Dr Jolanta Burke: I study the science of happiness — here's how I'm going to stay positive during Level 5 lockdown

‘Here we go again,” was my first thought after the Government announcement of the third lockdown. Rationally, I understood it was needed for us to reduce the coronavirus infection and death rates. Emotionally, however, I felt challenged.

As a positive psychologist, my life is influenced by what I have read over the last two decades and it helps me look at my circumstances differently. Positive psychology is the science of what is good about people and life, and how we can tap into it to help us overcome challenges. This is exactly what I plan to do in the face of the next lockdown.

Entering another period of tough restrictions makes me feel a little anxious. However, as a positive psychologist, I am committed to THRIVE during the lockdown and have created an anagram that will remind me daily to do it:

