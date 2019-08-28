Double take: seven sets of twins enrol at school... for the second year

Statistically, the odds of the school taking in seven sets of twins in succession are 10,000/1.

Teachers at Glanmire Community College (GCC) are no strangers to teaching twins.

The seven sets of twins starting first year will be joining the 27 sets of twins and one set of triplets, already in the school.

This year's twin additions to the school are Jack and Callum O’Connor, Peter and Sean O’Brien, Adam and Sarah Hayes, Japheth and Joanna Kolawole, Ethan and Heather Bowman, Zach and Howard O’Connor, Oliwia Przychodzka and Oskar Przychodzki.

Principal, Ronan McCarthy said: “For the second year in succession, we welcome seven sets of twins into our first-year group, which is a one in 300 generations occurrence.

"Though there is much that they may share, we look forward to developing their many talents and meeting their unique and individual needs”.

The incoming twins come from five separate schools in Cork and have a wide variety of interests from magic, to Irish dancing, to hurling.

The Bowmans went to Watergrasshill NS, with Heather favouring Irish dancing and reading, and brother Ethan having interests in hurling, PlayStation and reading.

Adam and Sarah Hayes come from Upper Glanmire NS. Adam's specialities include computer gaming and cycling, and Sarah's baking and reading.

Japheth and Joanna Kolawole are one of two sets of twins joining from Riverstown NS. Japheth is into magic, Minecraft and soccer, with sister Joanna concentrating on reading and writing. The O'Brien brothers Peter and Sean also went to Riverstown, and their sports are hurling, football and soccer.

Two of the seven sets of twins came from Scoil Chill Ruadhain. Callum and Jack O'Connor concentrate on hurling and football.

Online Editors