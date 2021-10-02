The deep crackling chatter of machine-gun fire reverberates through the mountain range standing watch over the Glen of Imaal. This natural amphitheatre, nestling in the embrace of Lugnaquilla and her sister mountains, has echoed to the thunderclaps of practise warfare for more than a century.

Beneath its gaze lies Coolmoney camp and 6,000 acres of unspoilt wilderness that comprise the Defence Forces’ primary artillery range and combat training grounds. Since the foundation of the State, thousands of soldiers have honed their skills in this crucible.

First used as a firing range by the British army in 1900, the desolate valley on the western edge of the Wicklow Mountains is where the Defence Forces let loose the power of their heavy ordnance: artillery, mortars, anti-armour weapons, missiles, heavy machine guns and armoured fighting vehicles.

Engineers set off huge explosions. Mock battles become deadly serious as soldiers exercise as close to the real thing as is possible, using live ammunition. ‘The Glen’, as it’s known in the military, is the most dangerous place in Ireland.

The windswept terrain has played the role of numerous international war zones over the past 60 years as our soldiers got fighting fit for hazardous UN missions. It has stood in for far-flung places such as the Congo, Lebanon, Kosovo, Eritrea, Liberia and the rainforests of East Timor. It has even stretched the limits of the imagination by doubling up as the desert wasteland of Chad in central Africa.

When the Irish Independent arrived in the Glen of Imaal recently, the remote expanse had taken on the guise of Syria where, since September 2013, a Defence Forces armoured mechanised unit has been deployed as part of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

The troops keep the peace in the buffer zone — area of separation (AOS) in UN speak — between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the Syrian Arab Republic, close to the Jordanian border.

The 129 members of the 64th Infantry Group, who depart on Thursday for a six-month tour of duty, are in the throes of a mission readiness exercise designed to test the unit’s operational capabilities. This involves the troops putting into practice the standard operating procedures drilled into them over weeks of intensive dilemma- and scenario-based training.

Officially designated as the Force Reserve Company based at Camp Faouar inside the Syrian border, the 64th will be UNDOF’s quick reaction force, ready to respond to any emergency in the area of operations within 15 minutes.

They will patrol the buffer zone and provide armoured protection to a 1,200-strong force made up of troops from India, Nepal, Fiji and Uruguay. Another important feature of the mission is to ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population trying to rebuild amid a savage civil war that has claimed an estimated 500,000 lives.

The requirements of the mission are foremost in the mind of Lieutenant Colonel Jim O’Shea, the officer commanding (OC), as he scrutinises the exercise in the valley between his vantage point on Cemetery Hill and Lugnaquilla.

He is acutely aware of the huge responsibility he carries as the ‘boss’ and must be satisfied that each member of the Infantry Group is ready for the tough task ahead. With 30 years’ service in the Defence Forces, he has a wealth of experience in UN operations having experienced missions in Lebanon, Kosovo and the rainforests of East Timor.

“One of the commitments I made to my troops when we formed up over a month ago was to bring every one of them home safely and that we will conduct ourselves to the highest standards of Óglaigh na hÉireann,” he tells us against the rattle of gun fire.

Ambush tactics

The punishing exercises are based on the current operational situation and threats the soldiers may encounter in the war zone. The training involves simulated air strikes, anti-ambush tactics, artillery strikes and search and rescue missions.

Pairs of Piranha armoured personnel carriers (APCs) simulate a rescue operation, covering each other as they move towards the target. They fire live ammunition from the powerful 12.7mm and 7.62mm mounted machine guns, which are remotely controlled from inside the vehicles.

Elsewhere, a section of 10 soldiers armed with rifles, grenade launchers and general-purpose machine guns, with instructors on their shoulders, engage in a live fire fight with an imagined enemy as they tactically advance to extract a wounded comrade — in this case a mannequin.

The scenarios are inspired by a number of operations that took place in 2014 when the Irish 44th Infantry Group braved heavy fire to rescue Fijian troops whose posts had been surrounded and were under attack by Syrian rebels. It makes sense that the constant combat rehearsals are taken so seriously: the lessons learned in the wilds of Wicklow could mean the difference between life and death.

“There is always risk but we mitigate that risk as much as we can through robust training and honing our skill sets,” Lt Col O’Shea explains.

“Everything that we are doing in the two weeks of tactical training here is vital to what we need. I put a major emphasis on weapons handling, tactical and situational awareness, which is an understanding of what is going on in a highly charged situation.”

He describes the UNDOF area of operations as being “not as tense” as it was at the height of the civil war in 2014. “It is relatively calm in our sector close to the Jordanian border where the war first erupted,” he says.

