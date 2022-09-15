Desmond Morris: ‘The British royals’ body language shows what a strain their work is’

It is just after four o’clock in the afternoon and the 94-year-old zoologist and surrealist painter Desmond Morris suddenly has another bright idea.

Why not carry out a study of Irish body language? It could be his next project.

He has written nearly 100 books, including monster bestsellers such as The Naked Ape and Manwatching, and has presented countless TV series and documentaries.

He has even taught a chimpanzee to paint pictures. Three of the primate’s artworks were sold for $25,000, and another was acquired by Pablo Picasso.

But Morris has not yet studied in detail the non-verbal mannerisms and gestures of the Irish. Three years ago, aged 91, after the death of his beloved wife, Ramona, he upped sticks from his home in Oxford and moved to the village of Athgarvan, on the edge of the Curragh in Co Kildare.

“I haven’t seen any body language that feels strange to me here. There is a softer body language than what you would find in some other north European countries — a warmth that has made me feel very much at home,” he says.

When I arranged to visit Morris in his Kildare home, I was asked to come after 3pm. Greeting me warmly in his front room, he tells me he never sees the light of the morning.

He leads a double life as a surrealist painter and writer, preferring to work from 10 at night to four in the morning.

“It means I can write or paint undisturbed. I actually sleep, though,” he says. “I am not like Margaret Thatcher, who got by on four or five hours a night.”

He writes his books at furious speed, and when he has finished the last chapter, he switches his focus to painting. He once described this nocturnal activity as “dreaming on canvas, while others dream in their beds”.

On a desk in his studio, there is an old microscope, trays of paints and one of his own pictures, of a cartoonish alien creature with two eyes emerging from his head like aerials.

Since he was a teenager, Morris has painted his own world of peculiar lifelike beings known as ‘biomorphs’.

He is sprightly for his age, and shuffles at speed around the house, showing me shelves of tribal masks, clothing worn by Mbuti pygmies in the Congo, an Inuit print here, a Peruvian artefact there.

In his studio stands a sculpture of a man in a Venetian mask with a lobster on his shoulder and a snake on one arm. This figure is wearing a ‘Donald Trump 2016’ badge.

In his study, he shows me a whole wall of leather-bound editions of his own books.

Morris was born two years after Queen Elizabeth in a village in Wiltshire. His first girlfriend, Diana Dors, went on to become a movie star.

He reckons he was fortunate not to be drafted into the British forces in World War II. As a schoolboy, he was already being prepared to go up in a Spitfire fighter plane. “Luckily, the war ended before I had to do that,” he says, but he was still conscripted to the army in peacetime to do national service.

He made his name in television in the 1950s presenting the live animal programme Zoo Time on ITV, and his great rival at the time was David Attenborough on the BBC.

Having observed the habits of birds, fish and chimpanzees, Morris turned his attention to humans. He found that we were a species that could be scrutinised in the same way as any other creature. That is still his preoccupation.

“I was a zoologist looking at humans in my way. When I studied animal behaviour, I couldn’t interview the animals, and talk to them,” he says. “All I could do was watch them and analyse their behaviour.”

Morris explains to me one of his central ideas, which was explored in one of his most influential books, The Human Zoo.

He likened the lives of people living in cities to those of animals in a zoo, and he suggests now that we have a way of adapting to this life.

“The city is not a concrete jungle, it’s a human zoo, because people are forced together — living in small areas, just like animals in cages. There are a lot of similar problems because of the stress of living.”

For a million years, we lived in small tribes of about 100 people, he adds. “There were no strangers and everybody knew everybody. That was how human personality was forged. We are still like that and we are still tribal. As a result of urbanisation, we are now surrounded by strangers. What happens in the human zoo is that we have to treat people as strangers, or non-people.

“We cannot possibly greet everybody we see on the street. So we have to suppress our natural human behaviour.”

He says that this is what attracts him to Athgarvan, which reminds him of the village in Wiltshire where he grew up. “My neighbours here are so friendly and the sense of belonging to a village is wonderful,” he says.

He was also drawn to Athgarvan by the fact that his son Jason, a senior executive at Horse Racing Ireland, lives there. Father and son live across the road from each other in a gated community.

“When my wife died, it felt more like an amputation than a bereavement,” he says. “We had lived our whole lives together since I was a student and she was a schoolgirl. I felt I could not stay on in the big house in Oxford, because it was full of memories of her. It was too poignant. Her absence was present every day.”

