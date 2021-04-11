Country Matters: Appreciate the novelty and beauty of delicate cowslips

You don’t really need a magnifying glass to see into the golden keys of heaven, but it helps. Sweet primroses may be fluttering their pale, creamy heads — where you can find them — and the yellow suns of dandelions are stitched into field and garden like bright quilts thrown down by the passing forces, but cowslips have also stretched their slender, ballet-dancing bodies to acknowledge their joyful existence with nodding heads.

These days their public appearances and dancing platforms are rare and, like primroses, their kith and kin, it is usually in the same places, and in some years there are more of them than in others.

An older farmer once told me, as we walked through his fields, that cowslips were always “a sign of bad land”.

Perhaps this had something to do with drainage or a belief that they were there at the expense of clover.

I accepted this at the time as part of rural lore, wisdom handed down.

However, with the relentless advance of industrial farming and the massive use of herbicides, wild flowers such as cowslips are now a novelty — so much so that one young farmer asked permission to dig out a plant or two from a wild patch of mine to transplant to his garden for his children to wonder at.

The cowslips are now boasting their vigour for me among the dandelions that will soon send their first airborne divisions floating like parachutes in the breeze.

I will not mow down the freckled faces of these jiggling egg-yolks, but will try to cut around them carefully and, taking advice from knowledgeable sources, let them stand until July when they will disperse their seeds.

Previously they had been felled with the meadow grasses, docks and dandelions at the urging of neatness; some tendrils plucked as I worked as a window vase gesture to the wild.

Now, left alone, they should spread to neighbours who might consider them a novelty and see them as an ancestor to their primula plantings, which they are.

Of course there are those who might see them as mere weeds to be burnt out of lawns by proprietary earth-scorching granules.

But please pause and take a closer look at the primula veris, with its five orange spots that lie at the base of the petals and consider its beauty and delicate perfume.

It once had certain practical uses too. In decades past when crops were profuse, the heads were gathered to make a rather potent wine. Gallon cans were filled with flowers in the morning and let stand with yeast, sugar and water.

But where are the petals of yesteryear? Dandelion and elder are more likely ingredients these days.

Cowslips as a bunch of keys is from a legend that St Peter once let drop the keys of heaven and the flowers grew where they fell.

Shakespeare is more romantic. In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the fairy chants: “In their gold coat spots you see/These be rubies, fairy favours/In those freckles live their savours.”

The writer Germaine Greer urges us, if we have cowslips in the garden, to love them. If they come up somewhere unexpected change your garden plan, she says, and accept the honour they bestow.

Please don’t mow them down.

This column originally appeared in April 2004.