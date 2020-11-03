| 5.2°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: The secret to helping your children thrive in lockdown

Encouraging children to achieve one small thing at a time is a great way to instil hope in these difficult times, writes our resident parenting expert

What has been your, and your family’s experience of moving into the second lockdown? It may have come with renewed stress of working at home, unemployment, business collapse, health fears, isolation, worries about your children and their wellbeing. It may also have been an easier experience, based on lessons you learned first time around about how to cope with any or all of these kinds of stresses. How you and your family approached this second lockdown may have been influenced by your mindset based on the first time around.

Often, taking a hopeful approach to life makes a real difference when we feel things have slipped out of our control, or when we have experienced loss or failure, or when we feel we have tried everything, but nothing is working or changing as we want. Given the near full stop that Covid-19 has created in so many aspects of our lives and the lives of our children and teenagers, there is never a better time to start to think hopefully.

Reading about hope, I have been drawn to the work of Charles Snyder, a psychologist rooted in the field of positive psychology. He has written extensively about hope. The gist of his theory is that hope is a positive mental state that is characterised by goal-directed thinking, that incorporates clear pathways and strategies for achieving goals, and sustained motivation to keep using those strategies.