“But there is always inherent risk. We can never be complacent and must remain on constant alert.”

The 64th Infantry Group was activated as a unit on August 2 to replace the 63th Infantry Group, who are coming home next week. It consists of 14 officers, 114 enlisted personnel and a chaplain. There are 50 first-timers and one woman, a senior NCO.

The unit is divided into a Group HQ section, two mechanised infantry platoons and one reconnaissance section. They are equipped with a fleet of upgraded Piranha APCs and light tactical armoured vehicles. Most of the troops are drawn from the 1st Mechanised Infantry Company based in the Defence Forces Training Centre at the Curragh, alongside 20 members of the Air Corps.

“The unit includes support sections of specialists from the engineers and ordnance corps who carry out search and clearance operations for explosive devices and bomb disposal,” says Lt Col O’Shea. “We also have our own medics, cooks, transport and communications specialists because we must be completely self-sufficient out there. Every member of the unit is fully combat-trained. We are a small but potent force.”

Strict anti-Covid quarantine regulations mean that troops on six-month UN missions in Syria and Lebanon must spend an additional four weeks separated from their families. Home leave, which was standard before the pandemic, has been cancelled.

“There will be no soldiers jumping out of boxes to surprise their kids on this year’s Late Late Toy Show, that’s for sure,” one soldier remarked when the talk turned to the separation from loved ones.

Lt Col O’Shea, who has two children, places a heavy emphasis on his troops’ mental well-being. “We have become much better at catering for the mental health needs of our people and the stresses that family separation places on them. The pandemic has exacerbated this to a degree,” he says.

“If someone is sick at home, there is nothing you can do about it and we have to deal with it. That is why it is important that we operate like a family and look out for one another.”

Mental health

The troops’ mental health is also a primary concern for the unit’s battle-hardened Sergeant Major Pat Mulhern, for whom this will be his 11th tour overseas. In addition to his role as the implacable enforcer of standards, he is also a qualified guidance counsellor.

“My job is to set the standards of deportment and discipline. I have to be the role model in how I carry myself and communicate with the rest of the unit,” he says. “The other side of my job, from a counselling perspective, is about how to understand and talk and listen to someone and how to identify if they are struggling.”

But he is not immune to the wrench of separation. Having married well into his military career, Pat and his wife Siobhán have two young children, aged two-and-a-half and four. This will be the first time he has gone overseas since they were born.

“There were some tears when I told Siobhán there will be no leave and I won’t make it home for Christmas with the kids due to the regulations, which will be quite a wrench for both of us,” he says. “Without the support of our families we couldn’t do our job. It is hard for our partners who are at home playing the roles of both parents — as we always say, they are the real heroes.”

Among the unit’s 51 soldiers heading overseas for the first time are brothers Daniel and Jamie Cullen from Athy, Co Kildare, and Dale and Jamie Sheridan, from the village of Bracknagh, Co Offaly. In 2017, the Sheridan lads swapped the monotony of working in a warehouse for the excitement of a life in the army. A year later, the Cullen boys left construction jobs for similar reasons. The four privates are eager for the off.

“We were doing the same boring job every day and the army offered an escape,” Dale says.

Jamie was slightly more apprehensive. “It’s going to be very different and we don’t really know what to expect. It is going to be hard leaving the parents, the girlfriend and my dog behind,” he says.

Troop Sergeant Aoife Harrington, who is in charge of the reconnaissance section, is the unit’s only female member. She has been in the Defence Forces for 16 years and this is her second tour of UN duty, having previously been posted to Liberia. She is brimming with confidence her troops will be up to the mark.

“I love the job and after the last five weeks of training the entire unit is on top of its game,” she says. “I have 16 troopers in my unit and we are all looking forward to getting over there. I am responsible for their welfare and safety so I will be kept pretty busy.”

Another of the UN newbies is Corporal Jonathan Tuft from Abbeyleix, Co Laois, who got his first taste for soldiering at the age of five when his dad took him on a visit to Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin.

He joined up in 2016 and was promoted to corporal 18 months ago. The 26-year-old, who operates the heavy machine guns on an armoured personnel carrier, is excited about the journey ahead but admits that he will miss his parents, sister and family. “But most of all I will miss my dog, Willy,” he says.

We wondered if the enthusiastic young soldier was apprehensive. “No. As you can see, the training we’re doing here is top class. Whatever they throw at us we are more than capable to take it on and give it back tenfold.”

Since our visit, the 64th Infantry Group has spent the past two weeks in quarantine at Kilworth Camp in Co Cork as part of the UN Covid regulations. They deploy to Syria on Thursday.