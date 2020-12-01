| 8.8°C Dublin

David Coleman: There’s a good reason why the Late Late Toy Show made you cry this year

Like adults, kids can bottle up feelings of stress and anxiety until they’re released in a rage or teary breakdown. But by helping them recognise their feelings, they can better manage them

Ryan Tubridy hosted The Late Late Toy Show that brought some viewers to tears. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Dr David Coleman

Have you found yourself in tears watching the telly over the last while? I didn’t watch the Toy Show last Friday, but judging by the WhatsApp messages from friends they were in floods of tears for big chunks of the show. I have found myself crying at the Repair Shop, at the final of GBBO and on Saturday as Hrvy got emotional when chatting to his family on Strictly. As my wife will affirm, I’m not usually a man to cry much.

So what is going on that all this emotion is bubbling to the surface?

I think that when we get faced with emotionally stressful events our “go to” coping strategy is to distract ourselves away from whatever distress those events are creating. In the short-term, this can be quite useful and effective, as it allows us to continue to get by and to deal with the situations that we are in. We can use all sorts of distractions, like TV, exercise, eating, reading, listening to music, chatting to friends and so on. In moderation, all of these are healthy ways to keep the distress at bay.

