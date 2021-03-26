Army of volunteers roll out sea of yellow for massive Daffodil Day fundraising event

Dora Bracken (86) who raises funds every year for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day. Picture: Gerry Mooney

AN ‘army’ of volunteers have come up with innovative ways to help raise vital funds for Daffodil Day, which takes place tomorrow, March 26.

The Irish Cancer Society normally raises in the region of €4m when traditional events are able to take place. However, last year the charity saw a €2m drop in income from the event after it was cancelled just days before it was due to take place.

And with collection buckets silent for the second year in a row, people are being asked to support Daffodil Day online via https://donate.cancer.ie/ or phone callsave 1850 60 60 60.

Dora Bracken (86) is the Irish Cancer Society’s longest serving Daffodil Day fundraiser, with 31 years of volunteering under belt. With lockdown, Ms Bracken won’t be fundraising this year, but she says she’ll be cheering it on from home.

Under normal circumstances, Ms Bracken says she would raise between €6000 and €7000 for Daffodil Day.

From Terenure, Dublin, she worked in AIB bank in Donnybrook for 20 years and says she started bringing daffodils into the bank for staff and customers to sell and donate. After that she began selling daffodils in pubs, shops, bingo and Donnybrook Fair.

“I’ve been outside Donnybrook Fair now for over 30 years selling daffodils”, says Ms Bracken. "I’d be there from half 7 until 5 o’clock in the evening.”

The day before Daffodil Day, on the Thursday night, Dora and her sister Harriet would start at 8pm touring pubs around Dublin selling Daffodils.

“We’d come home around 12 o’clock and count all the money – we’d take in over €1,000 on the Thursday before Daffodil Day would even start,” she says.

“Everyone was touched by cancer and they’d say to me, ‘you’re doing a fabulous job, we’d have to donate’.”

Taking on the challenge virtually is Diane Gallagher from Crannagh, Rathfarnham in Dublin.

A Daffodil Day fundraiser for the last 30 years, Ms Gallagher says she “started young” and has turned the event into a family affair.

Her children, siblings, nieces, and nephews now all take part in the yearly fundraiser.

“All the children collect in their school. It’s lovely in a sense because all the children have done it – they’ve collected on the road and all that sort of thing,” she says.

Ms Gallagher's seven-month-old granddaughter Grace is the newest addition to the fundraising team. “She’s our latest volunteer,” says the proud grandmother.

Ms Gallagher is a flower arranger with the Association of Irish Floral Artists (AOIFA) and this year, due to lockdown, she has decided to put her skills into action to raise money.

Instead of her usual fundraising, this year she is doing a virtual flower arranging demonstration tomorrow morning.

Her daughter, Emily Gallagher, organised a GoFundMe page for her mother, where people can donate.

In normal years, Ms Gallagher says she would collect “quite a sizeable amount”, with family and friends outside Ashleaf Shopping Centre, Crumlin in Dublin.

“I organise to have people to collect with me all day – it’s a very social event and all my friends and family collect with me. I’ve done it for years,” she says.

Normally, Ms Gallagher says she would order around 10,000 daffodils to her home ahead of Daffodil Day, and friends and family would collect them and help sell them.

She says she would collect “around €6,000” on Daffodil Day. “I’d get about €4,000 from where we collect, and I’d get all the other money in from different people.”

During the virtual demonstration, Diane will show people how to do “one or two” flower arrangements.

Earlier today, Ms Gallagher's online fundraiser had already reached over €3,500. “I’m delighted to have gotten that far, I wouldn’t have anticipated that we would have done that well,” she says.

The experienced fundraiser says it has been harder to raise money this year due to lockdown, but “people are extraordinarily generous – especially young people”.

Online Editors