Dear David Coleman: My three sons fight all the time. Will they ever be friends?

Q I have three sons, aged six, nine and 11. They have been very hard work during lockdown, if I'm totally honest. It has been a relief to get them back to school. They are hyper-competitive. Every single game - indoor, outdoor, computer, board game - ends in a fight. When they do get individual screen time, all is quiet, but then I have a big fight on my hands to get them to switch them off for meals. Will they ever be friends or will this fighting just continue?

David replies: Competition is a double-edged sword when it comes to children. On the one hand, we do want to encourage children to always try to perform at their best. We also recognise that later life may be competitive in terms of opportunities, jobs, sports and so on. On the other hand, as you have found with your boys, lots of competition inevitably leads to lots of disappointment and often disagreement.

The ages of your boys make it especially hard, since they love to compete but can't bear to lose. The pain of disappointment is often overwhelming. This is what probably sparks into rows and fighting, since the concepts of justice and fairness will also be in the background and any perception that the game wasn't "fair" will be argued long and hard.

Many families find that even though their children seem to be antagonistic at home, they will be fiercely loyal to each other if someone else threatens one of them, or if one seems to be treated unjustly outside the home. That is often a better measure of their care and concern for each other than the fighting that you witness. Often children's competitiveness, with their siblings, can be fuelled by rivalry. Again, the rivalry can be underpinned by a sense that one or other among them is treated better, is more loved or is better cared for than another. This is an area where you do have an opportunity to influence the dynamic between them. While it is unrealistic to treat them all the same, as they are at different ages and stages of development, with different needs, you can treat them all fairly, and be seen to do so. Sometimes, with siblings, it can be really helpful to give them a forum, where they can vent some of their frustration, or other feelings, about each other. So, talking to them individually, about the things they find difficult, or annoying, about their brothers may give you some insight into things that can be easily changed (to improve their relationships), or at least understood such that the boys may not feel as annoyed since they now know that you get it. In other situations, you may need to intervene in the fights, to help them to better listen to each other, to better empathise with each other's perspectives, such that they may be able to work out the disagreements more effectively. In those situations try to act less like a referee, and more like a mediator. One of the best books I have come across is Siblings Without Rivalry by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish. It offers practical and effective ideas to reduce sibling fighting.