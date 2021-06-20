Country Matters: Bees are in clover with this pretty but tough perennial

The honeyed taste of clover plucked while walking through pasture is an old memory, like picking up an adolescent swift which could not rise and discovering the reason. Tiny feet pressed to its underside were not designed for standing but to cling to a nesting site in a high church tower. Misjudgment in an insect skim caused a tumble in the grass. I lifted it, feeling its life in my hands, and cast it aloft hoping it might not fall again. Up, up and away!

The clover sweetness is profuse in a Kerry flowering meadow in an image sent by a reader, a Meath man in the far south. He texted definitively: “What pasture looked like before the introduction of chemical fertilisers. Certainly no red clover in Louth or Meath.”

Not all farmers have abandoned clover seeding in grassland for the vast monocultural green swards of silage. And urban gardeners are seeing its benefits after being encouraged to sow the red and white flowering bounty of Trifolium pratense.

It flowers continuously in summer; the blooms are full of nectar and pollen for bumble bees with long tongues. Honey bees also get a look-in.

The folklorist-author Niall Mac Coitir says it would be a great pity to forget that the young clover, “seamair óg”, is a symbol of prosperity and good fortune and the ancient emblem of Ireland’s rich green pastures.

An English gardening writer, Alys Fowler, has described red clover as being good-hearted, full of value, “an amazing medicine”, a tough perennial that is an excellent green manure and a friend to beneficial insects. As an evergreen, it photosynthesises constantly — which means filling its deep roots with nutrients that in summer help bind the soil, aiding moisture retention and in winter preventing erosion.

Clover’s most valuable asset is as a pastureland plant because those roots can fix atmospheric nitrogen in the soil, thus enriching it. It once was sown in quantity with grass seed by farmers but became sidetracked by ever-evolving agricultural trends about which new product will produce more, and still more, of whatever crop is currently being promoted.

Today there appears to be some fresh thinking about clover aside from its role as a photo opportunist in ideal flowering meadowland.

Urban gardeners are using clover as a traditional green manure, sown in blocks. It is good on paths, tolerant of foot traffic and, unlike plain grass, will feed on soil underneath. The flower heads are also rich in minerals and phytoestrogens and may be used in herbal medicine to balance hormones and treat skin conditions.

In folklore it was recorded as a cure for coughs in Kerry, Clare and Wicklow and liver ailments in Cavan (Mac Coitir) — while in Offaly bee stings were treated with the leaves, which could also be made into a tea. I am a traditionalist on that beverage, and recall a late old friend from Connemara who always asked for tea “you could trot a horse on”.

Horses were the rural norm as a holiday farm boy, sowing, reaping and mowing when farmers’ men wore “yorks”, twine ties on trouser legs to keep out dust, and disturbed ground creatures like Burns’s “timorous beasties” which, with panic in their breasties, might run up one’s leg.