It was while he was living in Oxford that Morris became fascinated with dictionaries. He discovered that James Murray, the man who compiled the Oxford English Dictionary, had lived in the same house. Murray had died without completing his great dictionary; he had got as far as T, and his last word was ‘twilight’.

“I built up a collection of over 100 dictionaries,” says Morris. “I decided to do my own dictionary of human actions. Very few of our actions even have names.”

It was an undertaking that was to last many decades and has only been completed since he came to Ireland. But early on, Morris was able to write the book in a slimmed-down popularised version that became his huge seller Manwatching.

“I got a research fellowship to study body language. Nobody had studied body language before,” he says. “Today, everybody talks about it and sports commentators might say that you can see from a competitor’s body language that they are not going to win this game.”

Morris set up a research team and travelled to 26 countries. He studied gestures and behavioural variations and set out to map them.

He aimed to show how people, consciously and unconsciously, signal their attitudes, desires and innermost feelings with their bodies and actions, often more powerfully than with words.

Confusingly, the same gesture can mean different things in different countries, and even different regions of the same country.

Morris talks about how in southern Italy, people use the quick upward and backward movement of the head (which looks a little like a nod) to say: “No”. It is also a negative gesture in Greece. In the northern part of Italy and much of the rest of Europe, that would be seen that as a “yes”.

Desmond has even turned his gaze on the most heavily scrutinised creatures in the human zoo: members of the British royal family. “If you studied their body language, you could see what a strain it was for them to do the work that they have to do,” he says. “People think it’s easy for them to do these things, but their body language betrays the fact that [life in the public gaze] is quite stressful for them — no matter how calm they seem.”

Morris considered producing a book on royal-watching, and once wrote in a newspaper article how the Windsors revealed their fears by unconsciously bringing their arms together in front of their bodies — a protection like a psychological car bumper.

He says the late queen’s favourite method was to adjust the position of her handbag on her arm by a few centimetres, allowing her to form an arm barrier while seeming to do something else.

King Charles likes to adjust his shirt cuffs. At the moment of tension, a cuff — usually the left one — suddenly needs attention and his hand comes across to fiddle with it and form a barrier.

Although Morris himself prefers the village life of the small-tribe lifestyle to the ‘supertribe’ living in the human zoo of the city, he is optimistic about humanity’s future.

Big cities may have turned us into strangers, but Morris says: “The reason we are successful as a species is that we are so inventive.

“When we look back on this era, we are going to see it as the era in which personal communication was replaced by the computer and iPhone.”

He says the arrival of television was the first step towards replacing lost friendship.

“People on television became your friends. When I was on television, people came up to me and said ‘hello’. I realised that they were talking to a friend, because they saw me every week, while I was talking to a stranger. It’s a strange sensation being greeted as a friend by someone you have never seen before.”

In the 21st century, he says, we have reached a new phase in the artificial replacement of what we lost when we became supertribes.

This has happened with computers, Zoom meetings, iPhones and emails.

“I can now communicate with someone in Australia. A friend of mine was in Sydney the other day and she was sending me pictures of what she was seeing, and it was as though we were talking together,” he says.

“We are giving ourselves back the personal life we lost in the impersonality of the city. We can have friendly relations with family members even if they are on the other side of the world.”

Morris describes that as “an amazing technological development that is enabling us to exist in a more natural way through a totally unnatural system”.

“It is an unnatural system that serves our natural needs to be in contact with one another,” he adds.

He feels welcomed in Ireland, he says, and as a “gift” to the country, he has opened Diva, the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Visual Arts. The project, organised with his granddaughter Tilly Morris and co-director Annie Laing, will showcase his surrealist paintings and exhibit paintings by Irish artists. It also incorporates an art school.

After three years in Athgarvan, Morris says he feels Irish and has discovered a passion for Gaelic football. “I think I prefer it to hurling because I can see the ball.” He is proud that one of his granddaughters is a fluent Irish speaker.

He talks as if he is surprised by his own longevity. His father died when Morris was in his teens, having suffered lung damage two decades earlier during World War I.

“I have had a long life,” he says. “Ninety-four years is much longer than I expected. The one thing I am sad about is that I won’t be able to see the next stage of [human] development. The next hundred years are going to be fascinating.”

For details on DIVA, go to divadunlaoghaire.com. The first exhibition opens on Friday, September 16