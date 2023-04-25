Denise Gough: ‘I was homeless and a drug addict. It’s a miracle I managed to get to where I am’

“I feel like I’ve been quite harsh. I can be quite harsh,” Denise Gough says towards the end of our conversation.

The award-winning actor is direct, dry and refreshingly forthright. She owns her success; there’s no trace of imposter syndrome here.

“We are not encouraged to be brilliant,” she says. “Try telling an Irish woman she looks great or she’s doing great and she’ll go ‘Oh stop! Stop! Stop! Stop!’

“I won’t do that. I think we should all be encouraged to know how fantastic we are. Stop f**king apologising for it … another ‘sorry’ from an Irish woman? I can’t take it. I can’t take it.”

Gough is one of her generation’s most critically-acclaimed theatre actors.

She left Clare at 15 and moved to London with a boyfriend. They broke up six weeks after arriving, and Gough spent several years homeless. In her twenties, things started to change; she won a full scholarship to The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts and worked consistently until landing the lead role in People, Places and Things in 2015.

The role launched her to a new level of prominence and earned her an Olivier award. She received her second for her role in eight-hour play Angels in America.

She has previously said that acting not only saved her, but kept her alive. This month she takes to the Gate stage in the Dead Poets Live production of Sylvia Plath: Sixty Years Later.

The show retraces Plath’s life through poetry. “I left school when I was very young, so I didn’t have any education in Sylvia,” Gough (43) says. “So these guys at Dead Poets Live, they have educated me. Every time I do a job, I get another education.

“There’s something about being a woman at that time… to be that clever… that emotionally intelligent, when you’re not allowed to be those things.”

The last time Gough performed at the Gate was in 2009 in Conor McPherson’s adaptation of The Birds. The production featured a real-life flock of pigeons flying from one side of the stage to the other. “It worked just one night… but it never worked again, we had to cut the birds. It’s a brutal life, the acting one,” she says drily.

She is happy to be returning to the theatre under the guidance of new artistic co-director Róisín McBrinn. “It’s good to be back in a space that feels like it’s maturing into something,” she says.

But, in general, the idea of an artist returning to the ‘old country’ for a celebratory and creative homecoming does not sit well with Gough. “The sort of nostalgic expectation of an artist when they revisit is, at times, a little cloying for me,” she says.

“This [the UK] was the country that went ‘Yeah, you can do it’... there is a sense… you have to sort of play a certain kind of patriotic game and I would rather not play that. Can’t we just all be celebrating the fact that we’re doing this work, it doesn’t necessarily have to have a tinge of ‘You’re in the homeland’.”

While she believes Ireland’s theatre scene is becoming more inclusive, London is very much her creative home.

“I think Ireland can feel a bit close shop-ish. It’s getting more open now that we have artists running buildings… and I go where the artists are.”

For many, Gough will be best known for her role as ruthless Imperial officer Dedra Meero in Star Wars: Andor.

The first season was a critical and commercial hit, and she is currently working on season two. The scale of the production wasn’t a draw for her. “If the work wasn’t good, I wouldn’t have done it,” she says. “I don’t care about being famous. I don’t care about stepping into things that are huge. If they’re not good, I don’t want to be in them.”

Gough was approached by Tony Gilroy, Andor’s creator, after he had seen her on stage.

Denise Gough on stage in Sylvia Plath: Sixty Years Later. Photo: Tara Rowse

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Denise Gough on stage in Sylvia Plath: Sixty Years Later. Photo: Tara Rowse

“He allowed me to read the scripts before I signed up, which never happens. The writing is sublime. And when the writing is that good? It’s great to go to work. And I get to work with some of the greatest stage actors — Kathryn Hunter, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller. They’re all my people from the stage. It’s a great project to be on.”

The accolades and big-budget roles have given Gough a level of professional and financial security. And that is something she does not take for granted.

“Anyone in this world who says that money doesn’t matter, is talking utter horseshit,” she says.

“I can tell you that being in my position, being able to pay my rent, being able to buy my food, being able to go to the theatre, all of those things are happening because I have financial security as a result of doing a play that then exploded into critical acclaim. I will be forever grateful for that.”

Her background, and the struggles she went through have made her hugely appreciative of her success.

“I was homeless. I was a drug addict. I was all of those things. So yeah, I’m very, very appreciative that I’m alive, and that I can pay the rent. It’s a big, big deal… I wasn’t born into this industry. I had no connections in this industry and I don’t come from loads of money… The fact that I managed to get to where I am is miraculous, in my mind.”

She says she now has an assurance and confidence when going into rehearsal spaces which she did not always have.

“I can tell you going into a room where you’re talking about work, you smell different when you’re not worried about getting the job for financial reasons.

“So yeah, it’s amazing to be financially secure. It makes a difference when I meet people because I’m not desperate for them to give me a job.”

Denise Gough in 2016 with her Olivier Award for People, Places and Things. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Denise Gough in 2016 with her Olivier Award for People, Places and Things. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

She thinks that people in the industry should be treated this way regardless of their level of success.

“I think everybody should be treated like Meryl Streep.”

Gough plans to produce her own work in the future. Inclusivity on stage is hugely important to her — she criticised the lack of diversity in theatre on stage when collecting her first Olivier in 2016.

“The representation particularly of black women is appalling. There’s a lot of under-representation and misrepresentation. I want to be part of like, helping, hoping to change that. We’ve got a long way to go.”

This year Gough was nominated in the Irish Times Theatre Awards for her titular role in Portia Coughlan.

The awards were marred in controversy after two white cast members in the Abbey Theatre’s acclaimed show An Octoroon were nominated for awards, while none of the people of colour on the cast received nods. The creative team behind the production said it was ‘unacceptable’. The Irish Times stated they would undergo a review of the judging process.

“It was horrifying to witness that happen… It’s not been addressed since… Yes, you put a note on Instagram saying we’ve decided to stop the judging. OK, but then what happens?... I will say this about Instagram, things can become a post and then change doesn’t happen… we forget to carry through on the work. That was really sad to witness all those brilliant actors not be recognised.”

Gough says her first love will always be the stage — the best thing about it is you “get a clap straight afterwards”.

“The theatre… I’m so in charge of that space. I think TV and film is a director’s medium. Theatre is mine and the writers’.”

The Gate Theatre welcomes Dead Poets Live and two-time Olivier Award winner Denise Gough for a one-off performance of ‘Sylvia Plath: Sixty Years Later’ On Sunday, April 30 as part of its Gatecrashes strand. See gatetheatre.ie