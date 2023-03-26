| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Crime writer Jane Casey: ‘My characters say things I’m afraid to say and do things I’m scared to do’

Upfront

Crime writer Jane Casey at her home in Wandsworth, London. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg Expand

Close

Crime writer Jane Casey at her home in Wandsworth, London. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Crime writer Jane Casey at her home in Wandsworth, London. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Crime writer Jane Casey at her home in Wandsworth, London. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Ciara Dwyer

Jane Casey (45) is an award-winning writer. The Close is her 10th crime novel featuring DS Maeve Kerrigan. Born in Dublin, she lives in London with her husband, James, a criminal barrister, and their two sons aged 11 and 13.

What were you like growing up?

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy