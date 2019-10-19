Ditch the desk: Why adults need time to play

Whoops of delight fill the air as children whizz down the slide, but every week, without fail, there's at least one or more parents (and grandparents) standing self-consciously at the top of the slide ready to have a go. I've done it myself, having decided that the slight sense of 'am I making an eejit out of myself?' is worth it for the exhilaration of rocketing down that slide. It's bloody marvellous.

From budgets to Brexit, it would be fair to say that there's not a lot of mirth in the adult world right now. But, interestingly, as our collective malaise around world events worsens, there are also signs that more grown-ups are experiencing a desire to play and a longing to re-evaluate what activities we prioritise in life.

Just last month, Ireland joined an international campaign for a four-day working week with the Labour Party's Ged Nash saying: "We have to look again at our working-time laws and how we can ensure working people work to live, rather than merely living to work."

Balancing act: Carlene Jackson, CEO of Cloud9 Insight, hasn't looked back since she cut back on days in the office. Photo: Andrew Hasson

A rise in those engaging in playful pastimes suggests an adult appetite for tapping into the carefree days of their youth. Adult playgrounds, like the new Jam Park in Swords and board-game café,s like Tabletop in Cork, have found solid fan bases. According to Board Games Ireland, they're getting 1,000 new sign-ups every year.

In my own friendship circle I have a pal obsessed with an augmented reality wizard game, another who's joined a choir and even a couple who have taken up stand-up comedy.

This summer, self-employed public relations practitioner Nicola Bothwell took a rare break from work and signed up for an intensive ballet course. "I loved ballet as a child and I'd recently started a 'second chance' ballet class for beginners on Friday evenings," she tells me. "The intensive course forced me to shut myself off from the outside world and concentrate on my movement, steps and positions without interruption and it was exhilarating. My ballet excelled and my head was cleared."

But what it means to 'play' or be a 'playful person' actually goes far beyond just getting a board game out or joining a class that taps into a childhood passion. The serious business of play, and why it's worth prioritising, is the topic of a new book, Michael Rosen's Book of Play: Why Play Matters and 101 Ways To Get More Of It In Your Life.

One of the most interesting aspects of Rosen's argument for play is how broadly it can be defined.

"I think people hear 'play' and think of formal games and sports, which is not the same as open-ended play, what I call trial and error with no fear of failure," explains the former Children's Laureate and author best known for We're Going On A Bear Hunt. "That is a different order of things. It means that you are in control of the rules rather than them being given to you."

According to Rosen, gardening is play. Playing with ingredients - say, using thyme instead of oregano - when cooking counts too. He tells me he's mastered tasks on his computer by "just playing with it until I figured it out". It's all play.

From school to adulthood, Rosen believes we need to place greater value on this kind of unstructured play, and he makes a compelling case.

"Play is at the heart of creativity, music, dance, song, poetry and art," he writes in his book. "It is a form of experimentation that loosens the often rigid boundaries of our very structured world, allowing us to try, allowing us to fail, allowing us to see that success might come in an unexpected shape, colour, sound or configuration. And out of this play, or through this play, we create art."

If you have children, you'll have seen them take a box and turn it into a house, a dragon, a boat. But as adults we're told we should put away our childish things and in doing so we box away our sense of wonder.

"Our whole concept of play in the West is often bound up with the idea that play is inseparably connected to childhood, while adulthood is connected to seriousness and responsibility," writes Rosen. He tells me grown-ups often feel they need 'permission' to play.

"Making up a song or a poem for someone who is retiring gives people an excuse to play," he says. "They'll play charades and games at Christmas or holidays because they're 'allowed'."

Take play out of those 'allowed' circumstances and it feels indulgent (Bothwell told me about her initial sense of guilt when she put her 'out of office' message on to attend the ballet classes.)

However, Rosen contends that play is far from indulgent or frivolous.

"I always think that one of the most powerful things about play is that, because you're changing things when you play - changing clay, changing language, changing a cereal packet into an aeroplane or whatever - then you can envisage change in life in general," he explains.

