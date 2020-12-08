David Coleman: Keira Bell’s experience reflects one of the biggest fears of parents whose child expresses gender dysphoria. What if it is ‘a phase’?

I saw a report on TV last week, about Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who won her court case against the Tavistock Centre (which runs the Gender Identity Development Service in the UK and offers an outreach here in Ireland too), claiming that she didn’t receive an appropriate assessment, nor enough counselling, as a teenager, before embarking on hormone treatment to block puberty and then begin a transitioning process to become male.

Speaking in interviews, she is really clear that at the time, transitioning was exactly what she wanted. But in her early twenties, after having a double mastectomy and identifying as a male, she had reason to reconsider and has ultimately come to the belief that her assigned gender at birth does reflect who she is. Keira’s experience reflects one of the biggest fears of many parents whose child expresses gender dysphoria. What if the gender dysphoria might be “a phase”? What if your son or daughter pursues gender reassignment and then regrets that decision later?

Gender dysphoria (GD) which is probably the widest used term, currently, refers to a marked incongruence between a person’s experienced or expressed gender and their assigned gender at birth.

Most children who experience GD express, from an early age, a strong desire to be of the other gender or assert that they are of the other gender. They may dislike their own sexual anatomy. Other signs might be that they prefer to dress in clothing typical of the other gender, or prefer to play with toys, or do activities usually used or engaged in by the other gender. They may prefer to play with the other gender.

The whole area of gender dysphoria, gender incongruence or transgender, is challenging and complicated for families to navigate. For many children, feeling like they are assigned the wrong gender can be distressing and difficult and can lead to complexity in their family and social relationships. It can be a lonely and isolating experience for some and can be associated with anxiety, depression and even suicidal feelings. Parents often don’t know how best to support their child. Should they just affirm their child’s expressed gender and let them live a life as the other gender? Alternatively, should they protect their child from potential bullying by insisting that they continue to act in accordance with their assigned gender, at least in public? Could that cause more confusion and distress for their child?

Some children with GD in childhood become even more sure of their gender identity in adolescence, knowing that they are transgender. However, research estimates suggest that the majority of children, between about 60pc and 90pc of children who had experienced GD in their childhood, have those feelings fade away in adolescence. This suggests that parents need to acknowledge and validate their child’s experience during childhood, such that their child feels loved and accepted, with the knowledge that their child’s feelings about their gender will crystallise in adolescence.

There is another cohort of young people whose gender identity only becomes an issue in adolescence, having gone through childhood with no apparent discomfort about their gender, and showing none of the typical indicators of childhood GD. Research by Lisa Littman in 2018, looking at parent perspectives of having such adolescents, shows the further complexity for parents in understanding their child, when they come out as transgender, as a teen, “out of the blue”.

That research, which needs further replication, suggests that parents felt strongly that their child may have been influenced by social media, their friend-group and other online sources, to see gender dysphoria as the explanation for other adolescent issues and distresses, and to see transitioning as the only answer to finding happiness. Again this suggests that comprehensive assessment is critical to helping both the teen, and their family, understand what is going on.

Parenting a child or an adolescent who has gender dysphoria is somewhat fraught. For a start your child or teen may be in very significant distress, they may be struggling with their own feelings, and may struggle with yours too, feeling that any questioning (or doubts) on your part about their beliefs amount to transphobia.

The most important thing, for any parent, then, is to be able to listen and validate your child’s experience, truly hearing them. You can’t know what it is like to be them or how they feel and so it is only with listening and empathy that you can support them to further explore, clarify and process their strong, and possibly complicated, feelings about their gender. Talking to your GP may point you in the direction of further help and support for them and for you.