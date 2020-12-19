Donald Trump’s days may be numbered, but it is not in his nature to leave quietly

Donald Trump’s dreaded fear of being confirmed as a landslide loser and a ‘lame duck’ US president came to pass on Monday when the Electoral College certified that Joe Biden had received 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

Since election day on November 3, Trump’s legal team and allies have filed more than 50 lawsuits to overturn election results. He personally badgered voting officials in several states to uncover irregularities. He incessantly made the charge that the voting was “rigged” and “fraudulent”.

Instead of accepting the certified count — in the popular vote, Trump trailed Biden by more than seven million ballots — he refused to concede or signal to supporters he had lost. In a recent YouGov survey, just 12pc of Trump voters said Biden legitimately won. A massive 88pc thought the former vice-president’s victory was illegitimate, a view Trump reinforces with his so-called ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign.

While denial of objective reality had become standard White House operating procedure over the past four years, people involved with the incoming Biden administration plan to take charge on January 20 after, as expected, Congress ratifies the Electoral College vote on January 6.

This means the next month could see an ‘anything goes’ attitude permeate the White House as the clock ticks down on Trump’s presidency. The next few weeks could be a ceaseless stress test for the US government from someone who has already violated many traditions, standards and norms since early 2017. The term ‘lame duck’ has been used to describe presidents on their way out before their confirmed successor takes office. History teaches that this humanoid species of political fowl can be uncommonly unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Their days may be numbered, but they still have power and authority — and an acute awareness that it won’t last.

A lame duck’s final weeks can be a frantic time of score-settling, legacy-building and friend-rewarding, particularly with sitting presidents who fail to be re-elected.

Trump has convinced his supporters the election was stolen

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Trump has convinced his supporters the election was stolen

The transfer of executive power in the US is often dicey and usually not an administration’s finest hours. Students of the presidency consider the transition from Herbert Hoover to Franklin Roosevelt following the 1932 election as the most troubling since Abraham Lincoln replaced James Buchanan in 1861.

With the Great Depression deepening by the day, Roosevelt, the Democratic governor of New York, soundly defeated Hoover, the Republican president. Election Day that year fell on November 8 and the inauguration — as was the custom until 1937 — was set for March 4, 1933, 116 days later.

New Deal

Though Hoover carried just six states and received only 39.7pc of the popular vote to FDR’s 57.4pc, he thought he could persuade the next president to participate in his plans to improve the economy. The trouble, though, was Hoover advocated policies that Roosevelt strongly opposed, having campaigned on the promise of his New Deal stimulus programme.

George HW Bush issued some controversial pardons

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George HW Bush issued some controversial pardons

As Eric Rauchway notes in the book Winter War: Hoover, Roosevelt, and the First Clash Over the New Deal, a study of the extended and thorny governmental hand-over: “Hoover was sure that the New Deal was bringing communism to America. He could smell it.” The politically astute Roosevelt also sniffed something: a direct challenge to his agenda. He kept his distance and refused to co-operate, despite Hoover’s numerous overtures at personal meetings and via stiffly worded telegrams.

From his perspective, Hoover couldn’t fathom the value of assisting the unemployed or embarking on the massive public works projects Roosevelt envisioned. If the New Deal failed, Hoover knew what he would do: he’d take on FDR at the next election. That never happened as Roosevelt’s programme and persona quickly gained popularity. He won his second of four presidential elections in 1936, with a larger margin of victory.

While Hoover harboured doubts about the legitimacy of the New Deal’s work and considered FDR ill-informed on policy, he did not question the validity of Roosevelt’s election. In that respect, Trump is entirely different.

For nearly a decade, Trump has exhibited a strange obsession with presidential legitimacy — and illegitimacy. In early 2011, he began to openly question Barack Obama’s place of birth, suggesting it was Kenya rather than Hawaii. Since someone born outside the US is ineligible to serve as president, the allegation was deliberately malicious, if not — as many commentators observed — racist.

Trump-card: Ivanka and her siblings may be in line for a pre-emptive pardon. Photo: Carlos Barria

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Trump-card: Ivanka and her siblings may be in line for a pre-emptive pardon. Photo: Carlos Barria

He kept repeating the baseless claim for over five years, raising doubts about the incumbent’s right to lead the nation. Trump finally admitted the charge wasn’t accurate in September of 2016, just as that year’s campaign became more intense.

Fast forward to 2020 and for the past six weeks, Trump has been casting doubt on Biden’s legitimacy as president-elect by continually alleging the 2020 election was crooked. As he told a rally in Georgia on December 5: “It’s the biggest open secret in America that Democrats cheat in elections, this year by sending out 65 million mail-in ballots. They perpetrated the largest fraud in the history of our country.”

Beginning in the spring, Trump started to concoct a conspiratorial case that suffering electoral defeat in November would be — he was certain — the consequence of nefarious activity. In May, he tweeted this prophecy: “It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history.”

Throughout summer and autumn, the president continued his drumbeat about ballot chicanery.

Since election day, his court cases, his speeches and Twitter outbursts have kept feeding this fabulist narrative. On December 10, he tweeted rhetorically: “How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?”

Tellingly, during the past four years, questions about Trump’s own legitimacy as president unnerved and infuriated him. Several insiders have reported that he invariably cuts off discussions about Russian involvement in the 2016 election. Since early 2017, when US intelligence officials provided their assessment that “Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for president-elect Trump”, any hint of such foreign intervention is verboten in the White House.

