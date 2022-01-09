| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Country Matters: When down Wicklow way make sure to look up for a beautiful glimpse of a red kite

A red kite spotted in Co Wicklow Expand

Close

A red kite spotted in Co Wicklow

A red kite spotted in Co Wicklow

A red kite spotted in Co Wicklow

Joe Kennedy

"Now no Christmas brings in neighbours/And the New Year comes unlit… and spiders knit.”

That was an eerily prescient Thomas Hardy (1840-1928), notable for Tess of the d’Urbervilles, Far from the Madding Crowd and The Darkling Thrush, his poetry exploring a fatalist outlook against the rugged landscape of his native Dorset. From Nature’s Questioning: “When I look forth at dawning, pool/Field, flock and lonely tree/All seem to look at me/Like chastened children sitting silent in school…”

Most Watched

Privacy