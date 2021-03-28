Crime writer Sharon Dempsey: “Suddenly we don’t have to answer to the Church or to men. It’s a long time coming”

BUCCANEER MEDIA FOR ITV MARCELLA SERIES 3 EPISODE 1 Pictured: ANNA FRIEL as Marcella Backland. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 07909906963

This time last year Sharon Dempsey was without a book deal and was hoping to hear back about a place on a PhD at Queen’s University Belfast in crime fiction.

Within the first two weeks of lockdown, she had secured not just a book deal for her second novel, Who Took Eden Mulligan?, but the funding for her PhD, which explores class and gender in Northern Irish crime fiction. “Two huge life ambitions,” Dempsey says, cheerfully.

Previously a health journalist and author, Dempsey had written four non-fiction health titles including Extreme Parenting: Parenting Your Child with a Chronic Illness and Can I tell you about Peanut Allergy? before publishing her first novel in 2017 at the age of 47.

“I wrote a lot about parenting when the kids were small, but [fiction] was one of those things that almost seemed like too big a dream to have,” she reflects. “And it was only until I started treating it like a job that everything started to happen. Right before that, wanting to write fiction was sort of like a dark little secret.”

Dempsey’s stirring debut, Little Bird, tells the tale of forensic psychologist Declan Wells, who is dealing with the aftermath of a car bomb during the Troubles in Belfast, and finds himself on the heels of a macabre serial killer.

The writing of Dempsey’s debut was helped along by a bursary from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. “I used the award money to buy mentoring, and it was [Dublin crime writer] Louise Phillips who was my mentor,” Dempsey recalls. “She’s so lovely and so nurturing, and I just wish every new and emerging writer had someone like Louise.”

Of late, there has been online chatter about the book industry’s apparent fixation on young debut writers, hinting at a sort of ageism within the business. In realising this long-held dream, Dempsey has few regrets about publishing her debut novel in her late 40s.

“There are so many brilliant, brilliant young writers out there, but also so many brilliant, brilliant middle-aged writers too,” Dempsey notes.

“I think writing is a craft, and you have to serve your apprenticeship. And while my writing may have been ready earlier, a lot of confidence didn’t come around for me until I was at least 40. Now, I’m sort of fearless.

"And so, you know, it all comes together when it’s the right time, and I’m glad I’m having this experience now. I don’t sit around thinking, ‘I wish this had happened earlier’, because certainly, I wouldn’t have enjoyed it earlier. I probably would have done as good a job earlier.”

Timing, it would seem, is everything. Not only is Dempsey now part of a glittering roll-call of Irish crime writers she also finds herself part of a groundswell of Northern Irish authors writing with acuity and vim about the day-to-day hardships of life during The Troubles.

Booker Prize-winner Anna Burns, Michelle Gallen and, more recently, Kerri ní Dochartaigh have written searing works about that experience, and have explored how this time has marked ordinary lives long after peace was finally established in Northern Ireland.

Is this wave of Northern Irish writing happening because, in a post-conflict Northern Ireland, now is a relatively comfortable moment to explore this painful past?

“It’s not that it’s comfortable – it’s necessary almost,” Dempsey notes. “They say write about what you know, but I wrote about what I want to know and what I want to understand. In a way, I wrote to know exactly where I stand on any given issue. And I’m never done, doing that in Ireland. That’s the nature of the people – you never run out of ideas, and you’ll never run out of material.”

Among this celebration of thrumming, promising young Northern Irish talent, there is an exciting subset of Northern Irish female crime writers gaining pace.

“What’s really interesting is that the huge explosion of female [crime] writers has really been a Southern Irish phenomenon,” she says. “They have been so commercially successful and critically lauded as well, but we haven’t had that up in the North until very, very recently.

"Crime writing here only really emerged [during] the peace process, and it was still very much that violence was on the streets, and the crime writing from authors like Adrian McKinty, Eoin McNamee and Colin Bateman, was very hard-boiled, and quite masculine.

"It wasn’t until later that you saw writers like Claire McGowan coming through with her Paula Maguire series.”

Elaborating on the more recent rise of Northern Ireland’s female crime writers, Dempsey adds: “I think a lot of it has to do with societal changes. In the last 20 years in [the Republic of] Ireland, we’ve had this huge cultural shift where we’ve had to sort of re-examine who we are as women as much as anything.

"Suddenly, we have this idea that we don’t have to answer to the Church, or to men. It was a long time coming, but in the North of Ireland, things have been slightly different. We’ve been slightly behind.

"But our societal change is really happening now with the peace process, but also Brexit and the Irish Sea border. We’re coming forward and finding a voice and being, you know, ‘Give us a place at the table’.”

Dempsey grew up and was raised in south Belfast, in the Ormeau Road area, where she attended Holy Rosary Primary School and Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock.

