| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear David Coleman: My three sons fight all the time. Will they ever be friends?

Lots of competition can lead to lots of sibling rivalry Expand

Close

Lots of competition can lead to lots of sibling rivalry

Lots of competition can lead to lots of sibling rivalry

Lots of competition can lead to lots of sibling rivalry

Q I have three sons, aged six, nine and 11. They have been very hard work during lockdown, if I'm totally honest. It has been a relief to get them back to school. They are hyper-competitive. Every single game - indoor, outdoor, computer, board game - ends in a fight. When they do get individual screen time, all is quiet, but then I have a big fight on my hands to get them to switch them off for meals. Will they ever be friends or will this fighting just continue?

David replies: Competition is a double-edged sword when it comes to children. On the one hand, we do want to encourage children to always try to perform at their best. We also recognise that later life may be competitive in terms of opportunities, jobs, sports and so on. On the other hand, as you have found with your boys, lots of competition inevitably leads to lots of disappointment and often disagreement.

The ages of your boys make it especially hard, since they love to compete but can't bear to lose. The pain of disappointment is often overwhelming. This is what probably sparks into rows and fighting, since the concepts of justice and fairness will also be in the background and any perception that the game wasn't "fair" will be argued long and hard.

Related Content