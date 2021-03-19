Coop up with the Joneses: why hen-keeping is the hot new celebrity hobby

WHO would’ve thought it? The must-haves for spring 2021: a chicken coop and a brood of Insta-worthy rescue chickens pecking around the garden.

These days the fashion-conscious are just as likely to be ogling Barbour jackets and a sturdy pair of Wellington boots to retrieve the eggs for breakfast as they are Simone Rocha’s new collection for H&M.

For many, the standout stars of Oprah’s recent interview with Harry and Meghan were the clucky chickens strutting about in ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’. Swapping the formal interview area for chats inside the coop, the Sussexes were sending out a message that they were just a normal everyday couple who love nothing more than getting the wellies on and getting stuck into rearing hens.

The duchess has always wanted chickens, Harry explained to Oprah. “I just love rescuing,” Meghan said, adding that it was “so fulfilling… just getting down to basics”.

Since the broadcast, there has been a huge increase in inquiries to the British Hen Welfare Trust, according to reports.

While lots of us have embrace new hobbies during the pandemic, from gardening to bird watching, some of us have invited new feathered friends into our lives to take the boredom out of lockdown.

Covid-19 also made us look at our throwaway lifestyles and pledge to me more sustainable. Perhaps it’s also the reason for the huge interest in what’s termed ‘cottagecore’ — think collecting the eggs in a willow basket while wearing a billowing floral dress and chunky boots.

Millennials in particular have gravitated toward cottagecore and more ’70s styling as a return to a smaller, simpler life. It’s the modern-day take on The Good Life. The aesthetic is all about mixing grandma’s home baking with a healthy dollop of outdoors chores.

And nothing says cottagecore louder than a brood of chickens strutting their stuff around the garden.

An envy-inducing coop is de rigueur, and Instagram is full of inspiring examples, from wendy house-style to American barn-style dwellings.

While the Sussexes have put chickens in the spotlight, hen-keeping has been something of an under-the-radar trend among the rich and famous for years now. They’re pretty common in La La Land, with everyone from Barbra Streisand to Nicole Richie to Reese Witherspoon to Nicole Kidman to Jennifer Aniston getting in on the act.

When Miley Cyrus rescued her chickens from the set of Hannah Montana, she was awarded a Compassionate Citizen Award by animal rights organisation, PETA.

Jennifer Garner has been known to take her favourite hen, Regina George, for walks on a lead.

Isabella Rossellini wrote a memoir of raising heritage-breed birds on her Long Island farm called My Chickens and I. She keeps 100 of them, many with names, and argues that contrary to popular opinion, chickens have an abundance of personality.

Elizabeth Hurley has a coop of chickens on her farm — she even tweeted about saving one from the jaws of a predatory fox.

Gisele Bündchen told Food and Wine magazine: “I have a beautiful garden in LA where I raise chickens.”

Martha Stewart leaves everyone else in the henhouse ha’penny place. In what may have been a ‘humblebrag’ on an Instagram post, she wrote: “Just a few of my 180+ chickens who live at the farm.”

And if Oprah looked very at ease filming segments for her interview in the chicken coop with the Sussexes, it’s because she keeps hens too. It’s believed she may have been the reason Harry and Meghan decided to keep chickens after they moved to Montecito in southern California.

So just what is it about keeping chickens that is so endearing?

Chef Clodagh McKenna, who lives with her fiancé, the Honourable Harry Herbert, on the Highclere Estate (aka Downton Abbey),

started keeping hens last September.

“I had been wanting to do it for years but was always nervous about it, not sure why as they are a dream to look after!

“The first night they arrived I barely slept, I was so worried about them — I laugh at this now,” she says.

“I can’t imagine life now without my beautiful Burford Brown girls. I have six: Tina (after Tina Turner), Eggy Pop, Henneth Paltrow, Saoirse (freedom in Irish, named by my Instagram followers), Goldie Hen and Yolko Ono.

“The first thing I do every morning is pull on my wellies and check on the girls and gather the overnight eggs for breakfast.

“The cheery chat and excitement first thing in the morning puts me in such a good mood. Oh the eggs, oh my lord the eggs — nothing beats a Burford Brown freshly laid egg.”

And it isn’t just the celebs bringing the chickens home to roost. A number of Facebook and other social media groups have sprung up offering advice to novice hen keepers.

‘They don’t need much care — you can even keep them in your sitting-room’

According to Susan Anderson, of Littlehill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Co Kildare, hens are good for everyone. The organisation, which rehomes hundreds of hens every year, says the vast majority of people who take on hens fall in love with them.

“They don’t take much care but we always recommend taking on three just in case something happens to one. They do need a pal,” Susan says.

You don’t need acres to keep a few hens.

“They do need a bit of a yard to scrape around in and dig. Just a little run-around of some description and a coop,” Susan says.

For those put off by swanky Instagram coops, all you need is a basic resting quarters for your brood — it doesn’t have to be fancy. Susan says her organisation has a few foster families who have taken in hens and are currently keeping them in their sitting rooms.

“You can put them in the corner of a garage, in an old insulated dog kennel with some wooden shelving inside. As long as it’s warm and dry with good ventilation, they’ll go anywhere,” she says.

But it is essential that all the hens are safely in their house and locked up by dusk.

“You really do have to be careful — the fox is just waiting,” says Susan.