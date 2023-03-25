Crime World’s Nicola Tallant: ‘If there’s any real threat against a journalist, the State comes down on them’

A woman is standing in a coffee shop queue when she hears the voice of Nicola Tallant. Mortified, she starts scrambling in her handbag, thinking her phone had begun playing out loud in public. Her blushes are spared when she realises the crime journalist is standing, bemused, in the flesh, behind her.

“People recognise my voice a lot,” Tallant says.

A lot of people would. Tallant, the investigations editor at the Sunday World, is the voice of Crime World — a weekly podcast which has been enjoying huge success since its launch in November 2020.

With her distinctively husky voice, Tallant is an audio raconteur who each week details the dark and disquieting “sins of the underworld” of Irish and international criminality. The podcast now regularly attracts 250,000 listens a week, and consistently holds its own at the top of both the Spotify and Apple Irish podcast charts — a remarkable feat for a gritty, journalistic endeavour that is quite the contrast to the lifestyle and humour-led podcasts that it vies against in the charts. As well as a strong Irish fan base, Crime World also enjoys the attention of listeners around the world.

Keen to capitalise on the success of Crime World, Mediahuis — publisher of both the Sunday World and this newspaper — recently persuaded Tallant to launch Crime World on YouTube, streaming each episode to the global video platform. Analysis of the viewership stats show that some people are watching on their Smart TVs, sitting down and watching Tallant talk and interview her guests from her newspaper’s Talbot Street studio as though it were a TV show. The success is refreshing for Tallant who, like plenty of other journalists, have long felt beaten down by print sales graphs with steep-enough drops to give you vertigo.

“With a newspaper, people throw them away and they would be wrapping chips the next day. But anything you do in audio just keeps growing. And for journalists, that is such a nice sensation. We have been hearing so long about print figures going down, so when you see growth, it’s like spring has come.”

Crime World is very much the same kind of journalism that Tallant has been doing for more than 20 years in her career as a largely print-based journalist, the last 15 years of which she has spent at the Sunday World. But her crime journalism is now presented in an entirely new way, to an entirely new audience.

She says that journalism podcasts reflect the changing habits of news audiences. Tallant herself can’t remember the last time she watched terrestrial television or bought a physical newspaper. Crime World attracts a lot of listeners between the ages of 25 and 45 — a demographic that is proving elusive for traditional print newspapers. Most listeners are men, and Tallant often finds herself approached by women who want her to pose for pictures with their boyfriends.

“The podcast is a bit of your personality. So people think then that they know you, or they get to know you … there’s an intimacy,” Tallant says.

It’s a fine achievement for a podcast that had a modest start. Sitting at her kitchen table with a humble little microphone in front of her, Tallant explains that she started the podcast from here, pretty much on her own. “I just went out and bought this [microphone] and started recording here,” she says.

Initially, it took Tallant a while to find her feet with the podcast, but once she was at ease with it, and had a clearer idea of what she wanted it to be, it took off. So what exactly is it that makes it so successful?

“It just hit the right note,” Tallant says.

“The Sunday World is a tabloid. And a lot of the papers that would cover crime are tabloids. There is a sort of sensationalism to the thing. And I think there was always this sort of feeling that you’re making money off other people’s misery. Whereas, with the podcast, you can widen the story and delve into it more,” she says.

Contrary to other news or journalism podcasts that are shy about going beyond 25 minutes, Crime World regularly runs to an hour or more — which Tallant thinks is the ideal length. Aided by expert interviewees and conversations with veteran journalistic colleagues like Eamon Dillon, Tallant’s show is a much richer kind of crime podcast than listeners might be used to. For a genre that is often rightly critiqued for sensationalism and voyeurism, the Crime World podcast is anomalous for its depth. The conversations between Tallant and Dillon are particularly good. The two of them have enough shared experience as Irish crime journalists to make the podcast as learned a discussion about murder as you could imagine. The mental health of gangland criminals, the advent of murderers nurturing their own image and legacy online and the socioeconomic circumstances and local factors which allow crime to flourish in deprived areas are all explored in an informed and measured way.

