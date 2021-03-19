| 8.3°C Dublin

Coop up with the Joneses: why hen-keeping is the hot new celebrity hobby

Meghan and Harry, Elizabeth Hurley, Barbra Streisand… all the big names have chickens

Kathy Donaghy

WHO would’ve thought it? The must-haves for spring 2021: a chicken coop and a brood of Insta-worthy rescue chickens pecking around the garden.

These days the fashion-conscious are just as likely to be ogling Barbour jackets and a sturdy pair of Wellington boots to retrieve the eggs for breakfast as they are Simone Rocha’s new collection for H&M.

For many, the standout stars of Oprah’s recent interview with Harry and Meghan were the clucky chickens strutting about in ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’. Swapping the formal interview area for chats inside the coop, the Sussexes were sending out a message that they were just a normal everyday couple who love nothing more than getting the wellies on and getting stuck into rearing hens.

