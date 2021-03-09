| 8.2°C Dublin

David Coleman: In the end, beleaguered trainer Gordon Elliott owned his mistake. And that sets a great example for our kids

Parents can learn a lot from the champion trainer’s response to his public shaming

Racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott took responsibility for his actions. Photo: David Conachy

Racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott took responsibility for his actions. Photo: David Conachy

A lot of column inches in the papers, over the weekend, were dedicated to Gordon Elliott, the horse racing trainer who was pictured sitting on a dead horse. What struck me about the Elliott story was the way in which a cohort of people were quick to excoriate him. While his own actions were disrespectful and distasteful, the reactions of others, especially on social media platforms, were judgemental, harsh and punitive. This was “cancel culture” in action. One mistake was, apparently, inexcusable and unforgivable. One mistake was, apparently, enough to eradicate any and all good that Elliott may have also done in his life to date.

I spend a lot of my time trying to understand the actions, the thoughts and the feelings of teenagers and children. Typically, many of those who are referred to me will have made mistakes, either in their behaviour or their interactions with their peers or with authority figures. But I don’t get many bad kids referred to me; I get lots of good kids, who’ve sometimes done bad things. Do those children and teenagers deserve to be cancelled for their actions?

Right from the start of their parenting careers, many parents operate a conditional form of parenting that is based on punishment and reward. In truth most of us learned this kind of behavioural conditioning from our own parents, as it is a very common way to try to shape children’s behaviour. The most common expression of this kind of parenting is the “if…then…” phrasing. “If you eat your vegetables, then you can have some dessert”. “If you keep yelling at me, then you will have to sit out on the stairs for four minutes.”

