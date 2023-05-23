Cork Anti-Racism Summit: ‘Being the only Black family in a rural Irish town was really difficult’
As Cork gets ready to host its first ever youth-led Anti-Racist Summit, organiser and coordinator at the Cork Migrant Centre Fionnuala O’Connell (27) speaks about why accountability and responsibility are needed if things in Ireland are to change for the better
Fionnuala O'Connell
‘As a person of mixed-heritage living in a predominately white country, I know how it feels to be othered. I was born in South Africa to an Irish father and a Liberian mother. We moved between Ireland and Liberia for the first half of my life before settling in Laois when I was 14.