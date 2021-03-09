David Coleman: In the end, beleaguered trainer Gordon Elliott owned his mistake. And that sets a great example for our kids

A lot of column inches in the papers, over the weekend, were dedicated to Gordon Elliott, the horse racing trainer who was pictured sitting on a dead horse. What struck me about the Elliott story was the way in which a cohort of people were quick to excoriate him. While his own actions were disrespectful and distasteful, the reactions of others, especially on social media platforms, were judgemental, harsh and punitive. This was “cancel culture” in action. One mistake was, apparently, inexcusable and unforgivable. One mistake was, apparently, enough to eradicate any and all good that Elliott may have also done in his life to date.

I spend a lot of my time trying to understand the actions, the thoughts and the feelings of teenagers and children. Typically, many of those who are referred to me will have made mistakes, either in their behaviour or their interactions with their peers or with authority figures. But I don’t get many bad kids referred to me; I get lots of good kids, who’ve sometimes done bad things. Do those children and teenagers deserve to be cancelled for their actions?

Right from the start of their parenting careers, many parents operate a conditional form of parenting that is based on punishment and reward. In truth most of us learned this kind of behavioural conditioning from our own parents, as it is a very common way to try to shape children’s behaviour. The most common expression of this kind of parenting is the “if…then…” phrasing. “If you eat your vegetables, then you can have some dessert”. “If you keep yelling at me, then you will have to sit out on the stairs for four minutes.”

Read More It may seem innocuous enough, but this is the same style of parenting that is used to justify really distressing punishments like spanking or slapping children. It is also the kind of approach that could lead to the public humiliation of children and teenagers for wrongdoing and ultimately underlies the attitudes inherent in cancel culture; if you do wrong, you must be punished. Mistakes are inexcusable and redemption is not possible. Moreover, when we rely on conditional parenting techniques, we are effectively teaching children that they cannot know how to behave and that they must depend on us to tell them how to behave. When a parent doles out punishment, children begin to believe, consciously or subconsciously, that they can’t behave well on their own. They begin to rely on the parent to “make” them behave. The child never learns to regulate their own behaviour, always relying on their parent to regulate it for them, through punishment or reward. I have had parents come to me over the years describing how a son or daughter was always such a well-behaved child, one who was polite, one who took pride in what they did. They cannot understand, then, how the same child became a wayward teenager, running with the pack, getting themselves into all sorts of bother. In many such circumstances, what has happened is that the child who always did what their parents told them (being obedient in response to punishment and reward) is simply remaining reliant on someone else to tell them what to do. As a teenager, however, that new authority is their peers. The truth of life is that mistakes are inevitable and are often the best form of learning. Children and teenagers need to be allowed to make mistakes in a family culture that promotes understanding, reflection and learning from those mistakes. A child realising what they have done wrong, accepting the natural consequences of that behaviour, and problem-solving better ways to behave the next time is what helps them to become responsible for their actions. Because of our own learning from our parents, conditional parenting may be a very deeply ingrained approach to rearing children and teenagers. There are many things that children may do that are inexcusable, like hitting or hurting someone else, for example. Yet that is not to say that we can’t understand how a child gets to the point of hitting someone. It is our willingness to understand our child’s actions in the context of their feelings, or the other circumstances, that will allow us the space to help them change the behaviour. Punishing it won’t help. We all make mistakes. Owning up to our mistakes, and changing our subsequent behaviour is all that is required. Cancellation need not apply. Gordon Elliott’s statement after the IHRB hearing is a fine example of someone taking responsibility. He said, “I am in this situation by my own action, and I am not going to dodge away from this.” If my kids can grow up to take that kind of responsibility for any of their actions, then I’ll be a very proud father. I just hope I have withheld judgement and punishment, enough, to allow them to develop in this way.

Read More