| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Don’t shame people like me for choosing weight-loss methods like medicines or surgery– because they’re never a ‘quick fix’

Katy Daly

Whenever anything like Ozempic comes to the forefront, people start circulating memes to fat-shame and make people feel rubbish about needing to seek help – and that’s never going to fix obesity

Katy Daly's bariatic surgery changed her life Expand

Close

Katy Daly's bariatic surgery changed her life

Katy Daly's bariatic surgery changed her life

Katy Daly's bariatic surgery changed her life

“Eat less. Move more”. This is the phrase that rings in my ears every time I see a new weight-loss product hit the market. It’s the well-worn phrase of the judgmental and the ignorant. As if it’s that simple.

I speak from experience. For my entire adult life, I struggled with obesity, going up to as much as a size 28. When you are that large, it comes to define you – both in your own mind, as you obsess over how to change, and for every interaction you have in life. Every visit to the shops, every seat on the plane, every interaction with other parents, every social event, and every work meeting – you know everyone sees you as the fat girl.

Most Watched

Privacy