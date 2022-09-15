| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Desmond Morris: ‘The British royals’ body language shows what a strain their work is’

He made his name as a zoologist studying human behaviour, becoming a TV star and writing bestsellers such as The Naked Ape. Kim Bielenberg meets the 94-year-old at his home in Kildare as he prepares to open an art institute

&lsquo;When my wife died, it felt more like an amputation than a bereavement&rsquo;: Desmond Morris at home with a shelf of his tribal masks. Photo by Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie Expand
A surrealist piece of artwork by Desmond Morris Expand
TV star: Morris teaches a group of children about animal behavior at London Zoo, with the help of a chimpanzee and an orang-utan in 1965. Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection via Getty Images Expand

Close

&lsquo;When my wife died, it felt more like an amputation than a bereavement&rsquo;: Desmond Morris at home with a shelf of his tribal masks. Photo by Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

‘When my wife died, it felt more like an amputation than a bereavement’: Desmond Morris at home with a shelf of his tribal masks. Photo by Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A surrealist piece of artwork by Desmond Morris

A surrealist piece of artwork by Desmond Morris

TV star: Morris teaches a group of children about animal behavior at London Zoo, with the help of a chimpanzee and an orang-utan in 1965. Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection via Getty Images

TV star: Morris teaches a group of children about animal behavior at London Zoo, with the help of a chimpanzee and an orang-utan in 1965. Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection via Getty Images

/

‘When my wife died, it felt more like an amputation than a bereavement’: Desmond Morris at home with a shelf of his tribal masks. Photo by Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

It is just after four o’clock in the afternoon and the 94-year-old zoologist and surrealist painter Desmond Morris suddenly has another bright idea.

Why not carry out a study of Irish body language? It could be his next project.

Most Watched

Privacy