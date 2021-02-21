Country Matters: Don't fowl up at feeding time

Garden birds can face a serious illness at this time, not from a pandemic-type virus but from an infection for which there is no cure.

This is called trichomoniasis, from the single-celled protozoa Trichomonas gallinae, which causes lesions in a bird's throat and sinuses and is spread at bird feeding locations.

As the disease progresses, infected birds find it difficult to swallow food or water - which eventually leads to death from starvation and dehydration.

The disease is transmitted by poor environmental hygiene at bird tables, bird baths and garden seed feeders. It appears when weather conditions inhibit daily garden forays by householders and with sporadic dispersal of bird food and clogging of feeders by ice, snow and rainwater.

During this time the nature charity BirdWatch Ireland receives reports of fluffed-up, moping and hunched birds, listlessly hanging about gardens for long periods until literally dropping off the perch.

Finches appear to be the most commonly affected species - chaffinches, green finches and easily recognised goldfinches. Wood pigeons, doves and sparrows are also victims, as are pheasants and poults on farmland being fed at rearing stations.

Some birds, such as robins and blackbirds, appear to be immune - and, it must be pointed out, people and pets cannot contract the disease from garden activity.

Much work will be needed in scrubbing infected areas such as feeders and tables where bird food can congeal.

It is vital, if hunched and moping birds are observed, to move tables and feeders, scrub them and leave them to dry in wind and sunshine. Wildlife-friendly disinfectants should be applied. No food should be put out for birds for about 10 days.

Environmental hygiene is the basic formula for dealing with this problem, with careful distribution of seed and nuts, with fresh water in drinkers and baths daily.

Under no circumstances should foodstuffs be scattered on the ground - and any spilling from beneath tables should be removed.

Recent readers' messages have been concerned at a practice of some well-disposed people throwing bread, cooked potatoes etc on to the ground "to feed the poor birds". This is ill advised as it attracts vermin (rats can bring Weil's disease, dangerous to humans) and active herring gulls, with their own problems.

I have had reports, particularly from apartment dwellers, of people casting kitchen scraps from balconies to forecourt areas which ground-floor residents have to clean away.

Wandering and semi-feral cats quickly come to expect such manna from heaven! People may be motivated by the best feelings of kindness - but they should desist and instead invest in bird feeders for their balconies.

There is no cure currently available for infected birds, although it is not fatal in all cases and some bedraggled birds do recover. If you see such birds in your garden you could contact BirdWatch at info@birdwatchireland.ie for advice.