Rosen's son Eddie died suddenly from meningitis when he was just 18. It's hard to conceive a scenario more at odds with a sense of playfulness, but Rosen believes that play helped him to process his grief.

"When my son died, I did two things," he says. "One was not very playful, it was quite scientific. I had to work out whether what happened to him was real. I tried to find out what the illness was, looking online, looking in books and chatting to people.

"Then, following on from that, when people asked me what I felt, that really put me on the spot. Then I found playing was really quite important. I remember reading some poems by Raymond Carver and it suddenly enabled me to play. I thought I could play with the words the same way he did. These dry, unromantic poems that, at first read, seem emotionless but then you see the emotion behind them.

"Suddenly, it was like a release, that I could write in this quite dry way. It was a sort of playful thing that released me to understand, or at least to explore, the emotions I felt.

"You hear children playing in a playground and hear their laughter and the joy. But you can play when you're sad. You can play to be less sad or perhaps to understand why you are sad. We don't have to be restricted in the thinking of the happy child that is play, but there can be other plays in other moods."

Donegal-based writer and fashion activist Taryn de Vere regularly approaches serious topics with a sense of playfulness to make eye-catching, wearable headpieces that address everything from abortion access to Brexit.

"I think fun and laughter, or at the very least positivity, break through more than seriousness," she explains. She identifies with Rosen's belief in the capacity for play to help us transition through difficult circumstances. "I've lived through extreme poverty and, while being playful in that space is almost impossible, it was having a sense of humour that helped get me through the tough times," she explains.

She recently set up a new business, selling her wearable art. "I bring my whole playful self to that job. I'm able to see something silly or fun and decide to make something out of it like earrings out of doll arms." But she's aware that her playfulness isn't always well received.

"My nine-year-old loves to play 'don't step on the cracks' in the shopping centre as they have big square tiles. I play it with her and we walk oddly as we play and I always get adults giving me disapproving looks when I do it. But I'd rather have fun with my kid and show her it's okay to be playful when you're an adult than worry about what some random person thinks of me."

Research suggests De Vere might have the last laugh. According to a 2017 study carried out by researchers at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, playful people are at a distinct advantage. They can turn monotonous tasks into something interesting, they are good at observing and seeing things from different perspectives and in turn are able to reduce stress levels.

"Adult playfulness demonstrated robust positive relations with life satisfaction and an inclination to enjoyable activities and an active way of life," says Dr Rene Proyer, an author on the study. "There seems to be a mutual relation between playfulness and subjective well-being."

Pat Kane, author of The Play Ethic (theplayethic.com), has been championing the benefits of play for over a decade. "In recent years, I have been studying play at a neuroscientific, evolutionary and biological level. In a field known as effective neuroscience, play is now regarded as one of the seven primary emotional systems shared by most mammals. Therefore, it's deeply, deeply wired into our evolved existence," he reveals. "We owe our success, as an organism in evolution, to our capacity for play."

Other studies, such as the 2015 It Pays to Play report, suggest play can help boost productivity and reduce sick days in a work environment.

A few years ago, Carlene Jackson, the Dublin-born CEO of tech company Cloud9 Insight, decided to reduce her days in the office to three days a week "to free up more time to focus on other areas that interested me".

"Sometimes this means having lunch together as a family, doing some gardening, planning a holiday or have quality time with my husband who works as a long haul pilot," she tells me.

Not only does Jackson feel she's modelling a better work-life balance to the rest of her employees, but she's had the mental space to launch new projects and has seen 60pc growth in her original business.

Then, of course, there are the emotional, physical and psychological benefits of choosing to prioritise time for play.

"Many of the people I meet and work with have a work-life balance that is out of kilter and I regularly meet people close to burnout," says executive coach Paula Mullin. "They tend to become highly anxious, not sleeping, overly emotional, lacking perspective and quite simply exhausted." One of the aspects of working through these issues involves his clients identifying which aspects of their life need greater attention and learning to give themselves permission to switch off and enjoy other, non work-related, aspects of life.

"Clearly, earning an income is a necessity but, as human beings, we need to nurture many different dimensions of our life. One of those is to have fun, to switch off from work and switch on to something additional that interests us," says Mullin.

