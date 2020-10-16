| 9.3°C Dublin

Dealing with lockdown take two: how to survive the possibility of it a second time as winter looms

With the nation braced for another lockdown, Kathy Donaghy asks what we can do to survive it second time around

A man and a woman have a conversation on Main street, Co. Cavan, before the county moved to Level 4 of Ireland's Covid-19 plan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man and a woman have a conversation on Main street, Co. Cavan, before the county moved to Level 4 of Ireland's Covid-19 plan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Kathy Donaghy

While millions of hearts are collectively sinking at the prospect of Level 5 restrictions being imposed, experts believe that avoiding a grim winter of discontent is within our own grasp if we are proactive about minding ourselves physically and mentally.

According to psychotherapist Stella O’Malley, we already have a toolkit to get through a second lockdown because we learned from our experiences earlier this year what worked in our lives and what didn’t.

“A lot of people will say it was different, that it was the summer and be very quick to take a negative view of this, especially if they don’t agree with what’s happening,” she says.