Dear David Coleman: We didn't fuss about our son's first day in school. Should we have?

Q Our son started Junior Infants this week along with his cousin. We decided that we would take a relaxed approach on his first day and made little fuss, as he seemed relaxed and unfazed by starting school. His cousin's parents made a bigger deal of the first day, with photos and they all went to lunch after they picked him up. They, however, are saying the approach we took is lunacy. Are they right?

David replies: It doesn't sound like your approach was lunacy. Going to "big school" is a significant transition for children but the level of fanfare that accompanies it, as you have observed, can be different for different families.

While the first day is important, it is actually the continued process of starting school that is more important than anything that happens on day one. So, maintaining the same relaxed approach over time, backed up by routines that can become firmly and consistently established will make continued attendance, without drama, easier. Showing continued interest in how your son's day goes, and what kind of experiences he has had in school, every day, is more important than lots of attention on day one, which cannot be maintained at that level over time. Continuing to value school and education, will establish the importance of it in your son's life. I don't think you need to "keep up with the Jones's", nor do they need to take notice of what you do.

