| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

David Coleman: Keira Bell’s experience reflects one of the biggest fears of parents whose child expresses gender dysphoria. What if it is ‘a phase’?

What if your son or daughter pursues gender reassignment and then regrets it later? Many parents don’t know how best to support children when they say they want to transition

Keira Bell (23), began taking puberty blockers when she was 16 Expand

Close

Keira Bell (23), began taking puberty blockers when she was 16

Keira Bell (23), began taking puberty blockers when she was 16

Keira Bell (23), began taking puberty blockers when she was 16

Dr David Coleman

I saw a report on TV last week, about Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who won her court case against the Tavistock Centre (which runs the Gender Identity Development Service in the UK and offers an outreach here in Ireland too), claiming that she didn’t receive an appropriate assessment, nor enough counselling, as a teenager, before embarking on hormone treatment to block puberty and then begin a transitioning process to become male.

Speaking in interviews, she is really clear that at the time, transitioning was exactly what she wanted. But in her early twenties, after having a double mastectomy and identifying as a male, she had reason to reconsider and has ultimately come to the belief that her assigned gender at birth does reflect who she is. Keira’s experience reflects one of the biggest fears of many parents whose child expresses gender dysphoria. What if the gender dysphoria might be “a phase”? What if your son or daughter pursues gender reassignment and then regrets that decision later?

Gender dysphoria (GD) which is probably the widest used term, currently, refers to a marked incongruence between a person’s experienced or expressed gender and their assigned gender at birth.

Privacy