Besides continuing to defend himself and denigrating his successor, Trump as a lame duck will undoubtedly indulge in one of the most popular pursuits of a departing president: issuing pardons. Any federal offences, including criminal convictions, are constitutionally fair game for either a full pardon or the commutation of someone’s prison sentence.

There has been much conjecture in journalistic and political circles about how many acts of clemency there might be and exactly who could be a recipient.

Franklin D Roosevelt, who beat Herbert Hoover in the 1932 election

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Franklin D Roosevelt, who beat Herbert Hoover in the 1932 election

Will Trump offer his adult children and their spouses what would be classified as ‘pre-emptive’ pardons to shield them from future federal charges, as some speculate? Will the president find a way to pardon himself, an action no predecessor has ever attempted?

Actually, a self-pardon has been on Trump’s mind a long time. Back in 2018, he asserted: “I have the absolute right to pardon myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”

Since taking office, Trump’s pardons and commutations have usually been awarded to personal or political friends, such as his former national security adviser Michael Flynn (convicted of lying to the FBI) and long-time friend Roger Stone (found guilty of seven felony charges, including witness tampering and lying to Congress). Most observers expect Trump’s official signing pen will need multiple refills as January 20 draws closer.

Controversy and criticism tend to shadow last-minute — and often last-chance — pardons. In late 1992, George HW Bush, defeated by Bill Clinton that year, tried to put an end to the Iran-Contra scandal, which had come to light in Ronald Reagan’s presidency. He pardoned six key figures, notably former secretary of defence Caspar Weinberger and national security adviser Robert McFarlane.

On Clinton’s last day in the White House, he pardoned or commuted the sentences of 140 people, including his brother Roger who had already served time for a drugs offence. As a result of the pardon, Roger Clinton had the conviction expunged from his criminal record.

The most notorious pardon in that whirlwind of clemency went to financier Marc Rich. Facing trial on 65 criminal counts for tax evasion, fraud and other illegalities, Rich, a generous donor to Clinton’s Democratic Party, had fled to Switzerland and luxurious exile. The affair ultimately resulted in a federal investigation that cleared Clinton of law-breaking.

If Trump pardons family members, close associates or himself, a complicating factor will certainly be the 1915 Supreme Court ruling that says any pardon implies guilt by the recipient and signifies a confession of misdeeds.

Will the Trump offspring be willing to carry out their lives with a cloud of criminality following them around? What about Trump himself? Is he willing to resign and have a new president — current Vice-President Mike Pence — grant his former boss a pardon, which would be legal?

Most stories about the forthcoming transfer of power repeat the rumour that Trump plans to announce his third run for the White House on the same day Biden is inaugurated, or shortly afterwards. Virtually no one expects the outgoing president to welcome the incoming one at the formal, pomp-and-circumstance swearing-in ceremony, a tradition that has endured for more than 150 years.

Donald Trump is already raising money through rallies for when he steps down

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Donald Trump is already raising money through rallies for when he steps down

Not since Grover Cleveland in 1892 has a president come back from defeat to win the Oval Office a second time. But a crucial difference between Cleveland and Trump is that Cleveland won the popular vote three straight times: 1884, 1888 and 1892. Trump lost the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020.

Besides never conceding and repeatedly charging foul play, this lame duck is aggressively raising money to continue his political activities and enhance his personal future. At last report, Trump’s coffers have swollen by well over $200m since early November, with much of that in response to ‘Election Defence Fund’ appeals to overturn the election results.

All those dollars will keep the soon-to-be former president in front of voters at rallies and other events across the country. Analysts, however, wonder how long he will be able to exert political influence once he is out of office.

According to a post-election Gallup survey, 90pc of self-identified Republicans registered approval of Trump. That figure is high, but it’s no mystery that several other party leaders — including Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley — would like a shot at the White House before 2028.

An eight-year wait for them, or for such ambitious senators as Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida or Tom Cotton of Arkansas, might feel like an eternity in political purgatory.

What plays out during the next month will be a tricky balancing act for Trump and his associates. With executive power coming to an end, does it make sense to shoot for the moon, regardless of the controversy his actions might provoke? Would it be more prudent to factor a possible 2024 campaign into the thinking and seek to be strategic in decisions about pardons or other matters?

According to post-election exit polls, Trump trailed Biden by 14pc among independent or floating voters (51pc to 37pc). He risks alienating those citizens if he makes questionable judgments on clemency or spitefully fires administration officials.

Moreover, if Trump keeps baselessly challenging election results — Biden in a speech this week called these machinations “an unprecedented assault on our democracy” — Trump would perpetuate his image as a tantrum-prone sore loser.

Whatever happens, a lame duck president is handicapped by the ticking clock. Yet, until noon Washington time on January 20, the occupant of the Oval Office remains sovereign, rendering verdicts on people and policies that even a few months ago might have appeared unreasonable, if not out of the question.

Trump’s personality magnifies everything in his orbit. For this lame duck, departing the White House will be considerably more than “sweet sorrow”, but nobody doubts he will almost immediately start producing the next episode of his political reality show.

Leaving the stage is an impossibility. It isn’t in him.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame and Adjunct Professor at Dublin City University. He is the author of ‘The Glory and the Burden: The American Presidency from FDR to Trump’