I think paying the criminals is the worst thing possible, because they will always come back for more. Just from what I know of that world, you don’t show any weakness, because they will prey on it

“When I was just writing, I think there was a coldness to that. There’s often a very lurid headline, a picture, sometimes, of someone’s relatives being used, and you can look as if you have a very basic knowledge of what is going on,” Tallant says. “Whereas with the podcast, I think I’ve been able to talk more, maybe throw a little bit more of social conscience into that. And that has kind of made me warmer to ordinary listeners, plus maybe a little bit to some of the criminals ...”

She is particularly interested in explaining how and why children are drawn into crime. It’s a story she helps tell in extraordinary depth in The Witness — the book and documentary podcast which tells the story of Joseph ‘Joey’ O’Callaghan. O’Callaghan was the youngest person to ever enter witness protection in Ireland after his testimony helped to convict two killers. The Witness podcast, which has had more than four million downloads so far, explains that during O’Callaghan’s childhood in Ballymun and Blanchardstown, crime was sewn through the community in a way that would make a sympathetic listener believe he had little other chance of steering his life in any other direction.

For some, Tallant says, crime is a “family business”.

“Those are the hardest ones to get at. Because you’re not just trying to pull the kids out, you are trying to reach through a family to pull somebody out of it,” she says.

“If you’re living in an area where it’s all around you, you send your children out to school and there is a real fear that they are going to be asked to hold drugs, hold a gun, they’re going to use and owe a debt, and they are just f**ked. And it’s very hard to pull them back out, once they’re in,” Tallant says.

Sometimes, desperate mothers call her looking for advice after their children fall into debt with gangsters. “I’m the last port of call for people. People only contact me once they’ve tried everything. Their kids are in debt, the windows are being put in in their houses, their cars are being set alight. Should they pay them? Should they not? What do they do?

“I don’t live in those areas, but I would always tell them to go to the police. I think paying the criminals is the worst thing possible, because they will always come back for more. Just from what I know of that world, you don’t show any weakness, because they will prey on it. They will take and take and take until there is nothing left to give. And they will walk away without any conscience at all.”

Tallant attributes the runaway success of her podcast to pretty much everything and everyone else, except herself. Welcoming me into her home, she seems, at face value, like a gregarious stay-at-home mom who apologises for her “pj day” tracksuit, and starts doling out “biccies”. She disarms the Sky man, who arrives in the middle of the interview, with her wit, accusing him of unveiling her secret stash of booze behind the TV. But after he leaves, and we start really talking about crime, she transforms into a master storyteller.

She’s telling me how Crime World will take to the stage at the 3Olympia Theatre next month, with a production called Omertà — named after the mafia’s code of silence, which forbids ratting, with a punishment of death. As she takes me through the interpersonal foibles of gangsters and mobs, with the prose of a Shakespearean dramatist, it’s kind of like watching a performance. Tallant has a nice turn of phrase, and she’s easy to listen to. She’s just really good at this. And yes, even for a print-loving Luddite, it would seem a shame to have kept her stories to the written word.

Omertà will start in the courtroom, as Gerry Hutch is about to be betrayed by Jonathan Dowdall. “That is their secret code — you don’t ever work with the authorities. Giving evidence against one another is punishable by death, and that is a fact in their world. So here is this master criminal, whose whole life has been built on the trust of the people around him. And he is a fine age for somebody of that world. He had managed to sail off to the ultimate retirement in Lanzarote, to the sun, and then he’s drawn right back into it and he’s betrayed,” Tallant says.

“Omertà started in the hills of Sicily, and the mafia brought it to America. But in the same way that it did in Sicily, it developed here with Northern Ireland and the Troubles. It’s that theme of tribes forming against their oppressor, and how you never talk to the police.”

She visited the Olympia recently, and looked out from the stage perspective to the ornate and grand decor, and that big cavernous ceiling. The first half of the show will just be Tallant, on stage on her own.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, to be honest with you.”

