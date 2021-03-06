| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid-19 in Ireland: a year on the frontline

Twelve months on, Weekend magazine meets the medics and key workers who have led our national response to the coronavirus pandemic. From midwives to GPs, funeral directors to postal workers, they share their harrowing – and sometimes inspiring – stories of being up close and personal with the worst of the Covid crisis

Student nurse Darren May. Photograph: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Student nurse Darren May. Photograph: Mark Condren

Student nurse Darren May. Photograph: Mark Condren

Student nurse Darren May. Photograph: Mark Condren

Katie Byrne Email

‘I wake up and I hate the feeling... I don’t want to go in again and work for nothing’

Student nurse and INMO rep Darren May (19) worked on a Covid ward in a Dublin hospital for six weeks at the beginning of the year

I had only done five or six months of my nursing degree when the pandemic hit. We were all taken off our placements and given contracts as healthcare assistants.

Most Watched

Privacy