associated with juggling my home and work lives. This time, I plan to notice my anxious thoughts before they spiral out of control. I’ll do it firstly by noticing the warning signs, which are the phrases I use that precede my anxious states.

Once I catch them, I will then challenge my thoughts and turn them into more useful ones. For example, when I put pressure on myself by saying “I should do this now,” I will stop and challenge my thoughts by saying, “Says who?” and then reframe them: “I don’t need to do it now, I can do it later,” which will hopefully take the pressure away.

Head outside

In Ireland, the research I carried out with a colleague, Dr Majella Dempsey, showed that we have exercised more during the lockdown than ever before. As such, my daily walk has become a big part of my routine, which has not only helped me feel more invigorated, but also resulted in losing weight.

I intend to do the same during this lockdown, and am now considering upping my game by starting to run and maybe even prepare for a mini-marathon. Regardless of what I do, the most important thing is to head out and enjoy nature.

Relax

As a mammy of a two-year-old, I found the previous lockdowns a real challenge in relation to finding some time for myself. For months, my life revolved around looking after my toddler, guilt-working during the day and catching up on projects while my son was asleep. I had no time for relaxation, no time for myself.

During this lockdown, I hope to be wiser and make better choices. Having some me-time is important, not only for my well-being, but also the well-being of my family, who suffer the consequences of me being too stressed out. With this in mind, I plan to carve at least 30 minutes out of each day during which I will relax. My relaxation may include sitting down and doing nothing, reading a book, mindfulness or carrying out some well-being activities I share on my website (jolantaburke.com).

Initiate quality interactions

During the previous lockdowns, my husband and I were running on emergency mode, doing tag-team parenting. This was exhausting for us both and left little time to connect with each other meaningfully.

This time I intend to initiate quality interactions with my partner by making sure we spend an extra 15 minutes each day getting closer to each other. This could be an extra five minutes of chat to discuss what we are planning to do that day, how our day went, to cuddle and kiss or to congratulate him on accomplishing something important to him.

These extra minutes have the power to improve the quality of our relationship in the midst of the lockdown chaos.

Veer towards others

One of the best ways to enhance well-being is by refocusing our attention towards others. Recent surveys in Ireland found that the pandemic made us kinder and more compassionate towards our neighbours, family and friends, which also enhances our well-being. This is why, I intend to engage in more random and not-so-random acts of kindness in order to help me thrive.

Express gratitude

Practising gratitude is a protective mechanism against helplessness and negative mood. During this lockdown, I intend to reflect on www (what went well) during the day, and count my blessings for the small, good things that happen daily. This will allow me a more balanced view of reality than just looking at the negative side of the lockdown. After all, our life is what we choose to pay attention to and as bad as the lockdown is, it is also an opportunity for us to thrive.

Dr Jolanta Burke is a chartered psychologist specialising in positive psychology and an Assistant Professor at Maynooth University.