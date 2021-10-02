| 10°C Dublin

exclusive Destination Syria: the soldiers facing six months in a war zone

The Irish Independent was given exclusive access to the troops of the 64th Infantry Group as they prepared for deployment to the wartorn Middle Eastern state. We joined its members as they were put through their paces in the Glen of Imaal

Cpl. Jonathan Tuft from Abbeyleix, Co Laois who is the Gunner on an armoured personnel carrier in Syria. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Brothers Dale and Jamie Sheridan from Bracknagh, Co Offaly who are heading to Syria on their first tour of duty overseas. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Lt Col Jim O'Shea. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Troop Sgt Aoife Harrington from Newbridge, Co Kildare who is in charge of the reconnaissance section. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Brothers Jamie and Daniel Cullen from Athy, Co Kildare. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Training in the Glen of Imaal. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Training in the Glen of Imaal. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Paul Williams Email

The deep crackling chatter of machine-gun fire reverberates through the mountain range standing watch over the Glen of Imaal. This natural amphitheatre, nestling in the embrace of Lugnaquilla and her sister mountains, has echoed to the thunderclaps of practise warfare for more than a century.

Beneath its gaze lies Coolmoney camp and 6,000 acres of unspoilt wilderness that comprise the Defence Forces’ primary artillery range and combat training grounds. Since the foundation of the State, thousands of soldiers have honed their skills in this crucible.

First used as a firing range by the British army in 1900, the desolate valley on the western edge of the Wicklow Mountains is where the Defence Forces let loose the power of their heavy ordnance: artillery, mortars, anti-armour weapons, missiles, heavy machine guns and armoured fighting vehicles.

