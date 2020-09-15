Six months. Six months of this strange, frustrating, frightening, weird, self-contained new world. A world in which we are struggling to discover how best to live with this bloody virus as we wait for a vaccine.

Six months. Six months of this strange, frustrating, frightening, weird, self-contained new world. A world in which we are struggling to discover how best to live with this bloody virus as we wait for a vaccine.

But there are some positives. And in the interests of our collective sanity, it's important to look at the things that have changed for the better during this pandemic.

Before Covid-19, climate change was the big bogeyman in our lives. How many of us bought bamboo toothbrushes, beeswax wraps and paper straws in an attempt to do our bit to save the world? Those little concessions seem laughable now, because it seems to have taken this pandemic to push a lot of us out of our cars and onto our bikes.

Bikes were the big seller during the early days of lockdown, and we don't seem to be falling out of love with this new way of moving around just yet. This is a hugely positive win not just for the planet but for us individually as we reap the health benefits of this new activity.

This new-found interest in cycling has been helped along, certainly in Dublin, by local councils who have moved very quickly to encourage us, with new segregated cycle lanes which make it safer not just for 'mature' novice cyclists like me, but for kids, for cargo bikes and also for those who use mobility scooters.

This move has in turn led to a rebirth of our suburban towns and villages, as these cycleways and widened paths have been accompanied by new outdoor seating and colourful planters. In six months, we reimagined and made real a new vision of how our villages and towns should be social hubs, places for people to gather.

Young adults whose lives have been so very curtailed by this virus have also been kept at home this summer, when they would normally have been using their holidays from college to traipse off to far-flung corners of our planet in search of adventure. Summer 2020 has seen many of them exploring our own country instead and discovering that, in fact, Ireland has so much to offer.

I am sure we aren't the only parents whose adult kids joined them for some of their holiday at home (I will not use that stupid word staycation). I am sure I am not the only jaded and exhausted mammy who got to savour once more something I assumed was gone forever - the family holiday with kids in the back of the car playing 'I Spy' and 'Cow, Sheep, Horse' with just as much zeal as they would have a decade ago, although with far more cursing.

I have also relished the fact that I have now had six months of not waking on a weekend morning wondering if they had gotten home safely from a wild night out in the city. Wild nights out are no more for the moment, and this mammy is happy about that.

We have been swimming in our cold seas, something that is apparently good for you. As I emerged from the Atlantic last month, I experienced a surge of happiness which may have been the magic of the sea, or could have been a high from the realisation that I hadn't died of a heart attack from the shock of cold water.

Living with Covid-19 has pushed many of us to spend more time online as we zoom for work. Perhaps, as a result, that is why many of us are reading more than ever. And reading actual books. Books remove us from the real world in a way watching TV just doesn't. Reading requires you to engage your imagination in order to dive into the story being told. It's a blessed respite from reality.

Animals and nature also provide an especially important balm to many of us during this time; something we first noticed during the initial lockdown when the world went silent and we suddenly were aware of the birds.

We realised how much our pets added value to our suddenly restricted lives. And as we dug deep and stayed home, springtime burst forth regardless. The turning of the wheel of the year continues as we head into autumn and winter and reminds us that mother nature is still doing what she does, unrestricted and not bothered by this bloody virus.

As we have renewed our relationship with our pets, we have also renewed our relationships with our neighbours through a fostering of community spirit during this time of crisis.

So, as we head into the darker days of winter, lets build on what we have managed to salvage and reimagine from the ruination that Covid-19 has delivered. Let's remember to focus on the positive while we continue to wash our hands, stay socially distanced and wear a mask!