Designer drinks – but at a fraction of the cost: Meet the homebrewers crafting their own top-shelf products

There’s been plenty written about the soaring number of home-bakers driving the yeast market in their quest to make loaves and sourdough starters during the pandemic, but there’s a second group of lockdown hobbyists responsible for the spike in sales — home-brewers.

Since launching in 2013, Get Er Brewed, one of Ireland’s biggest home brew and microbrewery supply stores, has seen turnover soar from around €36,000 to some €6m last year. There was a five-fold increase on orders for home-brew kits during lockdown.

“It was mad,” says Operations Manager Jonathan Mitchell. “We had people in packing orders 16-18 hours a day, seven days a week — and it wasn’t just us. I’ve spoken to other suppliers and they said every home-brew shop in the whole of Ireland and the UK was doing the same thing.”

Interestingly though, unlike many lockdown projects (the self-penned novels and notions of a sunken garden seating area) that died a death once restrictions eased, it looks like home-brewing might be here to stay.

“When restrictions were lifted, there was a slight decline in the volume of orders, but we’ve noticed it’s coming back again,” says Jonathan.

Inspired by happy memories of her dad home-brewing mead, Laura Holmes (40) from Co Dublin saw lockdown as an opportunity to have a go herself. “I bought a book called Brew It Yourself by Nick Moyle and Richard Hood and figured if I can follow recipes for food then surely I could do this too,” says the IT worker.

She ordered a €78 brewing and wine-making kit online and started with a lager. “It worked out well,” she says. “I gave a few bottles to friends and family and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

Since then, there’s been a cider, and a Tempranillo wine is currently maturing in the 18°C warmth of the bathroom in the apartment she shares with her partner, with another box of ingredients waiting to go on their balcony.

An elderflower wine was less successful, as was Laura’s first attempt at stout. “It ended up tasting like soy sauce, but I’ll try again and I will get it right next time.”

The mistakes don’t phase her. “The joy is in the process,” she says, something that was particularly true during lockdown. “It was therapeutic because you can kind of get lost in the process, especially all the sanitising. It helped distract me from everything that was going on during a scary time. But I’ll definitely keep doing it. It’s very interesting and you learn a lot.”

A Geterbrewed.com Wine-Making Starter Kit costs between €35 and €125. “Wine-making kits vary in quality and can be suitable for all budgets ranging from €1.50 per bottle which is comparable to a shop-bought €7 bottle, right up to a €5 bottle comparable to a €30 bottle in your local off-licence,” explains Jonathan.

Home-made beer-making falls into two categories: extract kits vs all-grain brewing.

A basic beer-making extract ingredient kit can create a pint for around 36c (and a 23l batch) comparable with paying €5 for a pint of similar quality in a bar. All-grain brewing is significantly cheaper to produce, but the initial kit outlay is higher with all-in-one brewing systems starting at €420 and quality beer starter kits starting at €75.

After investing over €500 in kit and creating his own microbrewery man cave, it’s not surprising Justin Rea (60) from Wicklow likewise has no plans to turn his back on his lockdown hobby now life is getting back to normal.

“I had a lot of lockdown projects, but the home-brew one was one I just really enjoyed so much,” says Justin. Working in energy efficiency and with most projects overseas, he saw his work shift to a three-day week during lockdown. The chemistry, electronic and mechanical side of the home-brew process appealed to him as a stimulating project to work on in his free time.

“There’s a technical attraction to the whole set-up of home-brewing,” says Justin, who has since insulated space in his shed with a thermostat-controlled heater so his beer can be kept at a precise temperature. “But you don’t have to go that way. You can buy an all-in-one brewing kit that does a lot of it for you. I just wanted to do it the more traditional way.”

This, according to Jonathan, is a big part of the appeal of home-brewing.

“There are so many different levels you can go in at,” he says. “We’ve customers who have no problem spending a few thousand on kit that looks like a mini brewery in their home or there’s the basic kit of a fermenter and essential utensils that can run from €50 up to €500.”

The customer demographic is wide. “There’d be a lot of students brewing with the basic beer kits, then there are a lot of highly educated people — solicitors, barristers, doctors — we’d see ordering the high-end wine-making kits,” says Jonathan. “It seems to attract a lot of people from IT — perhaps they like doing something practical if they’ve been stuck in front of a screen all week?”

There’s no need to dedicate a huge amount of space — his wife Deborah makes wine in their utility room — or time to the endeavour, with some wines ready in as little as seven days and beer taking a minimum of two weeks.

What Jonathan sees as a major factor in driving the success of the hobby is the quality of what can be made at home has improved massively.

“My parents home-brewed in the 1980s and I tasted some of the stuff and it was horrendous!” he says. “But modern wine-making kits are very, very good quality. You can see they’ve invested millions into the technology used to design the concentrate. People are now making wine at home for maybe €2.50 for a bottle that would cost €15 in the shop.”

He thinks the rising cost of living will only encourage more people to have a go. “Usually our experience in the business is that in times of recession, when things are getting tight, people turn to home-brewing to be frugal. With the cost of living going up as it is, I think we’re going to see more growth over the next few months.”

A bottle of wine still makes it into the trolley, but for Mick Casserly (52) in Galway, beer is now off the shopping list.

“When the minimum per unit pricing came in, that was the end of the game, we just don’t buy beer now,” says the electrician. “I’d much rather drink my own stuff now than shop for the stuff.”

But while there’s an economic benefit, it was the social aspect of home-brewing that attracted Mick to the hobby during lockdown and continues to appeal now.

“I’m not big on social media, but I am on Facebook and that’s where I found most of the groups like Homebrew Ireland and Connacht Home Brewers,” he says.

Back in his 20s, Mick had dabbled with home-brewing. “But the stuff I’d done then was really basic,” he says. “When I realised there were groups and communities online sharing recipes, hints and tips, it was absolutely brilliant. Thanks to that advice, the beer I’m making now tastes like beer you’d pay good money for in the pub.”

He’s since met up with other brewers for bottle swaps and gives his ginger beer, pineapple beers and honey-laced mead out as gifts to friends and family. “My wife joked that I should set up a stall at the front gate.”

Justin agrees that it’s the social aspect of sharing a brew that is gratifying.

“That was one of the aspects of lockdown that I struggled with, ending up with these 20l batches of beer and no one much to drink it with,” he says. Now his Aroha Ale — Justin originally hails from New Zealand and the name is a Maori name for love and family — is a regular tipple offered to his three grown-up kids, their friends and others when they pop round for a game of pool in the man cave.

Even once that Tempranillo in the bathroom comes good, Laura says she’ll still buy wine, but she’s looking forward to hearing her family and friends’ thoughts on her latest vintage.

“Home brew is definitely not something I’d depend on,” she says. “It’s more about trying it that’s nice and there’s just something special about making something and sharing it. That’s the same whether it’s bread or beer.”