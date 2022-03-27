Country Matters: A magic hawthorn that thrives without roots

A squirrel could travel from Cork to Killarney without touching the ground, ancient Ireland was so heavily wooded, the writer and folklorist Niall Mac Coitir has pointed out.

And the mythology and folklore of trees were once part of everyday life. An ash sprig tied to a cow’s tail kept the fairies away from the milk. And then, malevolent spirits lurked about elder, hawthorn and aspen, begetting tales of myriad unpleasantness.

There is sadness also among trees: poplars weep golden tears because they are sisters of Phaeton who misguided the horses of the sun and were burned up. Willows have a standby role on the rivers of Babylon where there was weeping for Zion and “there on the willow trees we hung our harps”.

A major poet of the Great War, Edward Thomas, heard aspens whispering. “All day and night/... above the inn, the smithy and the shop/The aspens at the crossroads talk together of rain, until their last leaves fall from the top.”

The hawthorn is treated with singular respect. Sceach gheal, whitethorn or May Bush, with thorns and blossoms, is a symbol of May. In some places, red flowers may be seen as if a dye was cast to the wind whistling through lanes in rural places. An escutcheon of a family I know of carries the symbol.

The hawthorn stood alone in the middle of fields of grazing animals and the bushes have been bypassed by well-trodden paths; even a public road, it has been claimed, changed direction to avoid uprooting it.

Sometimes tradition is pushed aside by necessity. One winter I trimmed thorns for firewood with a chainsaw on scrub land. Good fortune was to desert me in that place ultimately.

An estate owner once pointed out to me, on a tour of his gardens to view his “wild bird programme” of nest boxes, an ancient thorn that had been uprooted in a storm.

He planned to have a craftsman turn it into a small table or wall artefact, which was a better plan than using it for fuel. In spite of these good intentions for the tree, he went on to endure a spectacular fall from grace, still, after many years, reverberating.

Niall Mac Coitir mentions the Tree of Power, or Bile Buadha, as the “archetypal otherworldly tree of magic and power… a stately tree in the centre of a fertile green with beautiful birds of multi-coloured plumage singing from its branches”. We must guess at the full story.

These past few days have been designated National Tree Week by the Tree Council of Ireland, with planting encouraged and attention drawn to many beautiful and unusual trees.

I recalled an unusual hawthorn in Mayo, where I spent summer days in years past, at Rosserk, near Killala, growing from a stony roof over a holy well, St Mary’s, near an abbey founded by Franciscans in 1440 for an unusual community of married people who wished to adopt the monastic life.

This tree has no appearance of roots, inside or out, connecting it to the ground. I never heard of any legends apart from the obvious miracle of survival.

It still thrives, a reader reported last week, and will soon be lovely when garlanded in May blossom, as writer Aubrey Fennell points out in his monumental work Heritage Trees of Ireland (Collins Press).