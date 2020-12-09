Dangerous resentment levels started to build - lockdown burnout forced me to finally ask my husband for help around the house

As mums, most of us are used to the daily juggling act — the school run, the laundry, the dinner, the shopping, the homework, the dreaded class WhatsApp group, and that’s just for starters. Centuries of women as the primary carer in the home has instilled a sense of duty and expectation which puts the pressure on us to cover all the bases. And although women have made great strides in the workplace over the years, for many of us work is just yet another addition to our endless list of domestic responsibilities.

I hadn’t given any of this too much thought until lockdown happened earlier this year. I was used to working during school hours, balancing my job with all the domestic chores. I’ve been working from home for many years, so it was easy to run downstairs and switch on the washing machine, or throw something together for dinner during my work break. I was lucky — I had a lifestyle where I could juggle everything, managing to keep all the balls in the air for the most part. It was probably the best juggling act anyone could possibly hope for under the circumstances.

And then full lockdown happened, the schools closed and suddenly we were all at home and the balls started to drop one by one. The extra mealtimes (lunch was a particularly bitter pill to swallow), the invasion of my quiet work space with continuous cries of ‘snack!’, ‘my iPad percentage is low’, and ‘I’m bored,’ coupled with looming work deadlines made any hope of getting everything done a total impossibility.

But it wasn’t just the unnatural state of having the kids — Ava (10) and Anya (8) — around full-time that frazzled my nerves; for the first time in our relationship, my husband Sam was working from home, too: he upstairs in our bedroom, and me a short staircase away in my sanctuary, the spare room, where I have worked for over 10 years. And he’s really loud on the phone.

During those first couple of weeks, we attempted to follow our usual routine. In the mornings, my husband would ‘go off to work’ upstairs and I would do meals and homeschool until 2pm (the well intentioned effort to follow the school day until 3.30pm lasted approximately two days) before starting my own work while the kids buried themselves in their iPads, munching on whatever rubbish they could find in the cupboards — all rules around screen-time and sweets firmly gone out the window. Three hours and dozens of interruptions later it would be time to start the dinner, feeling panicky as I prepared it, picturing my work deadlines disappearing into the horizon.

I know my experience is common. A recent National Women’s Council survey of Irish women found that more than eight in 10 said their caring responsibilities increased this year, and that many of these women felt caring wasn’t shared equally in their household.

Nevertheless, dangerous levels of resentment started to build. Anyone unfortunate enough to pass by our front door would hear cries of, ‘Why aren’t you asking your daddy for a snack? You have two parents.’ But it didn’t work — they were so used to coming to me for everything that it hadn’t occurred to them to go to their dad instead. After two weeks of the sheer relentlessness of it all, I took my husband aside and told him I couldn’t juggle everything by myself. After all, we were both at home full-time. Surely he could find a gap in his busy schedule to help out more on the home front. His reaction surprised me (although I’m sure my gritted teeth and menacing tone had something to do with it). Instantly, he told me that he would rearrange his day to cover breakfast and lunch so I could have more time to work.

To be honest, his response firmly took the wind out of my sails. “You only had to ask,” he said. To which I shot back, “I shouldn’t have to ask!” thus echoing the cries of women everywhere when trying to make their frustrations known to their partners. But thinking about it afterwards (and though it kills me to say it), the man was right. I only had to ask for help. As far as he was concerned, I was coping perfectly because I hadn’t said anything to him directly (or indeed emblazoned the message on my T-shirt). Clearly, my high levels of tutting, and angry mumbles of, “Well, I’ll do the lunch again this time, will I?” had fallen on deaf ears. But I’m particularly bad at asking for help especially since the kids came along. Because behind it all, I liked being the one the girls went to when they needed something; I liked the feeling of satisfaction it gave me when I solved one of their (endless) problems; and I liked being the one who they came to first. But I also knew that they had another parent who was fully capable of doing everything I could, and more importantly, that I needed help before I lost my marbles altogether.

During the first few days of this new schedule, the girls continued to come into me while I was working, armed with ‘urgent’ messages usually involving a ‘hilarious’ anecdote, or to serenade me with a song they had heard on YouTube Kids. But over time (supported by some firm direction from me), they started to go to their dad for help with the little things, and I think in some way (regardless of the inevitable rows here and there) it has brought them closer together.

The kids are back at school now and thankfully home-school is a distant and traumatic memory, and yet we still haven’t returned to our old routine. My husband is still working from home so he does breakfast and the school lunches, and he also helps out with the school run. The man still can’t plait their hair, but I’ll have to let him off that one.

As for getting my space back, we have set up an office/man cave in the back garden, an expense we could do without, but we both agree that it is far cheaper than a divorce.

Lockdown, for all its evils, has taught me that I can’t do everything by myself, that there is help there if I need it, and all I have to do is swallow my pride, ditch the martyrdom and the glory hunting, and just ask. After all, the problem with having too many balls in the air is that you’re bound to drop at least one.

