David Coleman: I treated my daughter differently to her brothers for years. Sarah Everard's death made me realise just how wrong I was

I operated double standards for years. I am the parent to a girl and two boys and I treated them differently. My double standard wasn’t so obvious when they were small, but it crystallised in their adolescence when I became blatantly more protective of my daughter when she went out alone to meet friends, when she went to discos and when she dated boys. She complained about it, but I persisted with it for quite some time. I assumed that she was more at risk of coming to harm than her brothers. That assumption, however, is based on an inequality that I not only accepted, but in hindsight, perpetuated.

The killing of Sarah Everard and the public response to it, especially from girls and women, has clearly identified where I have been so wrong in my tacit acceptance that my daughter was at more risk, simply because of her gender. There are strongly rooted social and cultural attitudes that underpin violence against women. It can start with things like sexist language and joking, or feeling free to make comments on a woman’s appearance, or having rigid roles for men and women. It can then move through to sexualisation of women, shaming, threatening, harassing, controlling behaviour and into actual physical or psychological violence, rape and murder at the most extreme.

While most men would claim not to be a danger to a woman, men still often carry sexist, even misogynistic, attitudes to girls and women. If you think you don’t, recall if you have ever said things like “she’s strong for a girl” (she is just strong and strength is not reserved for boys), or “boys don’t cry” (because crying is associated with weakness and only girls are allowed to be weak) or “don’t get your knickers in a twist” (being moody or over-sensitive is a negative, and female, problem).

Each or any of those kinds of comments, in isolation, may seem relatively benign but when they accumulate, they have the potential to create a climate in which a girl or woman will feel uncomfortable, intimidated or even afraid. It is the easy acceptance of girls being unequal that allows them to be treated differently and that can become dangerous.

Your attitudes and beliefs form the single biggest influence on your children. It is not the attitudes that you express out loud, or explain verbally, that your children may recall most strongly, it is the attitudes that you display in your everyday conversations and actions that will become deep-rooted. If parents casually, and unthinkingly, give off messages that girls or women are not equal, or should be treated differently, then parents are part of the problem.

As parents, you need to spot casual sexism, name it and challenge it so that your children can see that you don’t accept it and don’t tolerate it. You can use the multiple examples from TV or the media to talk about the concept of mutual respect with our children. You can use interactions between TV characters to highlight both the sexism and the disrespect that may be evident outside your family. What might be more challenging, however, is to acknowledge the sexism, gender inequality or disrespect that may be present within your family.

You need to underpin more of your decisions as a parent with gender equality at the forefront of your actions. You need to let your children know that men and women can equally take up any career or play any sport. For example, how do you react to seeing footballers, rugby players or golfers who are women? Do you see those as equal access sports? Because we certainly, as a society, don’t fund them equally. Do your kids see you and your partner sharing all of the roles within the household? Who cooks, cleans, vacuums, mows the lawn, brings the bins out, shops and so on?

Expand Close Mourners clash with police officers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, during a vigil for Sarah Everard in London, on March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez / Facebook

You also have to role model, as well as talk about, respect for everyone. You need to show respect in your communication with each other and in your actions. Do your children see one parent regularly undermining the other, or putting the other down, or dismissing their views or opinions? Do they see one parent controlling another, perhaps in subtle ways, like access to money, or always having first preference on using the car, or preventing social or family connections outside the immediate family unit?

Thanks to my daughter and my wife, I did learn that my attitude towards my daughter was wrong, and I have changed. Sarah Everard’s death has just spotlighted it for me all over again and has underlined the critical need for true equality and the need to challenge the status quo that accepts that violence against women is part of life.

If you haven’t yet got it wrong with your kids, then continue to promote real gender equality so that gender-based violence may not remain an embedded cultural phenomenon. If you have got it wrong, then change. Change is always possible and always welcome.