| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dr David Coleman: Your kids need to learn how to be a good loser - particularly now

Managing their expectations and letting them lose at games once in a while is important for teaching kids how to handle disappointment

Parents can acknowledge the hurt their child is feeling and then offer comfort. Picture posed Expand

Close

Parents can acknowledge the hurt their child is feeling and then offer comfort. Picture posed

Parents can acknowledge the hurt their child is feeling and then offer comfort. Picture posed

Parents can acknowledge the hurt their child is feeling and then offer comfort. Picture posed

Dr David Coleman

Disappointment is one of those feelings that most children like to avoid. Sometimes they’ll shy away from competition because they hate losing, or other times they will “bend the rules” in their favour in order to try to ensure they don’t lose. Those of you with children under the age of 10 have probably seen that playing cards, or board games with younger children is fraught with cheating in order to win and/or trauma when they don’t win. As a consequence, lots of parents give up playing anything competitive with their children.

Yet, learning to deal with disappointment is critical for children. They sometimes need to experience the hurt that comes with not getting what they want. Many parents hate to see their children suffering any form of disappointment and so often try to engineer it so that things always work out for their children. Unfortunately, however, that isn’t real life. In real life children will get what they want sometimes and miss out on their desires other times.

I think this is one of the reasons why these lockdowns are hard for many families. Coronavirus has led to significant restrictions and a halt being put on many things that children wanted to do. They may have missed out on celebrations, holidays, sports, or being with extended family or friends. Those experiences may have been disappointing for them. Some of those situations may continue to be disappointing. So how do you help them to cope with that disappointment?

Privacy