Dear Mary: We're paying the price for our son's affair by being kept from our grandchild

There is nothing that can compare with the love one experiences upon becoming a grandparent

My husband and I have a son who is married to a wonderful girl, and a few years ago, we had one of the happiest days of our lives when our grandchild was born.

A year ago, we learned that our son was cheating on his wife. We were devastated for our daughter-in-law and their beautiful child, and deeply ashamed of our son.

We did our best to help by just listening when each of them needed to talk, and we never got involved other than listening and supporting when needed.

Thankfully, our daughter-in-law and son have now reunited. Our son is very lucky to get a second chance.

The saddest thing has now happened to us - my husband and I are completely frozen out. We noticed we were not getting calls or texts or photos of our beautiful grandchild. They never replied to our texts or messages or acknowledged gifts sent.

When we tried to find out why, our son said that we were doing things that annoyed our daughter-in-law. We always had a lovely, happy relationship and there was never a hint from her that she was unhappy with us over anything. She has now completely turned against us.

My husband and our son were very close and our son has had to break his friendship with his dad. It's almost like a punishment for us for what our son has done. The biggest punishment is to withdraw any contact with our grandchild. The horrible things they are saying seem to be said to justify their really bad and rude behaviour.

There is no love quite like the love a grandparent has for their grandchild. Nothing I could say or write would ever convey how heartbroken we are. Our grandchild loved us and we adored our grandchild.

We live now waiting and hoping that things will change, afraid to say anything in case we jeopardise any chance we might ever have. It is destroying my husband and I struggle to sleep at night with the loss and the sadness of it all.

I really want to ask them what they intend to do long term, and if we are ever going to be allowed to see our grandchild again. My instinct tells me that they have no intention of ever coming back.

Are we better off to say nothing and just wait and hope, or ask them what they intend to do?

Mary replies: I completely agree with you - there is nothing that can compare with the love one experiences upon becoming a grandparent. We get to do with our grandchildren all the things that we didn't have time to do when we were young parents.

We also get to spoil them, become major treat givers, and do fun things. All of this - without the worry of looking after them full time - is pure joy. So I am so sorry that you have been deprived of your grandchild, and equally that your grandchild has been deprived of one set of grandparents.

There is obviously something going on that you are unaware of, otherwise you would understand the treatment you are experiencing at the hands of your son and his wife.

Somehow, the story doesn't add up. It feels like some vital piece of information is missing. I agree that it seems you are being punished for your son's transgression, which is most unfair. I do not think you waiting in the hope that things change is the way to go, because I can guarantee that nothing will change. If anything, they will become more entrenched.

You will have to be proactive in trying to get your relationship with your son back on track. Does he have siblings? If so, then this would be your best bet, as one of them can speak with him and find out what is going on.

If, however, he is an only child, then you will have to contact your son and ask him for a meeting, together with his wife. He will, of course, know why you want to meet, but do not take no for an answer. They owe you at the least the courtesy of meeting.

When you do meet, you need them to tell you in detail what it was that you did that annoyed your daughter-in-law so much, and take it from there. It is just not natural for a split like this to happen without a reason. l

