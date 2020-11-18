| 10.1°C Dublin

Covid rule-breakers are putting themselves first - while the people following the rules are cracking under the strain

Tanya Sweeney

Some have been following Covid guidelines, others have not Expand

I know a woman who, at the beginning of this year, had dreams to travel, explore, get fit and generally live her best life. Her days were pretty full to begin with: she had a wide, glamorous social circle and was rarely in of a school night. This week, I met her in a Dublin park. We sipped takeaway coffee through our masks. She is a different person to the one I knew in January. Her legendary positivity is no more. My friend is resentful and bitter and lonely. Having not seen her family in months, much less her friends, her mental health is suffering. She lives and works alone. This is because she is following the government and NPHET’s Covid guidelines to the letter.

"I haven’t been touched by another person since March,” she admitted, fighting back tears.

I felt for her. "Tell you what. I can give you a really quick hug with our masks on,” I offered.