Tallant is covering some of the most violent criminals to have ever darkened the doors of the courts. You would be surprised at how civil relations between gangsters and the journalists writing about them can be. For example, a few years ago, Tallant took a call to the Sunday World from a friend of a criminal. “It was a woman who knew Brian Rattigan — who was in jail for murder at the time and is one of the most notorious gangland killers,” Tallant says. “She was ringing to tell me he was actually a really nice guy, he just had some anger issues,” Tallant says, with an arched brow. “And also that he didn’t particularly like this picture we used, and was there any other way we could use this picture that he’s okay with?”

Seriously? What did she do? Tallant throws her hands out. “I said, ‘Okay, let’s change the picture.’” She explains that, sometimes, the best strategy when trying to handle the egos and whims of violent criminals is to pick your battles.

The Sunday World has an interesting relationship with its subjects — some despise it, others seem to kind of revere it. The WhatsApps of Tallant and her colleagues were “hopping” earlier this month when footage emerged online of the UK burial of notorious Irish crime boss Cornelius Price. One of the ornate floral tributes was a mock-up of a Sunday World front page. Criminals like publicity, some even court it.

“There’s celebrity within that world, and there are those who want fame. They’ll keep that front page and they’ll frame it and put it up. Freddie Thompson is notorious for plastering the wall of his cell with all the stories about him. He is a publicity monster,” Tallant says.

She has no doubt in her mind that some of the most notorious criminals in Ireland count themselves among her listeners. “I know they listen, because often they’ll complain,” she says, dryly. Some have even angled to be invited on to the podcast, a Pandora’s box that Tallant hasn’t a notion of opening. “I learned years ago that any criminal that’s giving me information, it’s not of value to me, it’s of value to them. And you have to be very careful with where you are getting it,” she says. A particularly concerning development for her is the popularity of anonymous, encrypted messaging services with which gangsters will use to communicate with journalists.

“For me, that’s really dangerous information for a crime journalist to take, because you don’t know what it is, who is behind it. You’re losing all your senses. You really have to use all your senses with them. You have to be able to look them in the eye. They lie, a lot. They’re not honest people,” Tallant says.

“Ultimately, they could be trying to have someone else killed.”

One of the reasons crime journalism needs to evolve into new mediums is because the internet has become a gangster’s paradise, and journalists like Tallant need to meet those criminals and their respective spin where they are. Criminals don’t tend to run their own alternative newspapers, but it’s pretty easy to produce your own alternative podcast. “All these cowboys have popped up doing podcasts and allowing them on to tell ‘their story’. There are forums that allow them. Life is so black and white for them, they don’t care to know why you need to be independent,” Tallant says. She explains the story of Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, an American mobster turned supergrass who ended up playing an instrumental role in the prosecution of John Gotti, the notorious Gambino crime family boss.

“Now,” she says, “he’s a podcaster! He’s a celebrity like.”

And how do crime journalists avoid allowing their work to turn other criminals into celebrities? “Well,” she shrugs, “some of them are. You can’t actually police it, some of them just are those characters who are really fascinating.”

And on the other side of things, crime journalists can sometimes be accused or perceived to have a close relationship with gardaí. Asking Tallant about it, she looks incredulous. “I’ve never gotten a story from the guards. I don’t know if a guard would know a story … I think a lot of them would be getting the same information that we’re getting. They might not have a f**king clue what’s going on,” she says. “Anyone who is sitting around waiting for a story from a guard, you can forget it.”

She also points out that, sometimes, sensitive criminals can look askance at the work that Tallant and her colleagues are doing, feeling that journalists are out to expose them or bring them down. But often, crime journalists are following the process of the criminal justice system. She uses the examples of the Kinahans, a subject which she knows a lot about but is still learning more on each day.

Tallant is the most high-profile crime journalist in Ireland. She deftly skips, like a boxer, around questions about her gender and how it relates to her job. It seems notable that she works in a very male-dominated environment “Yes,” she quips. “the #MeToo movement hasn’t yet hit the crime world.” What about the world of crime journalism, though? She rebuts with familiar bylines like Ali Bracken and Nicola Donnelly, and points out that a lot of court reporters are women. Tallant is evangelical about nurturing more of an interest in organised crime among women, as well as keeping the ladder there for anyone who wants to come up behind her.