"I'm aware that when I'm saying all this stuff [about play], people might say, 'Yeah, it's all very well for you, you make a living from it, us lot we're on the grind'," says Rosen. "And it is hard. People are working 60 hours a week, they've mortgage millstones, and of course it's hard to think that it's worthwhile but obviously I would say idealistic stuff about nurturing your mind and seeing possibilities and also conceiving of change."

Writer and artist Victoria Mary Clarke categorises herself as "10,000pc a playful person".

"Every aspect of life has to have room for play, even washing the dishes, doing the recycling or the shopping. All the mundane and everyday tasks can be approached with a since of fun and experimentation," she says.

"People have a tendency to think of playfulness as being a bad thing, that it means you are not 'serious' or 'hard-working' or 'focused' - but my experience has been that the opposite is true. In my own career, if I were not playful, I would not be able to be imaginative, creative, spontaneous, collaborative and experimental."

A key element to Clarke's approach is to focus on the enjoyment of the task rather than the end result. She recently started drawing angels, then turned them into a designs for scarves which now are getting made. But she didn't set out to create a product to be sold.

It's an interesting point. It's all very well to look at play as positive in terms of what it can bring us, be that increased work productivity or better health, but is that in the true spirit of play? Should play be the thing?

Rosen thinks so. "I think, coming down from management speak, there's this idea that all activity should be 'goal oriented'. Your life should be goal oriented, going to a party should be goal oriented because you should network. We're always thinking the end should justify the means and that is corrupting a lot of areas of life because you get into a mindset that you're using things in order for something else."

He also holds celebrity culture accountable for fuelling an obsession with comparison, where children (and adults) are afraid to try something because they're afraid they'll be seen it as not being as good as everyone else, when set against an unrealistic objective. While on holiday with his family in France recently, Rosen went to a pottery class. "It was wonderful, just sticking your fingers in this stuff and seeing what you could bring out of it, it was so satisfying," he says. But had he been comparing his finished work of art to Michelangelo would he have felt the same sense of accomplishment? Probably not.

"It's very difficult to get away from that mindset and culture," he says. "I think people have to do it in the little tiny groups that they are in - go to a class, just join." We don't always need to measure the value of the play and when something can't be measured, it doesn't mean it has no value.

The Play Ethic author Kane believes that for attitudes to change, play needs to be a priority for policy-makers.

"I think an official, establishment recognition of the importance of play, to a complex social and imaginative animal like ourselves, throughout our lifespan and not just in childhood, would help," he says.

Until then, as individuals we have to give ourselves permission to play, to just go on the slide.

"It's really simple," says Kane. "Take yourself onto a park bench, switch off the phone and ask yourself: when did I feel most free, most happy and most self-determining? At any stage in my life? If you can only recollect childhood moments, then imagine what a version of that would be for you as an adult.

"And having imagined it for yourself, imagine what conditions might support playfulness for those around you in your community or country. Finally, imagine what everyday life would be like if people were going through their day in this spirit - friendly, laughing, happy, tingling with possibility. That's a playful life - and maybe a playful revolution."

Seven quick ways to inject a bit of play

(Taken from Michael Rosen's Book of Play)

⬤ Print out a famous work of art - painting, photograph or sculpture (no piece, no matter how revered is safe) - and make it your own.

⬤ Blindfold yourself and make a scribble on a blank page. Remove the blindfold: you have five minutes to turn your initial mark into a drawing of something recognisable.

⬤ Make a mythical landscape out of your dinner (Broccoli trees? cauliflower clouds? potato rocks?)

⬤ Make a paper aeroplane out of anything other than paper.

⬤ Pick a fairytale and imagine what happens after the end of the story.

⬤ Take it in turn to come up with a 'what if...' situation (eg if all the cars were gone, if you could fly, if people couldn't make babies any more) and other players say what they think would happen.

⬤ Are we too reliant on instructions these days? Try to complete these tasks without looking up any instructions: bake cookies, make papier-mâché, make jelly, sew a cushion cover - when mistakes happen, learn from them, adjust and try again.

Weekend Magazine