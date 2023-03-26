Crime writer Jane Casey: ‘My characters say things I’m afraid to say and do things I’m scared to do’

Jane Casey (45) is an award-winning writer. The Close is her 10th crime novel featuring DS Maeve Kerrigan. Born in Dublin, she lives in London with her husband, James, a criminal barrister, and their two sons aged 11 and 13.

What were you like growing up?

I was very shy, almost silent. I was incredibly clumsy. I had years of falling and tripping over things but it was just that I couldn’t see. When I was eight, they found out that I was very short-sighted.​

​Tell us about your childhood.

It was very bookish and old-fashioned. Now that I have children, I realise I had quite an unusual childhood. My father was 50 when I was born. He was a banker and a delightful man. His interests were very different from the other parents in school. We spent more time at classical music concerts than in playgrounds. It was normal for us.​

Define yourself in three words.

Vague, perfectionist and kind.​

Is perfectionism a help or a hindrance?

All writers are perfectionists, and I’m worse than most. I worked as an editor for 10 years. With this background, it would pain me to turn in something that had a typo in it, or wasn’t as good as I could make it. But being a perfectionist can hold you back sometimes. So you have to try to overcome your belief that you can be perfect and settle for OK instead.

​Best advice given?

Nobody cares about the things that wake you up in the middle of the night. It’s only your problem, so try to get over it.​

Advice you give?

Always finish what you start.​

Why are you a writer?

The characters are in my head and if I don’t put them down on paper, they stay with me. I write to get some peace. For a lot of writers, life on its own is not enough. We need that extra outlet. I’m a shy, gentle person but my characters say the things that I’m afraid to say and they do things that I’m scared to do.​

Why crime fiction?

When I was 10, I started reading Agatha Christie books. They were so compelling and I loved that drive towards a conclusion.​

Do the dark crimes in your novels linger long afterwards?

It’s harder when you encounter these things in the real world than in fiction, especially if you’re the one writing it. In my novels I can resolve things – the people who get punished are the ones who deserve it and others are saved yet that mightn’t happen in real life. I live a mile away from where Sarah Everard was kidnapped. It was a local story before it became an international news story. It was horrifying, and that left a mark.​

Tell us about your new novel.

It’s not a pandemic novel but the idea for it came from that. When everyone was working from home, I thought it was a shame that my characters couldn’t work from home too. Then I found a way – they go undercover, live together, and pretend to be in a relationship.​

Your dear parents died during the pandemic.

It’s one of those universal experiences but none of us are ready for it, no matter what the circumstances are. If you have a good relationship or not, you just don’t ever feel ready to end the conversation. But I’ve a better sense of them as people now than I did when they were alive. They had their lives – a beginning, middle and end. When they are not around, you can actually see the whole person. Grief is always complicated.​

Who do you admire and why?

My aunt Kerry, my mother’s sister, lives her life in such a joyful way. We went on holidays with her and my family to South Africa in the summer. We’d been there with my parents years ago and there’s a picture of them, taken on a bench. She said: “Go over and sit on the bench and take a picture and now it can be your bench.”

What do you do for laughs?

My husband is the funniest person I’ve ever met. We got together when we were 19. He makes everything fun. It could be the most boring job but it becomes hilarious because he is there.​

’The Close’ by Jane Casey is published by HarperCollins and out now