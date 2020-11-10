Dr David Coleman: Your kids need to learn how to be a good loser - particularly now

Disappointment is one of those feelings that most children like to avoid. Sometimes they’ll shy away from competition because they hate losing, or other times they will “bend the rules” in their favour in order to try to ensure they don’t lose. Those of you with children under the age of 10 have probably seen that playing cards, or board games with younger children is fraught with cheating in order to win and/or trauma when they don’t win. As a consequence, lots of parents give up playing anything competitive with their children.

Yet, learning to deal with disappointment is critical for children. They sometimes need to experience the hurt that comes with not getting what they want. Many parents hate to see their children suffering any form of disappointment and so often try to engineer it so that things always work out for their children. Unfortunately, however, that isn’t real life. In real life children will get what they want sometimes and miss out on their desires other times.

I think this is one of the reasons why these lockdowns are hard for many families. Coronavirus has led to significant restrictions and a halt being put on many things that children wanted to do. They may have missed out on celebrations, holidays, sports, or being with extended family or friends. Those experiences may have been disappointing for them. Some of those situations may continue to be disappointing. So how do you help them to cope with that disappointment?

Some parents may have worked hard to manage their children's expectations from early on, on the basis that if they don't hope for too much, then they won't be so disappointed if it doesn't happen. While this is helpful in some ways, it may also dampen their enthusiasm, their ambition and their drive to achieve. If we told them, before an exam, or a competition, or a match not to expect to win, it might take the edge off their performance such that they don't then perform at their best. With the current lockdowns, it may be very helpful to lower our children's expectations. For example, we may already begin to talk about how Christmas might be celebrated with less of the usual visiting or extended family gatherings. Letting them know early that it might not be possible to hang out with cousins, or go to their grandparents, could help them to experience the disappointment sooner rather than later when their expectations might be higher. But even managing expectations doesn't remove the need to actually help them to deal with the disappointment. That help will come in the form of emotional understanding and compassion, delivered with lots of empathy. All too often parents rush to rationalise and reassure their children when things go wrong.

Whatsapp Dr David Coleman Recall those sports days at school where the runners-up are consoled by harried parents, saying things like, “There’s always next year”, or “You tried hard”, or “Don’t be upset its only a race”. All of these rationalisations may be true, but when they are the first thing said to a child, they are unlikely to reassure or comfort them. In truth, our first efforts at consolation need to be an encouragement to notice and feel whatever pain they seem to be experiencing. So perhaps start by saying something like, “Oh you look very upset, that must be disappointing for you”, or “I think you hate losing”, or “Oh, what a shame, you seem very sad about losing, I’d say you feel really disappointed”. These kinds of empathy statements help your child to notice the disappointment that they are very likely to feel. They will experience a fit between the experience of losing and the upset feelings that come with it. Once children have had a chance to feel the actual disappointment, then we can offer the reassurance that they may have another opportunity again, or the recognition that they tried their very best. We can then help them to put the disappointing experience into context such that they might gain perspective and hopefully begin to get over the disappointment. It may be tempting to either pave the way so that our children never experience disappointment or rush them into moving on and forgetting about their disappointment, but neither approach will give our children the tools to deal with disappointment in the longer term. Helping them to notice the hurt, allowing them time to wallow in it if needs be, and then gently moving them into a more hopeful attitude will be the keys to coming to terms with future disappointments. Children need a chance to feel their feelings, with a supportive adult there to listen, comfort and understand. So, if you do play more cards or board games over lockdown, take the opportunity to let them lose sometimes, while being a gracious and understanding victor.