“It was an area that definitely experienced the Troubles,” she recalls. “I remember playing on the street in the evening when I was seven years old and you could see a flash of white light at the top of the street, and then within seconds, boom.

“It was a time when every time you went into the city centre to shop you’d go through coats and checkpoints and have your coats searched,” she adds. “Again, I remember trying on trousers in a clothing shop with my mum when I was, again, seven, and there was a bomb scare. It was like, ‘Everybody get out’. But all of that was so normalised, and life went on in spite of it.

"But at the end of the day we were a very, very happy, close family. It was a backdrop, but the Troubles were there, and you couldn’t deny they were there.”

Dempsey graduated from Queen’s University with an English and politics degree, and moved initially to London, then to Cardiff, where she worked in public relations. Dempsey notes that her upbringing cast a long shadow nonetheless.

“I remember one November 5th and there were fireworks in London,” Dempsey recalls, of the lively annual celebration known in Britain as Bonfire Night or Guy Fawkes Night. “Every time it happened I wasn’t hitting the floor or anything but I definitely had a jump [in my heart]. You don’t realise you held onto that fear until you were away from it.”

Dempsey’s second book, Who Took Eden Mulligan?, is faithful to procedural crime fiction conventions, but the Belfast-based work boasts an especially strong sense of place. Forensic psychologist Rose Lainey returns home to Northern Ireland for her mother’s funeral; while she is there, an old friend, Detective Inspector Danny Stowe, asks her to look into an unusual case: a bloodied and hysterical young woman, Iona Garner, runs into a police station, confessing to killing five people in a run-down cottage near Belfast city. The sentence ‘Who took Eden Mulligan?’ is graffitied onto the cottage wall, alluding to a cold case where Eden Mulligan, a mother of five, disappeared in mysterious circumstances decades previously during The Troubles.

Although not based on any one specific person, the character of Eden Mulligan brings true heft to Dempsey’s tale. Authorities believe that Eden Mulligan simply ran away from her family commitments; meanwhile, the story also explores the acute trauma and abandonment felt by her five children.

“I’m often writing about mothers in some way or another, which is really strange because I have a brilliant relationship with my mother and I love being a mother,” Dempsey notes.

“But there’s something about the idea of that space that’s left behind, of the one person who is so important to you. The mother who disappears is a real trope of the Troubles, and it’s one of those things that happened that’s very unsettling. To use the American term there was little closure and no sense of being able to honour your dead relatives. There’s something very unsettling in that for us as a nation – for the whole of Ireland.”

Also in the book’s mix is a soupçon of romance between Rose and Danny; something that Dempsey may or may not explore in subsequent novels in the series (the second book in the series has already been written).

“I love relationships between men and women that are platonic, and I think there’s a lot to get out of that dynamic,” Dempsey observes.

“Danny and Rose are reluctant to change what they have because they really value that friendship, but, yeah, there’s definitely a spark there [between them]. The possibility is exciting but you know life doesn’t always work out the way you want it to work.”

Femme fatales: Northern Irish noir writers

Claire McGowan

McGowan, who grew up in rural Co Down, landed on-radar when her debut thriller, The Fall, was shortlisted for the Dylan Thomas Prize in 2012. A year later, she began writing the hugely acclaimed Paula Maguire series, in which there are six titles to date.

Claire Allan

After publishing eight romantic fiction books, former journalist Claire Allan made the pivot to crime writing, and it turned out to be a rather fortuitous move. Her debut psychological thriller, Her Name Was Rose, was published in June 2018 and hit the bestseller charts in the UK, Australia, Canada, and became a USA Today bestseller. Since then the Derry writer has released four more crime novels.

Kelly Creighton

Author of the Detective Inspector Harriet Sloane series, Kelly Creighton was initially a visual artist before moving towards editing, writing and publishing. Her 2015 debut novel, the psychological thriller The Bones of It, was the San Diego Book Review Book of the Year. Creighton is also the founder of the Incubator literary journal.



Catriona King

Born in Belfast, King moved to central London to live and work as a doctor, and re-trained as a police

forensic medical examiner. She has since returned home, basing her Craig Crime series of novels in Belfast. King has also written in the fantasy genre, basing her Aurora novel series in Cork.



Eilis O’Hanlon

A columnist and reviewer with the Sunday Independent, O’Hanlon has co-authored four crime novels alongside husband Ian McConnel, with both using the nom de plume Ingrid Black. Their book, The Dead, published in 2003, was honoured with a Shamus Award for Best First PI (Private Eye) Novel.

Gerry McCullough

Writer/poet McCullough has won many awards, and written over a dozen novels and nearly 100 short stories. Among her sizeable oeuvre is the thriller/romance Belfast Girls, and her well-received Angel Murphy series of thrillers.

Sunday Independent