She’s also guarded when asked about occupational hazards, and whether or not the criminals she covers are ever aggressive with her. “If you show weakness with them, they could try,” she says carefully. She says gangsters will go fish with pointed questions like, “How are the kids?” — regardless of whether or not they know your family circumstances.

I realise the world I’m working in and know the dangers that are there, and the people who inhabit this world and what they’re capable of

It’s only when she talks about online abuse that you get a real insight into what her job must be like. “I wonder if I have just gotten used to it. You always would have had that element of abuse, especially at the Sunday World. Whereas now, it’s just more friendlier abuse, that I am …” She stops herself. “Do I need counselling?!”

As bleak as it sounds, it’s hard for Tallant to be frightened by random violent threats made by anonymous accounts online, having had experience of gardaí privately warning her about very real, very credible threats against her.

“If someone is really going to do something, they’re not going to be shouting it from the rooftops,” Tallant explains. “It would be more if something sinister was going on in the background and you had to be approached about it. Like most crime journalists, I would have a garda liaison officer that I would be in contact with.”

Even one threat of that kind seems like a heavy price to pay for what is, at the end of the day, just a job. Surely there must be times when this doesn’t seem worth it? Yes, she admits, there are times when she would be “rolling around in the bed at night, thinking, ‘What in the name of God are you doing?’ But it abates, that feeling. And that feeling is fear. And fear is debilitating. And you can’t do anything when you’re in fear. You can’t function when you’re feeling fear. You have to sit down and let it abate, and your logical brain comes back then,” she says.

“But, at the same time, I realise the world I’m working in and know the dangers that are there, and the people who inhabit this world and what they’re capable of.” Avoiding specifics, she adds: “I can tell you we are living in a fantastic country to be crime journalists, we are living in such a safe country. We have fabulous backing from police, politicians, everybody. If there’s any proper real threat against a journalist, the State comes down on them,” she says.

She thinks part of this could be a hangover from the horrifying murder of Veronica Guerin, something which she thinks struck deeply in a country the size of Ireland where people can have an intimacy with journalists.

Tallant never knew Guerin, but it was in the aftermath of the Sunday Independent journalist’s murder that Tallant found herself devoted to covering crime. Having been made a news editor for the Irish Daily Mirror at the tender age of 26, Tallant had decided that she hated not being a reporter. “I was sitting at a desk giving other people the jobs I wanted to go on,” she says.

When John Gilligan was tried — and cleared — for Guerin’s murder in 2001, Tallant was covering it. Gilligan is the only criminal that Tallant openly admits to hating.

“I can’t stand him. He’s a horrible little rat,” she says. “And loads of people in the criminal world can’t stand him either.” Discussing Gilligan is also the only time Tallant makes any organic reference to being a woman crime reporter. She says that in the few communications she’s had with the convicted gangster, he has always made some “smart remark” about her gender. “He’s in his seventies now, he’s about this height,” she says, holding her hand a very conservative distance from the floor, “and he’s still trying to threaten you.”

Since the Gilligan trial, she says the only interest she’s been able to sustain has been in crime. “I never tried Leinster House …” It’s doubtful it would have suited her, as she may not have found the same depth and humanity that she’s managed to find in criminals within the halls of power. (“Pretend I said that,” she says, pointing at my dictaphone.)

Just like the gangsters she covers, organised crime has a pull on her that keeps drawing her back.

“I was swept up in this wave, and I’m still in it.”

‘Omertà’ will be live at the 3Olympia Theatre Dublin on April 27. Tickets available from ticketmaster.ie. ‘Omertà’ will also be at the INEC Killarney on April 30, Dolan’s of Limerick on May 3, Belfast’s Limelight on May 17, Cyprus Avenue Cork on May 18 and at Monroe’s Galway on May 19. For tickets, check venue or eventbrite.ie