Donald Trump’s days may be numbered, but it is not in his nature to leave quietly

The US commander-in-chief’s days in the Oval Office may be numbered, but with vast power still at his disposal, Robert Schmuhl says it is not in his nature to leave the stage quietly

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office at the White House

REUTERS

Robert Schmuhl

Donald Trump’s dreaded fear of being confirmed as a landslide loser and a ‘lame duck’ US president came to pass on Monday when the Electoral College certified that Joe Biden had received 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

Since election day on November 3, Trump’s legal team and allies have filed more than 50 lawsuits to overturn election results. He personally badgered voting officials in several states to uncover irregularities. He incessantly made the charge that the voting was “rigged” and “fraudulent”.

Instead of accepting the certified count — in the popular vote, Trump trailed Biden by more than seven million ballots — he refused to concede or signal to supporters he had lost. In a recent YouGov survey, just 12pc of Trump voters said Biden legitimately won. A massive 88pc thought the former vice-president’s victory was illegitimate, a view Trump reinforces with his so-called ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign.

