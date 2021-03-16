| 13°C Dublin

David Coleman: I treated my daughter differently to her brothers for years. Sarah Everard's death made me realise just how wrong I was

My double standards as a parent become more obvious when my daughter hit her teenage years, and I became more protective of her. But I was simply perpetuating inequality

Sarah Everard (33) disappeared as she walked home from a friend’s house in London on March 3. Her body was found a week later in a Kent woodland

Sarah Everard (33) disappeared as she walked home from a friend’s house in London on March 3. Her body was found a week later in a Kent woodland

David Coleman Twitter Email

I operated double standards for years. I am the parent to a girl and two boys and I treated them differently. My double standard wasn’t so obvious when they were small, but it crystallised in their adolescence when I became blatantly more protective of my daughter when she went out alone to meet friends, when she went to discos and when she dated boys. She complained about it, but I persisted with it for quite some time. I assumed that she was more at risk of coming to harm than her brothers. That assumption, however, is based on an inequality that I not only accepted, but in hindsight, perpetuated.

The killing of Sarah Everard and the public response to it, especially from girls and women, has clearly identified where I have been so wrong in my tacit acceptance that my daughter was at more risk, simply because of her gender. There are strongly rooted social and cultural attitudes that underpin violence against women. It can start with things like sexist language and joking, or feeling free to make comments on a woman’s appearance, or having rigid roles for men and women. It can then move through to sexualisation of women, shaming, threatening, harassing, controlling behaviour and into actual physical or psychological violence, rape and murder at the most extreme.

