Declan Lynch's tales of addiction

You may have noticed that human beings can be a bit irrational.

Indeed, if there has been one underlying theme in these tales of addiction, it is the lengths that people will go to in pursuit of something they know is not very good for them.

Not good for them, at least, in the technical sense that there are healthier things they could be doing - more constructive ways to pass the time.

But sometimes we are not trying to be healthy, we are only trying to be happy - even if it's only for a short time, and it's not exactly the deepest form of happiness to which we can aspire.

Which leads us naturally to McDonald's.

Before and after the lockdown, there were scenes outside branches of McDonald's in this and other countries, which could be compared with images we have seen of the eve of Prohibition in 1920, and the lifting of Prohibition in 1933 - except, instead of pictures of people jubilantly drinking beer and whiskey all across America, we were looking at families waiting patiently in their cars for several hours, if necessary, just to taste, one more time, the glories of the Big Mac.

This was not rational, it was not logical.

It hardly even looked enjoyable for the most part, with the pay-off at the end seemingly out of proportion to all the boredom of the build-up. Yes, these were very long queues.

So we're talking about emotions here, about emotions that may appear very strange to some people, but clearly not to those who are going through them.

Indeed, I have been known to experience these emotions myself, in a milder form - I wouldn't be queuing up for a McDonald's for half the day, but I've often devoured the quarter-pounder with cheese meal with a medium Coke, knowing it was not the nutritionally ideal option. But then there are more things to life than nutritional ideals.

I have even spoken out against the injustice of Morgan Spurlock's film Super Size Me, which shows what happens to a man if he eats only McDonald's for a month. It was not pretty - but then, if you ate nothing but fillet steak for a month, that would not be pretty, either.

So I am not here judging McDonald's, as such, I am just fascinated by what it apparently means to people, on some level that transcends mere food criticism - and I feel this can help us to understand why we can form more extreme relationships with food and drink that make no sense even to ourselves. But which keep us in their grip anyway.

Those queues were not "normal", but they represented some kind of a longing for normality, as it used to be. Strange as it may seem, a lot of people now regard this apparently giant food corporation as a deeply reassuring presence in their lives, the one unchanging feature in a chaotic universe.

They reach for it in times of crisis, not necessarily because they are in love with whatever is in the burgers, but because it is a familiar source of consolation.

Now twist that a few more notches in the wrong direction, and you start to understand the maddening way in which a form of release can turn into a dependency. How you can have this emotional bond with food that can end up locking you into a struggle with obesity. How you can use a drug to make your life easier, until you find that it's becoming a problem - and dealing with it is the hardest thing you've ever done.

A queue a mile long outside McDonald's would come into the category of ordinary madness, not that extraordinary kind - but it shows the relatively small part that reason plays in our affairs.

No doubt we'll work it out some time.

