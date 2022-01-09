Country Matters: When down Wicklow way make sure to look up for a beautiful glimpse of a red kite

"Now no Christmas brings in neighbours/And the New Year comes unlit… and spiders knit.”

That was an eerily prescient Thomas Hardy (1840-1928), notable for Tess of the d’Urbervilles, Far from the Madding Crowd and The Darkling Thrush, his poetry exploring a fatalist outlook against the rugged landscape of his native Dorset. From Nature’s Questioning: “When I look forth at dawning, pool/Field, flock and lonely tree/All seem to look at me/Like chastened children sitting silent in school…”

A lonely tree I see through glass daily in these days of restriction sometimes has a jerking robin redbreast, a lone patroller of leafless limits above a cluttered undergrowth where cast-in rubbish shows forgotten purchase to crumbled soil. The robin is not sighted every day venturing from a healthier landscape over a wall from a school grounds but it patrols territory and chases off intruders.

A blackbird pair, male and female, frittered and chattered from wall to bough and wall again, the tiny redbreast conducting them off his barren domain before slipping almost unnoticed behind a blanket of ivy, a niche from the elements and attention of semi-feral cats which hang about with hopes of prey in fixed lingering gaze.

South and north of here there is a blanket of red feathers on a great bird which, were it to appear, would cause mayhem among chimney gulls as much as a plastic image once did flying from a building until cunning scavengers realised it was bogus.

Real red kites (Milvus milvus) drifting on Wicklow updrafts and also, less noticed, in Fingal to the Meath borders, are giants with pointed wings and deeply forked tails. They float lazily, circling to gain height like a child’s kite, a préachán ceirteach, gatherer of scraps and rags for nest adornment.

Gamekeepers wiped out the species 200 years ago with poison, shooting them as they were regarded as a menacing danger to their pheasant flock charges. But in 2007 the Golden Eagle Trust brought in some young birds from the mountains of central Wales just 80km across the Irish Sea to start what became a successful reintroduction project.

The Trust, with the Welsh Kite Trust and our own National Parks and Wildlife Service, collected single chicks from nests of three and more to take to Ireland to live in release cages in the wooded depths of Co Wicklow.

The writer and naturalist Richard Nairn describes it thus: “Here they were reared with a minimum of human contact… until the doors of the cages were left open and these magnificent birds took to Irish skies for the first time in over two centuries.”

In spite of some early losses most birds survived to form territorial pairs with fledglings flying naturally from Irish nests in a landscape of farmland, hedgerow trees and woodlands.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds established a small colony in the Mournes and more birds were released in Fingal, in landscape markedly different from Wicklow’s woodlands but, like buzzards, kites will feed in ploughed land on worms and insects apart from a wide variety of prey that includes crows, pigeons, rats and young rabbits.

Richard Nairn tells in his excellent book, Wild Woods of a remarkable sighting of about 50 red kites on a January evening circling overhead before settling to roost near Avoca. On Wicklow rambles then, on hardy days, look upwards for a hopeful reprise. You could be rewarded by a swirling wave of reddish brown with orange red tails and distinctive black underwing tips seeking a night resting place.