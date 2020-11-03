Dr David Coleman: The secret to helping your children thrive in lockdown

What has been your, and your family’s experience of moving into the second lockdown? It may have come with renewed stress of working at home, unemployment, business collapse, health fears, isolation, worries about your children and their wellbeing. It may also have been an easier experience, based on lessons you learned first time around about how to cope with any or all of these kinds of stresses. How you and your family approached this second lockdown may have been influenced by your mindset based on the first time around.

Often, taking a hopeful approach to life makes a real difference when we feel things have slipped out of our control, or when we have experienced loss or failure, or when we feel we have tried everything, but nothing is working or changing as we want. Given the near full stop that Covid-19 has created in so many aspects of our lives and the lives of our children and teenagers, there is never a better time to start to think hopefully.

Reading about hope, I have been drawn to the work of Charles Snyder, a psychologist rooted in the field of positive psychology. He has written extensively about hope. The gist of his theory is that hope is a positive mental state that is characterised by goal-directed thinking, that incorporates clear pathways and strategies for achieving goals, and sustained motivation to keep using those strategies.

Hope, as Snyder describes it, is an active state. It is more than simple, passive, wishful thinking, it is future-oriented, but is characterised by actions rather than simple desires or wants. Hope is about the pursuit of some desired, or better, outcome.

Other research that has been carried out has shown that hope is associated with higher academic achievement, greater life satisfaction, improved self-esteem and greater psychological and physical wellbeing. People with “high” hope were more likely to see stressful situations as challenging, rather than as threatening, which reduced the intensity of the stress they felt. Having hope makes us feel better.

A quote by Martin Luther King Jr, “…we must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope” is apt when it comes to our current situation. There may be many things that your children have been disappointed about when it comes to restrictions imposed in response to Covid-19. Having access to their friends may be one less disappointment this time around, since the schools are remaining open, but other aspects of their social, sporting or family life may still be shrouded in loss and disappointment.

As a parent then, you can role-model a hopeful attitude in how you approach things, whether that be with your own sports or hobbies, your connections to family and friends, your work, your business or whatever has been impacted to date by Covid-19. What children see us doing is more likely to be replicated by them.

Great ways to spark children into hopeful thinking are to bring them back to goals that may transcend the current restrictions. So, for example, if you had an aspiring footballer, dancer, gymnast, swimmer etc, you can still encourage them to think about their goals in this area. What still makes those goals exciting or desirable? What makes them achievable? Who might they need help or support from? Who inspires them with regard to this goal? What challenges might be in the way, and how can those challenges be met?

Encourage them to think about the steps they have already taken, or the achievements they have already gained en route to this goal. What have they done that has worked, and what lessons have they learned from things that may not have worked? What next steps are needed? If your child is old enough, then get them to write this down, or map it out in pictures. When children or teenagers write goals down, they experience them as solid and doable and they can then move beyond simple desire or aspiration.

Be wary of telling your children how to solve their problems or achieve their goals. Parents love to remove the roadblocks to avoid children suffering from adversity, but by doing too much, you may rob your children of the opportunity to do things for themselves. Think of yourself as a coach helping them to develop a skill, rather than as an expert telling them what to do.

Sometimes your son or daughter may perceive hope to be a simple dichotomy. You either have hope or you have despair. In truth, like so many constructs, hope needs to be seen along a continuum. There may be lots of things, just right now, that appear to be insurmountable blocks, significant challenges or even threats. But even when things are difficult, we can still help our children to achieve one small thing or take one small step. These actions might continue to kindle their hope that “this too shall pass” and we can get back on the road we really want to be on.